Bank Of India Credit Officer 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today- Register at bankofindia.co.in
The last date to apply for the Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026 is today, July 20, 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the bank and submit their applications for the 779 GBO vacancies at the earliest.
The Bank of India, BOI, will close the online submission of applications for the Credit Officer in the General Banking Officer (GBO) recruitment process 2026 today, July 20, 2026. Those candidates who are interested can apply online for the post on the official website of the bank, i.e., bankofindia.co.in. The registration process started on June 30, 2026. The bank aims to fill 779 Credit Officer posts through this recruitment process under 2026-27/01. The selection process for the BOI Credit Officers will be an online exam and interview, depending on the number of applicants or eligible candidates who apply for this post. The salary for the BOI Credit officer will range from Rs. 64820 to Rs. 102300.
Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The online registration for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment 2026 started on June 30, 2026 and will close today, July 20, 2026. Candidates will only be able to apply online on the official website of the bank, as no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates can apply online using the direct link given below:-
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Bank of India Credit Officer 2026
BOI Credit Officer Recruitment 2026 Overview
Given below are some of the important details related to the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment 2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Bank Of India
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Post Name
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Credit Officer GBO Stream
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Advertisment Number
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026-27/01
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Total Number of Vacancies
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779
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Registration Dates
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June 30, 2026 to July 20, 2026
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Official Website
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bankofindia.co.in
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Application Fee
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Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment Important Dates 2026
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Bank Of India Credit Officer position are advised to submit their application as soon as possible. The last date for the application submission is tomorrow. Given below are some of the important dates that the candidates should know before applying:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Notification Release Date
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June 29, 2026
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Apply Online Start Date
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June 30, 2026
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Apply Online Close Date
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July 20, 2026
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Last date for Fee Payment
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July 20, 2026
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Last Date for Printing of the Application
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August 4, 2026
Steps to Apply for BOI Credit Officer Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for the Bank Of India Credit Officer post 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the Bank of India, i.e., bankofindia.co.in.
- Look for the important links section and click on the careers tab.
- Once the candidate has been directed to the careers page of the Bank of India, look for the notification related to the recruitment process for a credit officer.
- Once found, click on the new registration link and enter the required details like the name, contact details and email ID.
- Once done, a provision registration number and password will be generated.
- Complete the application by entering other information like personal, education and professional details, and upload the scanned photo and signature.
- Pay the required fees through the preferred payment method, and after carefully reviewing the details, submit the application form.
- Print the application form and save the receipt for reference.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.