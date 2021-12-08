IBPS SO 2021: Exam Date, Admit Card, Cut-off, Syllabus, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Vacancy, Notification PDF

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims is on 26 th December 2021 for recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers under CRP SPL-XI drive. Check IBPS SO 2021 Notification details: Exam Dates, Admit Card link, Cut-off, Application process, Syllabus, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Result, Participating Banks, and Exam Centres.

IBPS SO 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 examination will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains. Only shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we share the details of IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment such as exam dates, admit card link, cut-off, application process, syllabus, eligibility, educational qualification, exam pattern, vacancies, selection process, result, participating banks, and exam centres.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Online Application Registration Date 3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021 Last Date for Online application 23rd November 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Result January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Mains Result February 2022 IBPS SO Interview Call Letter Download February 2022 IBPS SO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2022

IBPS SO 2021: Participating Banks & Revised Vacancies

1. Bank of Baroda

2. Bank of India

3. Bank of Maharashtra

4. Canara Bank

5. Central Bank of India

6. Indian Bank

7. Indian Overseas Bank

8. Punjab National Bank

9. Punjab & Sind Bank

10. UCO Bank

11. Union Bank of India

IBPS SO 2021 Application Process

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) released the IBPS SO 2021 Notification on 3rd November 2021 on the official website of IBPS. The online registration for IBPS SO 2021 closed on 23rd November 2021.

NOTE: Candidates can apply for only one post. Multiple applications will be rejected.

IBPS SO 2021: Admit Card

Candidates can download the IBPS SO 2021 Admit Card on the official website of IBPS. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be held on 26th December 2021.

IBPS SO 2021 Notification PDF

IBPS SO 2021: Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates interested in applying for CRP SPL-XI for Specialist Officers (SO) should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria as decided by IBPS.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either –

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on 1st November 2021, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years.

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualifications

Post Age Educational Qualifications (As of 23rd November 2021) IT Officer

(Scale-I) Min- 20 Years

Max-30 Years a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer

Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Instrumentation

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/

Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer

Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level Agricultural

Field Officer

(Scale I) Min- 20 Years

Max-30 Years 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/

Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro- Forestry/Forestry/

Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/

Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture Rajbhasha

Adhikari

(Scale I) Min- 20 Years

Max-30 Years Post-Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree

(graduation) level

OR

Post-Graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level. Law Officer

(Scale I) Min- 20 Years

Max-30 Years A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council HR/Personnel Officer (Scale - I) Min- 20 years

Max- 30 years Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full

time Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/

HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law Marketing

Officer

(Scale I) Min- 20 years

Max- 30 years Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

NOTE: All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 23rd November 2021.

IBPS SO 2021 Selection Process

The IBPS SO 2021 recruitment for 1,828 Specialist Officers will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Mains. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO Prelims will be allowed to give the IBPS SO Mains on 30th January 2022. Shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for the Interview phase. A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Examination and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the online Mains exam only will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and for Final Merit Listing.

IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes General Awareness with Special

Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO 2021 Mains

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

IBPS SO 2021 Marking Scheme

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims and Mains that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.

There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

IBPS SO Cut Off: Previous Years 2020 & 2019

IBPS SO Cutoff 2020 – Prelims (Category-wise & Section-wise)

Posts/Category/Section IT Officer Agriculture Field Officer Rajbhasha Adhikari



SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General English Language 6.00 8.75 2.75 5.25 3.50 6.00 Reasoning Ability 5.00 9.00 2.50 5.50 1.25 5.00 General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude 7.00 11.00 5.75 9.75 3.75 7.00 Posts/Category/Section HR/Personnel Officer Law Officer Marketing Officer SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General SC/ST/ OBC/ PWD EWS/ General English Language 6.00 8.75 4.75 7.50 6.00 8.75 Reasoning Ability 5.00 9.00 3.00 7.50 5.00 9.00 General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude 7.00 11.00 5.50 8.50 7.00 11.00

IBPS SO Cutoff 2020 (Mains) - Post-wise

Posts Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer 42.60 36.67 54 44.67 54.33 - 49.67 - - Agriculture Field Officer 78.67 79.47 83.80 79 86.93 72.33 77.67 77.27 67.53 Rajbhasha Adhikari 56.40 43.40 52.33 44.07 57.73 - - - - HR/Personnel Officer - - 56 - 65.33 - - - - Marketing Officer 62.33 51.40 63.73 66.67 75.47 45.93 63 - - Law Officer 70.65 60.88 70.99 70.07 75.72 - - 45.93 -

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 – Prelims (Category-wise)

Category IBPS SO Prelims Cut-off General 81.50 OBC 79.50 SC 73.25 ST 64.50 OC 71.25 VI 57.38 HI 28.13 ID 45.38

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 (Prelims) - Section-wise

Section SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General English Language 6.75 9.50 Reasoning Ability 8.75 13.50 General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude 7.50 11.50

IBPS SO Cutoff 2019 (Mains) - Post-wise

IBPS SO Posts (Scale – I) SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General IT Officer 9.25 13.25 Agriculture Field Officer 21.75 25.50 Rajbhasha Adhikari 21.25 24.75 HR/Personnel Officer 15.75 20.00 Marketing Officer 19.75 22.75 Law Officer 15.25 19.25

IBPS SO Interview 2021

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Online Mains exam for the IBPS SO 2021 will be called for an interview that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT. The interview centre, address, time, and date of the interview will be informed to the candidates through the call letter. Candidates can download their interview call letter from the official website of IBPS.

Interview Cut-off: The total marks allotted to the interview are 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will be 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage of the Online Mains exam and interview will be 80:20 ratio respectively.

Final Score: The combined final score of candidates will be derived on the basis of total scores attained in the online Mains and Interview in the IBPS SO 2021.

IBPS SO Result 2021

The IBPS will be releasing the results for online Prelims in January 2022 and the results for online Mains in February 2022. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive.

The result for IBPS SO 2021 will be declared on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can check their scores in the Prelims and see if they qualified for the Mains exam.

Steps to check IBPS SO 2021 Result:

Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on “View Result of IBPS PO 2021 Exam”

Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & Download the result

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment or Merit List 2021

A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Examination and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022-23 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

The IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2021 will be conducted in April 2022.