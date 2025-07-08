Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025: The Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 2500 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by July 24. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online test, followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview. Hence, it is imperative to have an in-depth understanding of Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus and exam pattern.

BOB LBO Syllabus is divided into various subjects, including English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/Economic Awareness, and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Having a thorough knowledge of the syllabus can help candidates master basic and core topics important for the exam. In this article, we have compiled the section-wise Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus and exam pattern for reference purposes.

Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 The Bank of Baroda has released the exam requirements for the Local Bank Officer posts in the official notification. Aspirants must review the curriculum before commencing their exam preparation to plan an effective strategy. Here is an overview of the Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus tabulated below. Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 Overview Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bank of Baroda Post Name Local Bank Officer Vacancy 2500 Selection Process Written Exam, Group Discussion and/or Interview Number of Questions 120 Exam Duration 120 minutes Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the exam pattern to gain valuable information about the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme.

The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 questions for 120 marks.

The medium of the exam will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi, except for English Language.

There shall be a time limit for every section. The overall exam duration shall be 120 minutes. Check below the latest Bank of Baroda LBO exam pattern and marking scheme. Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus PDF Having free access to the BOB LBO syllabus PDF can ease your preparation and help you stay on track. It enables you to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant chapters. Get the direct link to download the Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus PDF on this page. Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus is divided into 4 subjects, such as English Language, Banking Knowledge, General/Economic Awareness, and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. It is essential to cover each and every topic specified in the syllabus. This equips you with the ability to solve questions ranging from easy to moderate and difficult levels. Here is the subject-wise Bank of Baroda LBO syllabus discussed below for reference purposes.

Bank of Baroda LBO English Syllabus The English Language section is designed to evaluate test-takers verbal ability, comprehension, grammar rules, and related topics. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section: Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms and Antonyms

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Phrase Replacement

Idioms and Phrases

Error Detection

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Rearrangement, etc Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus for Banking Knowledge The Banking Knowledge section aims to judge the candidate’s knowledge of banking fundamentals and other relevant areas. The list of important topics is as follows: History and Structure of Indian Banking

Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo, Reverse Repo

Payment Systems

Types of Banks and Their Functions

RBI and Its Functions

NPAs, Basel Norms

Types of Accounts, Loans, and Advances

Digital Banking, Cyber Security Basics

Monetary Policies and Banking Regulations

Financial Terms & Acronyms, etc

BOB LBO Syllabus for General/Economic Awareness Aspirants should stay informed about all the latest events happening around the world, along with Static General Knowledge, to excel in this section. Given below are the important topics for this section: Current Affairs (National and International)

Static GK

Budget, Economic Survey Highlights

Government Schemes & Policies

Summits, Awards, Appointments

Financial Institutions

Indian Economy Overview

Committees & Reports

Trade, Currency, and Banking Reforms

GDP, Inflation, Unemployment, Fiscal Deficit, etc Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability The reasoning ability section assesses a candidate’s logical skills and problem-solving ability. Some of the important topics for this section are: Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

Syllogism

Inequality

Input-Output

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

Statement & Assumption

Direction & Distance, etc.

BOB LBO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude aims to evaluate a candidate’s understanding of numbers, basic arithmetic, and calculation speed. The section includes the list of the following topics: Simplification & Approximation Number Series Quadratic Equations Data Interpretation Arithmetic Topics (Time & Work, Profit & Loss, SI & CI, Averages, Percentage, Ratio, Time-Speed-Distance, Mensuration) How to Cover the Bank of Baroda LBO Syllabus? The Bank of Baroda LBO exam preparation requires a strong strategy, the best resources, and expert-level planning. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the Bank of Baroda LBO written exam shared below: Analyse the BOB LBO syllabus carefully to recognise relevant topics. Prepare a study plan based on your subject knowledge and exam trends. Practice questions from reliable mocks and PYQs to strengthen your preparation. Maintain short notes for quicker revision of a vast curriculum.