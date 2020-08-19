Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 40 Junior Assistant, Computer & Steno Posts, Apply from 24 Aug @slrpassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Assam Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Computer and Stenographer under Commissionerate of Labour Department, Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 September 2020.

The online applications for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 will start from 24 August to 12 September 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 12 September 2020

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (District Level) - 32 Posts

Junior Assistant (HQ Level) - 5 Posts

Computer (HQ Level) - 2 Posts

Stenographer (Grade 3) - 1 Post

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant (District Level and HQ Level), Computer (HQ Level) - The candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized College and must possess Computer Skills from a recognized Institute for handling data and text on the computer.

Stenographer (Grade 3) - The candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography (under ITI's Assam) or any other Institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.

Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Salary for Junior Assistant and Stenographer Posts

Junior Assistant (HQ Level), Computer (HQ Level) - 14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 6200 Grade pay and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Junior Assistant (District Level) - Rs 14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 5600 Grade pay and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Stenographer (Grade 3) - Rs 14000-60500 (Pay Band No.2) plus Rs. 8700 Grade pay and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Selection Procedure for Junior Assistant and Steno Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test consisting of two stages. i.e. first and second and practical test.

First Stage Test

The Written Test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ (half) mark for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in four parts. i.e. Logical reasoning, aptitude, Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, Comprehension and General Knowledge.

Second Stage Test

After completion of the Written Test, a merit list will be prepared for each category of post for both male and female on the basis of total marks scored in the Written Test. Candidates will be called for Second Phase Test in order of merit at the rate of 5 (five) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each cadre & category for both male and female.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 August to 12 September 2020.No application will be received thereafter.