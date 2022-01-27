IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022: Check Mains Important Topics Post Wise

IBPS SO Mains 2021 on 30th January 2022. Check IBPS SO Mains Important Topics Post-wise for 1828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I vacancies of IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, HR/Personnel Officers, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022. The IBPS SO 2021 will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims was held on 26th December 2021 and the IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result & Scorecard have been released. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we shared the IBPS SO 2021 Mains Important Topics Post Wise.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS SO Prelims Exam 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result 18th January 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 21st January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download 19th January 2022 to 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Final Result 2021 April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Important Topics (Post-wise)

Candidates can check below important topics below (post-wise) for IBPS SO 2021 Mains paper for IT, Agricultural Field, Law, Marketing, HR/Personnel Officers, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

Posts Important Topics IT Officer (Scale - I) Data Structures & Algorithms (Stacks & Queues, Asymptotic Notation, Arrays, Searching & Sorting techniques, Binary Trees, Heaps, Linked Lists, Graphs, etc.), Computer Networks (Types of Networks, Basics, TCP/IP Model, OSI Model, Sliding Window Protocol, Multiple Access Protocols, Types of Routing, etc.), Database Management System (Introduction, E-R diagrams, Functional Dependencies, Transaction and Concurrency Control, SQL Queries, Normalization, Tuple, ACID properties, Data Warehouse Modeling, etc), Computer Organization and Microprocessor (Computer Arithmetic, Synchronous Counter, Addressing Modes, Instruction Design and Format, Multiplexer / De-multiplexer, Memory Organization, Cache, Pipelining, Bus organization of 8085 microprocessor, Flip Flop & Latch, Instruction Format, Ripple Counter, etc.), Operating System (Types of OS, Memory Management, Processes & Threads, Page Replacement Algorithms, Thrashing, Scheduling Algorithms, Semaphores, Deadlock, Bankers Algorithm, Paging, etc.), Compiler Design (Parsing, SLR Parsing, Lexical Analysis, Error Handling, Syntax Directed Translation, Context-Free Grammars, Bottom-up parsing, etc), Web Technology (HTML, XML, CSS, Fundamentals of JavaScript & AJAX, Introduction to Java Server Page, Server Site Programming basics, DOM & SAX, etc.), Programming Languages, Data Warehousing & Data Mining, Cloud Computing Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) Basics of Crop Production (Agriculture in India, Major Crops of India, Irrigation in India, Types of Cultivation, Agriculture based Research Institutes in India), Horticulture (Amateur Horticulture, Fruits and Vegetable Horticulture, Commercial Horticulture), Seed Science (Basics, Different Seed Tests), Agronomy and Irrigation (Lift Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Sowing, Manuring, Soil preparation, Irrigation, Weeding, Harvesting, Storage), Agricultural Economics (Basics, Agriculture cost, and scheme), Soil Resources (Tillage, Fertilizer, Soil Types, Indian soil, Type of facts soil-related fact, Nutrient deficiencies, Green manure), Agricultural Practices (Animal Husbandry, Different Diseases, Agroforestry, Ecology, Entomology, Dairy Science, Plant Pathology, Rural Welfare Activities in India), Government Schemes related to Agriculture (PM-Kisan, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, NABARD schemes, Soil Health Card, etc), Agriculture Current Affairs Marketing Officer (Scale-I) Basics of Marketing Management (Nature and Scope of Marketing, Marketing Mix (4Ps, 7Ps, etc.), Marketing competitiveness, Marketing Programs, Holistic Marketing, Marketing Organization, Marketing Decisions, Processes and Planning, Exchange definition), Brand Management (Introduction to brands and brand management, Branding for different product categories, Brand image, Brand positioning, CBBE (Customer-based brand equity), Brand hierarchies, Branding & differentiation, Brand research and brand equity, Brand equity measurement, Brand element and brand association, Branding & IMC), Promotion Mix and Sales (Promotion mix and its components, Sales Promotion, Direct marketing, Online marketing, Personal selling), Distribution Strategy (Meaning, Need for and Importance of Distribution Channel, Types of Channels- Direct Channel, Indirect Channel, Functions of Channel Members, Factors Influencing Channel Decisions), Pricing Decisions (Price and its Determinants, Pricing Policies and Strategies, Factors Affecting Pricing Decisions, Objectives of Pricing Decisions, Pricing Methods), Advertising, PR, Sales, Retail, Business Ethics, Market Segmentation, Market Research and Forecasting Demand, Product Life Cycle, Corporate Social Responsibility, Service Marketing, Marketing Strategies, Digital Marketing, Consumer Behavior Law Officer (Scale-I) Banking Regulations, Compliance and Legal Aspects, Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange, Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act, Consumer Protection Act, Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, Banking Ombudsman, Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector, Bankers Book Evidence Act, Debt Recovery Tribunals Act HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Human Resource Development, Business policy and strategic analysis, Transnational Analysis, Training and Development, Recruitment and Selection, Rewards and Recognition, Industrial Relations, Business Policy and Strategic Analysis, Grievance and Conflict Management, Performance Management and Appraisal Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) राजभाषा अधिनियम (राजभाषा - संवैधानिक/वैधानिक प्रावधान, राजभाषा नियम का संक्षिप्त नाम, राजभाषा वर्गीकृत क्षेत्र, विस्तार और प्रारम्भ, केन्द्रीय हिन्दी समिति, प्रमुख हिन्दी प्रकाशन, राजभाषा से संबन्धित पुरस्कार योजनाएँ ) राजभाषा आयोग ( भारत की प्रमुख भाषाएँ, अनुच्छेद, संविधान की आठवी अनुसूची का परिचय, 343 ,344, 345 , 348, संविधान में सम्मिलित भाषाएं, हिन्दी और उसकी संवैधानिक स्थिति ) हिन्दी भाषा ( बोली, लिपि, उपभाषाएँ , हिन्दी दिवस का परिचय, हिन्दी भाषा मे अनुवाद, हिन्दी भाषा एवं साहित्य का संक्षिप्त इतिहास, वाक्य एवं वर्तनी अशुद्धि, मुहावरे ,हिन्दी व्याकरण का परिचय, संज्ञा , क्रिया ,सर्वनाम, वचन, विशेषण ,पुरुष, लिंग ),लोकोक्तियाँ, विलोम एवं अनेकार्थी शब्द, पर्यायवाची, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द )

