IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Check Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be held on 26th December 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 examination will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains. Only shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we share the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Section-wise Important Topics and Weightage for English, Reasoning, Quantitative, and General Awareness.
IBPS SO 2021 Important Links
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims & Mains Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus
IBPS SO 2021: Admit Card, Exam Date, Cut-off, Eligibility, Vacancy
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Check Section-wise Preparation Strategies
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)
English Langauge
|Topics
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Reading Comprehension
|10 -15 questions
|Cloze Test
|5 - 10 questions
|Error Detection
|5 - 10 questions
|Sentence Correction/Phrase Replacement
|5 - 10 questions
|Para Jumbles
|3 -5 questions
Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc)
|10 -15 questions
|Coding-Decoding
|5 - 10 questions
|Verbal Reasoning
|5 - 8 questions
|Blood Relations
|3 - 5 questions
|Distance & Direction Sense
|3 - 5 questions
|Data Sufficiency
|3 - 5 questions
|Inequalities
|3 - 5 questions
|Syllogism
|3 - 5 questions
Quantitative Aptitude
|Topics
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet)
|10 -15 questions
|Arithmetic Questions (Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc)
|10 - 12 questions
|Simplification & Approximation
|3 - 5 questions
|Data Sufficiency
|3 -5 questions
|Number Series
|3 - 5 questions
|Quadratic Equation
|3 -5 questions
General Awareness
|Topics
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Banking & Financial Awareness
|15 - 20 questions
|Current Affairs
|7 - 10 questions
|General Knowledge (GK)
|5 - 10 questions
|Economy
|3 -5 questions
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern
The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims
For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|General Awareness with Special
Reference to Banking Industry
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
IBPS SO 2021 Marking Scheme
NOTE: There is a sectional cut-off for each section. Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.
There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.