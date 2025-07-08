Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

BOB LBO Syllabus covers four sections, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/Economic Awareness, and Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must have a thorough knowledge of Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus. Learn the subject-wise syllabus in detail here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 8, 2025, 17:46 IST
Check the latest Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus and exam pattern here.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025: The Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 2500 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by July 24. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online test, followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview. Hence, it is imperative to have an in-depth understanding of Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus and exam pattern.
BOB LBO Syllabus is divided into various subjects, including English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/Economic Awareness, and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Having a thorough knowledge of the syllabus can help candidates master basic and core topics important for the exam. In this article, we have compiled the section-wise Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus and exam pattern for reference purposes.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025

The Bank of Baroda has released the exam requirements for the Local Bank Officer posts in the official notification. Aspirants must review the curriculum before commencing their exam preparation to plan an effective strategy. Here is an overview of the Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus tabulated below.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 Overview

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bank of Baroda

Post Name

Local Bank Officer

Vacancy

2500

Selection Process

Written Exam, Group Discussion and/or Interview

Number of Questions

120

Exam Duration

120 minutes

Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the exam pattern to gain valuable information about the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme.

  • The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 questions for 120 marks.
  • The medium of the exam will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi, except for English Language.
  • There shall be a time limit for every section. The overall exam duration shall be 120 minutes.

Check below the latest Bank of Baroda LBO exam pattern and marking scheme.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus PDF

Having free access to the BOB LBO syllabus PDF can ease your preparation and help you stay on track. It enables you to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant chapters. Get the direct link to download the Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus PDF on this page.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise

Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus is divided into 4 subjects, such as English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/Economic Awareness, and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. It is essential to cover each and every topic specified in the syllabus. This equips you with the ability to solve questions ranging from easy to moderate and difficult levels. Here is the subject-wise Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus discussed below for reference purposes.

Bank of Baroda LBO English Syllabus

The English Language section is designed to evaluate test-takers verbal ability, comprehension, grammar rules, and related topics. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section:

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • Cloze Test
  • Para Jumbles
  • Phrase Replacement
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Error Detection
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Rearrangement, etc

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus for Banking Knowledge

The Banking Knowledge section aims to judge the candidate’s knowledge of banking fundamentals and other relevant areas. The list of important topics is as follows:

  • History and Structure of Indian Banking
  • Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo, Reverse Repo
  • Payment Systems
  • Types of Banks and Their Functions
  • RBI and Its Functions
  • NPAs, Basel Norms
  • Types of Accounts, Loans, and Advances
  • Digital Banking, Cyber Security Basics
  • Monetary Policies and Banking Regulations
  • Financial Terms & Acronyms, etc

BOB LBO Syllabus for General/Economic Awareness

Aspirants should stay informed about all the latest events happening around the world, along with Static General Knowledge, to excel in this section. Given below are the important topics for this section:

Current Affairs (National and International)
Static GK
Budget, Economic Survey Highlights
Government Schemes & Policies
Summits, Awards, Appointments
Financial Institutions
Indian Economy Overview
Committees & Reports
Trade, Currency, and Banking Reforms
GDP, Inflation, Unemployment, Fiscal Deficit, etc

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

The reasoning ability section assesses a candidate’s logical skills and problem-solving ability. Some of the important topics for this section are:

  • Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
  • Syllogism
  • Inequality
  • Input-Output
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Blood Relations
  • Statement & Assumption
  • Direction & Distance, etc.

BOB LBO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude aims to evaluate a candidate’s understanding of numbers, basic arithmetic, and calculation speed. The section includes the list of the following topics:

  1. Simplification & Approximation
  2. Number Series
  3. Quadratic Equations
  4. Data Interpretation
  5. Arithmetic Topics (Time & Work, Profit & Loss, SI & CI, Averages, Percentage, Ratio, Time-Speed-Distance, Mensuration)

How to Cover the Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus?

The Bank of Baroda LBO exam preparation requires a strong strategy, the best resources, and expert-level planning. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the Bank of Baroda LBO written exam shared below:

  1. Analyse the BOB LBO syllabus carefully to recognise relevant topics.
  2. Prepare a study plan based on your subject knowledge and exam trends.
  3. Practice questions from reliable mocks and PYQs to strengthen your preparation.
  4. Maintain short notes for quicker revision of a vast curriculum.

Best Books for Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025

There is a wide range of BOB LBO books available for exam preparation. It helps candidates grasp concepts and achieve mastery of core topics. Some of the best books for Bank of Baroda LBO preparation are listed below:

Subjects Book Name
General Awareness Arihant General Knowledge
English Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Computer Arihant Computer Awareness
Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude by Dr R.S. Aggarwal
General Intelligence & Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

FAQs

  • How many questions are asked in the BOB LBO exam?
    +
    As per the latest Bank of Baroda LBO exam pattern, a total of 120 questions will be asked in the exam.
  • What is the Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The BOB LBO syllabus covers subjects like the English Language, Banking Knowledge, General /Economic Awareness, Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Check the topic-wise syllabus shared above in the article.

