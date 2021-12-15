IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari posts: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 16:46 IST
IBPS SO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS has released the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we share the Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Exam Pattern, Syllabus for IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Online Application Registration Date

3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021

Last Date for Online application

23rd November 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Download

10th December 2021 to 26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As a Law Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Handle legal affairs and legal liabilities of the Bank

(ii) Monitor errors and maintain the authenticity of the documents of the Bank

(iii) Prepare legal documents for various processes and assist in the legal issues of the Bank

(iv) Ensure the Bank follows all rules and regulations as stated by the Reserve Bank of India

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 84 vacancies for Law Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer Vacancies

IBPS SO 2021 Rajbhasha Adhikari: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As a Rajbhasha Adhikari posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Promoting local languages in the Bank

(ii) Proofread and translate important documents in the Bank

(iii) Conduct language-related workshops in the Bank

(iv) Offer training in regional language to the employees of the Bank

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 44 vacancies for Law Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Rajbhasha Adhikari vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Rajbhasha Adhikari Vacancies

IBPS SO 2021 Salary: Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Salary

The Basic Pay for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I is Rs 23,700. The IBPS Specialist Officer pay scale is Rs 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020. The IBPS SO gross salary is Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

Perks

In addition to salary, IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) enjoy perks which include dearness allowance, house rent allowance, special allowance, conveyance allowance, city compensatory allowance, lease allowance, PF contribution.

Perks (Allowance)

Details

Dearness Allowance

36 per cent (Approximately Rs 8.600)

House Rent Allowance

Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent

Special Allowance

7.75 per cent of Dearness Allowance + Basic Pay

Conveyance Allowance

Fixed amount of fuel expense on basis of 2 or 4 wheeler

City Compensatory Allowance

Between 0 per cent to 4 per cent

PF Contribution

Between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500

Lease Allowance (In place of HRA)

Optional (one can avail upto Rs 29,500 as per place of posting)

 

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

NOTE: For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to banking industry).

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern: Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness (with Special
Reference to Banking Industry)		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus: Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus
English Language

Reasoning Ability

General Awareness (with Special
Reference to Banking Industry)

Reading Comprehension

Tenses Rules

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)

Paragraph Jumbles

Idioms & Phrases

Error Detection

Multiple Meanings

Paragraph/Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction/Improvement

Seating Arrangement

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relation

Order & Ranking

Alphanumeric Series

Distance & Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge (GK)

Currencies

Important Places

Books & Authors

Awards

Headquarters

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days

FAQ

Q1 How many vacancies are there for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari in IBPS SO 2021?

There are a total of 44 Vacancies For Law Officer (Scale I) and 84 vacancies for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) in IBPS SO 2021.

Q2 What is the exam date for IBPS SO 2021 Prelims for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari posts?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims is on 26th December 2021 for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari posts.

Q3 What is the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari?

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness (special reference to the banking industry).

Q4 What is the salary of IBPS SO 2021 Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari?

The Basic Pay for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I is Rs 23,700. The IBPS Specialist Officer pay scale is Rs 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020. The IBPS SO gross salary is Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

Q5 What is the job profile of IBPS SO Rajbhasha Adhikari?

Promoting national language in the Bank, Proofread and translate important documents in the Bank, Conduct language-related workshops in the Bank, Offer training in regional language to the employees of the Bank.

