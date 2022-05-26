Bank Exams Daily Quiz: 26 May 2022

Banking Awareness Quiz for IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerk, RRB PO and Clerk, SBI PO and Clerk, RBI Bank, NABARD, and other bank exams.

Banking Awareness Daily Quiz for Banking Exams 2022: Banking Awareness is one of the most important sections in the Banking Exams. Candidates appearing for the IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerical, RRB PO and Clerical, SBI PO and SBI Clerical, IBPS Recruitments, RBI Grade B and RBI Bank need to stay abreast of the static GK and daily Current Affairs with special focus on Banking Industry.

Jagran Josh Exam Prep brings you Bank Exams Daily Quiz to help you prepare and score high in the Banking Awareness section for Bank Exams.

Banking Exams 2022: Current Affairs Quiz

Q1. Who among the following has been sworn in as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?

(1) Vinai Kumar Saxena

(2) Anil Baijal

(3) Pradip Baijal

(4) Anil Goel

(5) Vijay Goel

Answer: Vinai Kumar Saxena

Q2. World Thyroid Day is observed annually on _________.

(1) May 25

(2) June 25

(3) July 25

(4) January 25

(5) March 25

Answer: May 25

Q3. India ranked ____ place in the WEF Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021?

(1) 20th

(2) 46th

(3) 54th

(4) 10th

(5) 23rd

Answer: 54th

Q4. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been re-elected as the head of which institution?

(1) World Bank

(2) WHO

(3) UNICEF

(4) ILO

(5) ADB

Answer: WHO

Q5. India recorded the highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year _____.

(1) FY 2014-15

(2) FY 2020-21

(3) FY 2021-22

(4) FY 2019-20

(5) FY 2018-19

Answer: FY 2021-22

Q6. How much was India’s agricultural export in Financial Year 2022?

(1) $50.21 billion

(2) $55.21 billion

(3) $50.12 billion

(4) $51.21 billion

(5) $50.31 billion

Answer: $50.21 billion

Q7. Who among the following Indian has been named under the Leaders category in world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine?

(1) Khurram Parvez

(2) Ratan Tata

(3) Karuna Nundy

(4) Neeta Ambani

(5) Priyanka Chopra

Answer: Khurram Parvez

Q8. India’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ is located in which of the following Indian state?

(1) Rajasthan

(2) Uttar Pradesh

(3) Kerala

(4) Gujarat

(5) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q9. The introduction of Real-Time Xpress Credit on the Yono platform of State Bank of India (SBI) allows eligible customers to get personal loans of up to how many lakhs?

(1) 20 Lakhs

(2) 35 Lakhs

(3) 50 Lakhs

(4) 20 Lakhs

(5) 45 Lakhs

Answer: 35 Lakhs

Q10. Which among the following is called the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks?

(1) Reverse Repo Rate

(2) Repo Rate

(3) Cash Reserve Ratio

(4) Statutory Liquidity Ratio

(5) Marginal Standing Facility Rate

Answer: Repo Rate