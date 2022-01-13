IBPS SO Mains 2021 Result to be released @ ibps.in: Check Mains Syllabus Post Wise & Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022. Check IBPS SO Mains Syllabus Post-wise & Latest Exam Pattern. IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam was conducted on 26th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result is to be released soon.

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 19:40 IST
IBPS SO Mains 2021 Syllabus Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The IBPS SO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims was held on 26th December 2021. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview phase. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card is available to download till 26th December 2021. In this article, we shared the IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus Post-wise and the Latest Exam Pattern Post-wise.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO Prelims Exam

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result & Scorecard

January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download

January 2022 (To be announced)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Result 2021

February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021

February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Final Result 2021

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section 

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration 

Professional Knowledge 

60

60

English & Hindi

45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section 

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration 

Professional Knowledge (Objective) 

45

60

English & Hindi

30 Minutes

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)

2

English & Hindi

30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus

IT Officer (Scale - I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)

Marketing Officer (Scale-I)

Law Officer (Scale-I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 

Database Management System

Data Communication and Networking

Operating Systems

Data Structures

Software Engineering

Computer Organization and Microprocessor

Object-oriented Programming

Embedded Systems

Basics of Crop Production

Horticulture

Seed Science

Agronomy and Irrigation

Agricultural Economics and Practices

Soil Resources

Animal Husbandry

Agroforestry

Ecology

Government Schemes related to Agriculture

Basics of Marketing Management

Brand Management

Advertising

PR

Sales

Retail

Business Ethics

Market Segmentation

Market research and forecasting demand

Product Life Cycle

Corporate Social Responsibility

Service Marketing

Marketing Strategies

Banking Regulations

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange

Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act

Consumer Protection Act

Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act

Banking Ombudsman

Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector

Bankers Book Evidence Act

Debt Recovery Tribunals Act

Human Resource Development

Business policy and strategic analysis

Transnational Analysis

Training and Development

Recruitment and Selection

Rewards and Recognition

Industrial Relations

Business Policy and Strategic Analysis

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management and Appraisal

Reading Comprehension

Banking Regulations Passages

Synonyms-Antonyms

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Practical Translation

Hindi/English Grammar

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

 

What next after IBPS SO 2021 Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS SO Mains 2021 will be shortlisted for the Interview phase. Each candidate will have to secure the minimum score in the Online Mains exam and also obtain sufficiently high scores overall to be considered for the Interview. Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available, and accordingly, candidates will be considered for the Interview. Scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates before the completion of the Interview process.

Interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT. The tentative date for the Interviews is February/March 2022.

IBPS SO 2021 Interview Marking

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XI and Interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Online Main exam only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO 2021 Exam Details

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of IBPS SO 2021?

Check our article IBPS SO Mains 2021 Syllabus Post Wise & Latest Exam Pattern for detailed syllabus for each post including IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

Q2. What is the exam date of IBPS SO 2021 Mains?

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Is On 30th January 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in IBPS SO 2021?

A total of 1828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I vacancies across 11 participating Public Sector Banks will be filled up in IBPS SO 2021.

Q4. Is there a negative marking for IBPS SO 2021 Mains?

Yes. There Will Be A Penalty For Each Wrong Answer. 1/4th Or 0.25 Of The Marks Assigned To A Question Will Be Deducted To Arrive At A Final Score. If A Question Is Left Blank, No Marks Will Be Deducted.

Q5. What are total marks allotted for IBPS SO Mains 2021?

Total marks allotted for IBPS SO Mains 2021 is 60 marks for all posts including IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.
