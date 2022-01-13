IBPS SO Mains 2021 Result to be released @ ibps.in: Check Mains Syllabus Post Wise & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022. Check IBPS SO Mains Syllabus Post-wise & Latest Exam Pattern. IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam was conducted on 26th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result is to be released soon.

IBPS SO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The IBPS SO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims was held on 26th December 2021. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview phase. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card is available to download till 26th December 2021. In this article, we shared the IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus Post-wise and the Latest Exam Pattern Post-wise.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result & Scorecard January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download January 2022 (To be announced) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Final Result 2021 April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus

IT Officer (Scale - I) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) Marketing Officer (Scale-I) Law Officer (Scale-I) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Database Management System Data Communication and Networking Operating Systems Data Structures Software Engineering Computer Organization and Microprocessor Object-oriented Programming Embedded Systems Basics of Crop Production Horticulture Seed Science Agronomy and Irrigation Agricultural Economics and Practices Soil Resources Animal Husbandry Agroforestry Ecology Government Schemes related to Agriculture Basics of Marketing Management Brand Management Advertising PR Sales Retail Business Ethics Market Segmentation Market research and forecasting demand Product Life Cycle Corporate Social Responsibility Service Marketing Marketing Strategies Banking Regulations Compliance and Legal Aspects Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act Consumer Protection Act Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act Banking Ombudsman Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector Bankers Book Evidence Act Debt Recovery Tribunals Act Human Resource Development Business policy and strategic analysis Transnational Analysis Training and Development Recruitment and Selection Rewards and Recognition Industrial Relations Business Policy and Strategic Analysis Grievance and Conflict Management Performance Management and Appraisal Reading Comprehension Banking Regulations Passages Synonyms-Antonyms Cloze Test Fill in the Blanks Practical Translation Hindi/English Grammar Letter Writing Essay Writing

What next after IBPS SO 2021 Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS SO Mains 2021 will be shortlisted for the Interview phase. Each candidate will have to secure the minimum score in the Online Mains exam and also obtain sufficiently high scores overall to be considered for the Interview. Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available, and accordingly, candidates will be considered for the Interview. Scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates before the completion of the Interview process.

Interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT. The tentative date for the Interviews is February/March 2022.

IBPS SO 2021 Interview Marking

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XI and Interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Online Main exam only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO 2021 Exam Details