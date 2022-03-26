Assam Recruitment 2022 for 13000+ Class 3 and Class 4 Posts in ADRC AASC, Apply Online @assam.gov.in

Assam Recruitment 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment Commission – Assam Administrative Staff College has issued a notice for Analogous Posts Class 3 and Class 4 to fill up 13300+ vacancies. Applications are invited through online mode from eligible aspirants who are citizens of India and have a registration number in the employment exchange of the Assam State from 11 April 2022. the application link will be available till 30 May 2022.
Applicants can check more details regarding AASC Recruitment 2022 against advertisement number SLRC-G-IV/ASSAM/Advertisement for Analogous Post-IV/2022-23/02/79.
Assam Direct Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 11 April 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 30 May 2022
Assam Class 4 Vacancy and Educational Qualification
|Minimum Qualification
|Tentative Vacancies
|Maximum Qualification
|Read up to Class IV
|9000
|12th or equivalent
|HSLC (10th Class) or equivalent exam passed
|4300
|Total
|13300
Assam Class 4 Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for Assam Class 4 Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Interview
How to Apply for Assam Class 4 Posts ?
Eligible and interested can apply online from 11 April to 30 April 2022:
- Go to the official website - assam.gov.in.
- Fill in the details and submit the applications.
- After submitting the application form, you will get a unique number against their application.
- Take a printout for future use.
Application Fee:
- UR/OBC/MOBC - Rs. 200/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 150/-