Assam Police SI Exam 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts Cancelled @slprbassam.in, Check Details Here

Assam Police SI Exam 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has cancelled the written test for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) held on 20 September 2020. Organization has released the short notification regarding the cancellation of the exam on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Assam Police SI Exam can check the short notification available on the official website of Assam Police official website -slprbassam.in.

As per the short notification released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam, the written exam for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) held on 20 September 2020 has been cancelled.

The short notification further says ,"Today on 20-09-2020, the written exam for the recruitment of 597 posts of SI(UB) of Assam Police was scheduled at 154 centre in all the districts of Assam. The exam time was from 12 Noon to 3 P.M. However, before the start of the examination, the question paper was leaked and was circulated on whatsApp. On receipt of this information, the matter was discussed with DGP, Assam and IGP (SB)."

Notification further says, "In the interest of justice to the aspiring candidates and to ensure merit based selection, on the direction of the Chief Minister of Assam, the examination was cancelled. An FIR is filled with CID, Assam, to investigate and take legal action against the culprits."

The new dates of the written exam will be declared within next one month. The candidates are once more assured that examination will be free and fair and hence they should continue with the preparations.

All such candidates applied for the Assam Police Sub Inspector Posts exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Assam Police SI Exam 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts Cancelled Notification

Earlier State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has invited application for the recruitment of 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police. Out of total, 418 are for Male candidates and remaining 179 for Female candidates.