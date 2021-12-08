Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 306 Sub Inspector Vacancy, Check Application Process Here

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Assam Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. The online application will be received with effect from 10 December 2021 and the last date of receiving the application will be 09 January 2022. The selection of the candidates will be done by the written test. The selected candidates will get a salary on the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

A total of 306 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The category-wise distribution of the posts is given below. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 December 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 9 January 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Category Number of Posts

General (Unreserved) - 126 Posts

OBC /MOBC- 83 Posts

SC- 21 Posts

ST(H) - 15 Posts

ST(P) - 31 Posts

EWS - 30 Posts

Total- 306 Vacancies

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The candidate must not be more than 26 years and less than 20 years of age

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done a written test, PST/PET, and Viva Voce.

Assam Police SI Exam Pattern

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR-based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be a negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in three parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension (ii) Matters relating to the History and Culture of Assam and India, and (iii) General Knowledge.

Number of Candidates called for PET/PST

Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category both Male & Transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on a merit basis.

Testimonials/ Documents to be submitted when appearing in PST / PET:

The candidate reports at the venue on the date and time for Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test, he/she must bring all the documents uploaded during the submission of the online application along with one set of self-attested photocopies of the same for verification by the Selection Committee on the date of their PST/PET.

How to apply for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 9 January 2022. The candidates can take printout of the application for future reference.