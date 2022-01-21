JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise & Post-wise Marks

Check IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Post-wise) along with IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result. IBPS SO Mains 2021 to be held on 30th January 2022.

Created On: Jan 21, 2022 20:43 IST



IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS SO Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS SO Scorecard 2021 on 21st January 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 was released on 18th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS SO Mains 2021. The IBPS SO Prelims 2021 was held on 26th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS SO Mains 2021 that will be held on 30th January 2022 to fill 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In this article, we have shared IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Post-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO Prelims Exam

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result

18th January 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard

21st January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download

19th January 2022 to 30th January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Result

February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Interview Call Letter Download

February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam was conducted in online mode (post-wise). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims included English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to Banking Industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section was allotted 40 minutes. There was a total of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) was English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language was conducted in English only.

NOTE: There was a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer was given by the candidate, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question was deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question was left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there was no penalty for that question.

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness (with Special
Reference to Banking Industry)		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Category-wise

IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 125)

Posts Name

GEN

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

 HI

 OC

 VI

 ID

IT Officer

66.38

66.25

54.63

66.38

64.50

30.00

55.88

30.00

24.25

Agricultural Field Officer

21.25

21.25

21.25

21.25

21.25

13.50

24.13

13.88

23.63

Rajbhasha Adhikari

20.13

19.88

17.25

20.13

18.00

17.25

11.13

54.13

n/a

Law Officer

42.38

40.25

33.00

42.00

34.63

n/a

24.75

36.50

35.25

HR/Personnel Officer

40.50

40.50

40.50

40.50

38.75

27.75

38.00

30.38

39.50

Marketing Officer

24.00

24.00

23.63

24.00

24.00

25.13

14.63

19.50

14.88

IBPS SO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Post-wise

IT Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language 

25

7.75

10.25

2

Reasoning 

50

5.75

10.00

3

General Awareness 

50

8.50

13.25

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language

25

2.50

4.75

2

Reasoning 

50

3.25

6.50

3

General Awareness 

50

5.25

9.00

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language

25

5.00

7.75

2

Reasoning 

50

1.50

5.75

3

General Awareness 

50

1.00

3.00

Law Officer (Scale I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language

25

7.75

10.25

2

Reasoning 

50

5.75

10.00

3

General Awareness 

50

3.00

5.75

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language

25

6.25

9.00

2

Reasoning 

50

3.75

8.00

3

General Awareness 

50

6.00

11.00

Marketing Officer (Scale-I)

Sr.No

Name of Test

Maximum Marks

Cut-off Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD

EWS/General

1

English Language

25

5.00

7.75

2

Reasoning 

50

1.50

5.75

3

General Awareness 

50

3.50

8.50

What next after IBPS SO Prelims 2021?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS SO Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS SO Mains 2021 which will be held on 30th January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS SO Mains 2021 will also be held in online mode. Each candidate who obtains a minimum score in the Online Main examination and also secures sufficiently high scores will be shortlisted for the Interview. Marks obtained in the online Main examination ONLY will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Result Link

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Score Card Link

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Take Free Online IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
