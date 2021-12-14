Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Check Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December: Check here section-wise Important Topics of IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam that will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) in Public Sector Banks. Know IBPS SO 2021 Prelims important topics and expected number of questions.

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 16:34 IST
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be held on 26th December 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 Mains on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 examination will be held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains. Only shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for the Interview phase. In this article, we share the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Section-wise Important Topics and Weightage for English, Reasoning, Quantitative, and General Awareness.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Langauge

Topics Weightage (Tentative)
Reading Comprehension  10 -15 questions
Cloze Test 5 - 10 questions
Error Detection 5 - 10 questions
Sentence Correction/Phrase Replacement 5 - 10 questions
Para Jumbles 3 -5 questions

Reasoning Ability

Topics Weightage (Tentative)
Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 questions
Coding-Decoding 5 - 10 questions
Verbal Reasoning 5 - 8 questions
Blood Relations 3 - 5 questions
Distance & Direction Sense 3 - 5 questions
Data Sufficiency 3 - 5 questions
Inequalities 3 - 5 questions
Syllogism 3 - 5 questions

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics Weightage (Tentative)
Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet) 10 -15 questions
Arithmetic Questions (Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc) 10 - 12 questions
Simplification & Approximation 3 - 5 questions
Data Sufficiency 3 -5 questions
Number Series 3 - 5 questions
Quadratic Equation 3 -5 questions

General Awareness

Topics Weightage (Tentative)
Banking & Financial Awareness 15 - 20 questions
Current Affairs 7 - 10 questions
General Knowledge (GK) 5 - 10 questions
Economy 3 -5 questions

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness with Special
Reference to Banking Industry		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO 2021 Marking Scheme

NOTE: There is a sectional cut-off for each section. Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.

There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.

FAQ

Q1. What are the important topics in Reasoning in IBPS SO 2021 Prelims?

The Important Topics For IBPS SO 2021 Reasoning Ability are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc), Coding-Decoding, Verbal Reasoning, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction Sense, Data Sufficiency, Inequalities, Syllogism.

Q2. What are the important topics in English Language for IBPS SO 2021 Prelims?

The Important Topics For IBPS SO 2021 English Language are Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Sentence Correction/Phrase Replacement, Para Jumbles.

Q3. What are the important topics in Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS SO 2021 Prelims?

The Important Topics For IBPS SO 2021 Quantitative Aptitude are Data Interpretation, Arithmetic (Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability, etc), Simplification & Approximation, Data Sufficiency, Number Series, Quadratic Equations.

Q4. What are the important topics in General Awareness in IBPS SO 2021 Prelims?

The Important Topics For IBPS SO 2021 General Awareness are Banking & Financial Awareness, Current Affairs, General Knowledge (GK), Economy.

Q5. How many questions will be asked in IBPS SO 2021 Prelims?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will have 150 questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude.

