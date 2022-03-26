Assam Recruitment 2022 for 13000+ Class 3 and Class 4 Posts in ADRC AASC, Apply Online @assam.gov.in

Assam Direct Recruitment Commission -Assam Administrative Staff College is hiring for Analogous Posts Class 3 and Class 4 against 13300 vacancies. Check Details Below.

Assam Recruitment 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment Commission – Assam Administrative Staff College has issued a notice for Analogous Posts Class 3 and Class 4 to fill up 13300+ vacancies. Applications are invited through online mode from eligible aspirants who are citizens of India and have a registration number in the employment exchange of the Assam State from 11 April 2022. the application link will be available till 30 May 2022.

Applicants can check more details regarding AASC Recruitment 2022 against advertisement number SLRC-G-IV/ASSAM/Advertisement for Analogous Post-IV/2022-23/02/79.

Assam Direct Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 11 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 May 2022

Assam Class 4 Vacancy and Educational Qualification

Minimum Qualification Tentative Vacancies Maximum Qualification Read up to Class IV 9000 12th or equivalent HSLC (10th Class) or equivalent exam passed 4300 Total 13300

Assam Class 4 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Assam Class 4 Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Interview

How to Apply for Assam Class 4 Posts ?

Eligible and interested can apply online from 11 April to 30 April 2022:

Go to the official website - assam.gov.in. Fill in the details and submit the applications. After submitting the application form, you will get a unique number against their application. Take a printout for future use.

Application Fee: