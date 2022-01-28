IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I vacancies of IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, HR/Personnel Officers, and Rajbhasha Adhikari. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the IBPS SO Mains 2021 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO Mains 2021 Admit Card is available for download till 30th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we shared the IBPS SO Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result 18th January 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 21st January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download 19th January 2022 to 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Final Result 2021 April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

Going through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. The total duration of the examination is 45 minutes / 60 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time.]

2. Do not take up new topics

Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information in your field (IT/Marketing/Agriculture/Law/HR/Rajbhasha).

3. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes, recommended books

Candidates will be given 20 minutes each for all sections. Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Check the important bookmarks/sections from recommended books when solving questions from important topics to get acquainted with all types of questions & difficulty levels.

4. Avoid guesswork, each wrong answer is a penalty

In the IBPS SO Mains 2021, there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022 are advised to go through important topics as per the post they are applying for & aim to attempt a minimum number of questions for acing the exam. In IBPS SO Mains 2020, candidates were able to make 35-40 good attempts (IT Officer), 25-28 good attempts (Agricultural Field Officer), 30-34 good attempts (Rajbhasha Adhikari), 32-35 good attempts (Law Officer), 32-25 good attempts (HR/Personnel Officer), and 32-25 good attempts (Marketing Officer).

NOTE: For Hindi Typing in Descriptive Paper, the Candidate should have knowledge of the following keyboard layouts. (1) Inscript (2) Remington (GAIL).

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Please note that candidates must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof along with original photo identity proof. Candidates are advised to carry their Mains Admit Card, photo-ID proofs, photographs, and other required documents and reach at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities completion. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. (Check Below). NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The night before the exam day is the day you remind yourself to take a pause and give yourself rest after all the hard work. Candidates are advised to consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

Check IBPS SO Mains 2021 Syllabus Post Wise & Latest Exam Pattern

Check IBPS SO Mains 2021 Important Topics Post-wise

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021