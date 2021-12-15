IBPS SO 2021 IT, Agriculture Field, Marketing, & HR Officer posts: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26 th December 2021: Check Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Exam Pattern, Syllabus for IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts.

IBPS SO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS has released the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we share the Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Exam Pattern, Syllabus for IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Online Application Registration Date 3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021 Last Date for Online application 23rd November 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Download 10th December 2021 to 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an IT Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Monitor the core banking system

(ii) Manage technical issues within the department

(iii) Develop and update the software in the Bank

(iv) Monitor the security systems of the Bank to avoid cybercrimes

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 220 vacancies for IT Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Agriculture Field Officer: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an Agriculture Field Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Promote rural banking and generate leads for the Bank

(ii) Coordinate with NABARD, RRBs and other relevant organizations for rural banking

(iii) Keep track of the financial requirements of the people in rural areas\

(iv) Conduct loan inspection and recovery in rural areas

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 884 vacancies for Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Agriculture Field Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Marketing Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As a Marketing Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Manage marketing and promotional activities (state or region-wise)

(ii) Increase profit through cost-effective methods

(iii) Increase customers base and generate new business deals

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 535 vacancies for Marketing Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Marketing Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 HR/Personnel Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an HR/Personnel Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Conduct recruitment process in the bank

(ii) Perform and evaluate employees in the bank

(iii) Maintain employee database in the bank

(iv) Design compensation and promotion as well welfare schemes for employees in the bank

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 61 vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 HR/Personnel Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Salary: IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer

Salary

The Basic Pay for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I is Rs 23,700. The IBPS Specialist Officer pay scale is Rs 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020. The IBPS SO gross salary is Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

Perks

In addition to salary, IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) enjoy perks which include dearness allowance, house rent allowance, special allowance, conveyance allowance, city compensatory allowance, lease allowance, and PF contribution.

Perks (Allowance) Details Dearness Allowance 36 per cent (Approximately Rs 8.600) House Rent Allowance Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent Special Allowance 7.75 per cent of Dearness Allowance + Basic Pay Conveyance Allowance Fixed amount of fuel expense on basis of 2 or 4 wheeler City Compensatory Allowance Between 0 per cent to 4 per cent PF Contribution Between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 Lease Allowance (In place of HRA) Optional (one can avail upto Rs 29,500 as per place of posting)

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern (IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, HR/Personnel Officer)

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

NOTE: For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

