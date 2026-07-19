Bank Of India Credit Officer 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today- Register at bankofindia.co.in

The Bank of India, BOI, will close the online submission of applications for the Credit Officer in the General Banking Officer (GBO) recruitment process 2026 today, July 20, 2026. Those candidates who are interested can apply online for the post on the official website of the bank, i.e., bankofindia.co.in. The registration process started on June 30, 2026. The bank aims to fill 779 Credit Officer posts through this recruitment process under 2026-27/01. The selection process for the BOI Credit Officers will be an online exam and interview, depending on the number of applicants or eligible candidates who apply for this post. The salary for the BOI Credit officer will range from Rs. 64820 to Rs. 102300.

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

The online registration for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment 2026 started on June 30, 2026 and will close today, July 20, 2026. Candidates will only be able to apply online on the official website of the bank, as no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates can apply online using the direct link given below:-