IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise & Post-wise Marks

Check IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Post-wise) along with IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result. IBPS SO Mains 2021 to be held on 30th January 2022.

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS SO Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS SO Scorecard 2021 on 21st January 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 was released on 18th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS SO Mains 2021. The IBPS SO Prelims 2021 was held on 26th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS SO Mains 2021 that will be held on 30th January 2022 to fill 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In this article, we have shared IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Post-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result 18th January 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 21st January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download 19th January 2022 to 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Result February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Interview Call Letter Download February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam was conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims included English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section was allotted 40 minutes. There was a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) was English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language was conducted in English only.

NOTE: There was a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer was given by the candidate, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question was deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question was left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there was no penalty for that question.

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes General Awareness (with Special

Reference to Banking Industry) 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Category-wise

IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 125) Posts Name GEN SC ST OBC EWS HI OC VI ID IT Officer 66.38 66.25 54.63 66.38 64.50 30.00 55.88 30.00 24.25 Agricultural Field Officer 21.25 21.25 21.25 21.25 21.25 13.50 24.13 13.88 23.63 Rajbhasha Adhikari 20.13 19.88 17.25 20.13 18.00 17.25 11.13 54.13 n/a Law Officer 42.38 40.25 33.00 42.00 34.63 n/a 24.75 36.50 35.25 HR/Personnel Officer 40.50 40.50 40.50 40.50 38.75 27.75 38.00 30.38 39.50 Marketing Officer 24.00 24.00 23.63 24.00 24.00 25.13 14.63 19.50 14.88

IBPS SO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Post-wise

IT Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 7.75 10.25 2 Reasoning 50 5.75 10.00 3 General Awareness 50 8.50 13.25

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 2.50 4.75 2 Reasoning 50 3.25 6.50 3 General Awareness 50 5.25 9.00

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 5.00 7.75 2 Reasoning 50 1.50 5.75 3 General Awareness 50 1.00 3.00

Law Officer (Scale I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 7.75 10.25 2 Reasoning 50 5.75 10.00 3 General Awareness 50 3.00 5.75

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 6.25 9.00 2 Reasoning 50 3.75 8.00 3 General Awareness 50 6.00 11.00

Marketing Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No Name of Test Maximum Marks Cut-off Marks SC/ST/OBC/PWBD EWS/General 1 English Language 25 5.00 7.75 2 Reasoning 50 1.50 5.75 3 General Awareness 50 3.50 8.50

What next after IBPS SO Prelims 2021?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS SO Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS SO Mains 2021 which will be held on 30th January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS SO Mains 2021 will also be held in online mode. Each candidate who obtains a minimum score in the Online Main examination and also secures sufficiently high scores will be shortlisted for the Interview. Marks obtained in the online Main examination ONLY will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview.

