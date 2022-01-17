IBPS Calendar 2022-23 Released: Check Exam Date & Schedule of IBPS RRB/Clerk/PO/SO – Download PDF

IBPS Calendar 2022-23 Released by IBPS for CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants & Officers), CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII. Download PDF IBPS Calendar 2022-23 here for the exam dates of Prelims & Mains of IBPS RRB 2022, IBPS Clerk 2022, IBPS PO 2022, and IBPS SO 2022.

IBPS Calendar 2022-23: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its annual IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 for IBPS RRB (Office Assistants & Officers Scale I, II, III), CLERK-XII, PO/MT-XII & SPL-XII Prelims & Mains exam. Same as each year, the registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable. The dates mentioned as per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 are tentative and IBPS reserves the right to change the dates. In this article, candidates preparing to appear for the IBPS RRB/Clerk/PO/SO 2022 can download the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23.

IBPS is an autonomous body in India that has been set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment & selection of personnel for Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), State Bank of India, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC, Insurance Companies, few Cooperative Banks, Government Departments, State-owned Companies & Corporations, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of Non-Financial sectors. Each year, IBPS conducts a Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT), Special Officers (SO), and Clerical cadres in the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) while Group A Office Officers Scale I, II, III & Group B Office Assistant across Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23

CRP RRB XI (Office Assistants & Officers) 2022 Exam Dates



Exam Name Posts & Exam Dates Office Assistant Officer Scale I Officer Scale II Officer Scale III Prelim Exam 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st August 2022 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st August 2022 - - Mains Exam 1st October 2022 24th September 2022 - - Single Exam - - 24th September 2022 24th September 2022

CRP CLERK-XII, PO/MT-XII & SPL-XII 2022 Exam Dates

Exam Name Posts & Exam Dates Clerks* PO/MT Specialist Officers Prelim Exam 28th August 2022 & 3rd and 4th September 2022 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 24th, 31st December 2022 Mains Exam 8th October 2022 26th November 2022 29th January 2023

*Subject to not holding of CET by NRA for Group B posts.

Selection Process for IBPS RRB/Clerk/PO/SO

IBPS RRB

Candidates interested in applying for CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants & Officers) should know that the selection process for the posts of Group A Office Officers Scale I, II, III & Group B Office Assistant across Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will include two phases Online Prelims & Online Mains exams while RRB (Officer Scale-II & III) will include an Online Single exam. Candidates for the post of RRB Officer Assistants will need to qualify in the Prelims & Mains exams to be shortlisted for Provisional Allotment. Candidates for the post of RRB Officers Scale I will need to qualify in Prelims & Mains exams to be shortlisted for the Interview. Candidates for the post of RRB Officers Scale II & III will need to qualify in the Single exam to be shortlisted for the Interview. Penalty for Wrong Answers is applicable to all exam patterns: Preliminary, Main and Single Exams.

IBPS Clerk

Candidates interested in applying for CRP Clerk-XII should know that the selection process for Clerical cadre across Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will include two phases Online Prelims & Online Mains exams. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims & Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment in the IBPS Clerk.

IBPS PO

Candidates interested in applying for CRP PO-XII should know that the selection process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT) across Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will include two phases Online Prelims & Online Mains exams. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims & Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview in the IBPS PO.

IBPS SO

Candidates interested in applying for CRP SO-XII should know that the selection process for Specialist Officers across Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will include two phases Online Prelims & Online Mains exams. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims & Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview & Provisional Allotment in the IBPS SO.

IBPS Calendar 2022-23 PDF