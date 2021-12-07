IBPS SO Syllabus 2021: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exams - Download PDF

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS SO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exams will be held on 26th December 2021 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) under CRP SPL-XI  drive. Check here IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus, Admit Card, Exam Date for the Prelims and Mains exams.

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 15:28 IST
IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 personnel in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. In this article, we share the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the IBPS SO 2021 (Prelims and Mains).

IBPS SO 2021 Admit Card – Download Link 

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Online Application Registration Date

3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021

Last Date for Online application

23rd November 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date

26th December 2021

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date

30th January 2022

IBPS SO Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO 2021 Notification – Download PDF

IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains

The IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process consists of two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains exam. The shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview round. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
General Awareness with Special
Reference to Banking Industry		 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes
Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes
Total 150 125    

IBPS SO 2021 Mains

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
Professional Knowledge  60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section  No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks		 Medium of Exam Duration 
Professional Knowledge (Objective)  45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes
Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims and Mains that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.

There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

General Awareness

Reading Comprehension

Tenses Rules

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)

Paragraph Jumbles

Idioms & Phrases

Error Detection

Multiple Meanings

Paragraph/Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction/Improvement

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification/Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration

Average

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Work, Time & Energy

Time & Distance

Probability

Relations

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation & Combination

Seating Arrangement

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relation

Order & Ranking

Alphanumeric Series

Distance & Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge (GK)

Currencies

Important Places

Books & Authors

Awards

Headquarters

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus

IT Officer (Scale - I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)

Marketing Officer (Scale-I)

Law Officer (Scale-I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 

Database Management System

Data Communication and Networking

Operating Systems

Data Structures

Software Engineering

Computer Organization and Microprocessor

Object-oriented Programming

Embedded Systems

Basics of Crop Production

Horticulture

Seed Science

Agronomy and Irrigation

Agricultural Economics and Practices

Soil Resources

Animal Husbandry

Agroforestry

Ecology

Government Schemes related to Agriculture

Basics of Marketing Management

Brand Management

Advertising

PR

Sales

Retail

Business Ethics

Market Segmentation

Market research and forecasting demand

Product Life Cycle

Corporate Social Responsibility

Service Marketing

Marketing Strategies

Banking Regulations

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange

Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act

Consumer Protection Act

Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act

Banking Ombudsman

Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector

Bankers Book Evidence Act

Debt Recovery Tribunals Act

Human Resource Development

Business policy and strategic analysis

Transnational Analysis

Training and Development

Recruitment and Selection

Rewards and Recognition

Industrial Relations

Business Policy and Strategic Analysis

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management and Appraisal

Reading Comprehension

Banking Regulations Passages

Synonyms-Antonyms

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Practical Translation

Hindi/English Grammar

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

 

IBPS SO 2021 Interview

The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. Interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT. The tentative date for the Interviews is February/March 2022. Each candidate will have to secure the minimum score in the Online Mains exam and also obtain sufficiently high scores overall to be considered for the Interview.

IBPS SO 2021 Interview: Marking

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XI and Interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Online Main exam only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing.

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of IBPS SO 2021?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims syllabus includes Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking Industry). The IBPS SO 2021 Mains includes English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge.

Q2. What is the exam date of IBPS SO 2021 Prelims and Mains?

The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims is on 26th December 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 Mains is on 30th January 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in IBPS SO 2021?

The IBPS PO 2021 examination will be conducted for the recruitment of 1,828 personnel in the Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre.

Q4. Is there a negative marking for IBPS SO 2021 Prelims & Mains?

Yes. There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.

Q5. What is the selection procedure for IBPS SO 2021?

The IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process consists of two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains exam. The shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview round.

