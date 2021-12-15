Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS SO 2021 IT, Agriculture Field, Marketing, & HR Officer posts: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021: Check Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Exam Pattern, Syllabus for IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 16:50 IST
IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies
IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies

IBPS SO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS has released the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Admit Card. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 to fill up 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we share the Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies, Exam Pattern, Syllabus for IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts.

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Online Application Registration Date

3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021

Last Date for Online application

23rd November 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Download

10th December 2021 to 26th December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an IT Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Monitor the core banking system

(ii) Manage technical issues within the department

(iii) Develop and update the software in the Bank

(iv) Monitor the security systems of the Bank to avoid cybercrimes

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 220 vacancies for IT Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Agriculture Field Officer: Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an Agriculture Field Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Promote rural banking and generate leads for the Bank

(ii) Coordinate with NABARD, RRBs and other relevant organizations for rural banking

(iii) Keep track of the financial requirements of the people in rural areas\

(iv) Conduct loan inspection and recovery in rural areas

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 884 vacancies for Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Agriculture Field Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Marketing Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As a Marketing Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Manage marketing and promotional activities (state or region-wise)

(ii) Increase profit through cost-effective methods

(iii) Increase customers base and generate new business deals

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 535 vacancies for Marketing Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 Marketing Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 HR/Personnel Officer: Job Profile, Vacancies

Job Profile (Responsibilities)

As an HR/Personnel Officer posted in the Specialist Officer (SO) cadre in a Public Sector Banks, the job profile includes:

(i) Conduct recruitment process in the bank

(ii) Perform and evaluate employees in the bank

(iii) Maintain employee database in the bank

(iv) Design compensation and promotion as well welfare schemes for employees in the bank

Vacancies

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,828 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. Of these, there are a total of 61 vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I). We have shared the IBPS SO 2021 HR/Personnel Officer vacancies (category-wise) across 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS SO 2021 Salary: IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer

Salary

The Basic Pay for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I is Rs 23,700. The IBPS Specialist Officer pay scale is Rs 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020. The IBPS SO gross salary is Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

Perks

In addition to salary, IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) enjoy perks which include dearness allowance, house rent allowance, special allowance, conveyance allowance, city compensatory allowance, lease allowance, and PF contribution.

Perks (Allowance)

Details

Dearness Allowance

36 per cent (Approximately Rs 8.600)

House Rent Allowance

Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent

Special Allowance

7.75 per cent of Dearness Allowance + Basic Pay

Conveyance Allowance

Fixed amount of fuel expense on basis of 2 or 4 wheeler

City Compensatory Allowance

Between 0 per cent to 4 per cent

PF Contribution

Between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500

Lease Allowance (In place of HRA)

Optional (one can avail upto Rs 29,500 as per place of posting)

 

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern (IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, HR/Personnel Officer)

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness (special reference to banking industry), and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

NOTE: For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer, the sections in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims will be English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS SO 2021 Admit Card – Download Link 

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus
English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Reading Comprehension

Tenses Rules

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)

Paragraph Jumbles

Idioms & Phrases

Error Detection

Multiple Meanings

Paragraph/Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction/Improvement

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification/Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration

Average

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Work, Time & Energy

Time & Distance

Probability

Relations

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation & Combination

Seating Arrangement

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relation

Order & Ranking

Alphanumeric Series

Distance & Direction

Verbal Reasoning

FAQ

Q1 How many vacancies are there for IT Officer and Agriculture Field Officer in IBPS SO 2021?

There are a total of 220 vacancies for IT Officer (Scale I) and 884 vacancies for Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) in IBPS SO 2021.

Q2 How many vacancies are there for Marketing Officer and HR/Personnel Officer in IBPS SO 2021?

There are a total of 535 vacancies for Marketing Officer (Scale I) and 61 vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) in IBPS SO 2021.

Q3 What is the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer?

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer, the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern includes English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Q4 What is the salary of IBPS SO 2021 IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer?

The Basic Pay for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I is Rs 23,700. The IBPS Specialist Officer pay scale is Rs 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020. The IBPS SO gross salary is Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

Q5 What is the exam date for IBPS SO 2021 Prelims for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims is on 26th December 2021 for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer posts.

