IBPS SO Syllabus 2021: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exams - Download PDF

IBPS SO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exams will be held on 26 th December 2021 for the recruitment of 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) under CRP SPL-XI drive. Check here IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus, Admit Card, Exam Date for the Prelims and Mains exams.

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 personnel in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. In this article, we share the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the IBPS SO 2021 (Prelims and Mains).

IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Online Application Registration Date 3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021 Last Date for Online application 23rd November 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2021 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains

The IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process consists of two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains exam. The shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview round. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes General Awareness with Special

Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 Minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 Minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO 2021 Mains

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims and Mains that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.

There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability General Awareness Reading Comprehension Tenses Rules Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) Paragraph Jumbles Idioms & Phrases Error Detection Multiple Meanings Paragraph/Sentence Completion Sentence Correction/Improvement Number Series Data Interpretation Simplification/Approximation Quadratic Equation Data Sufficiency Mensuration Average Profit & Loss Ratio & Proportion Work, Time & Energy Time & Distance Probability Relations Simple and Compound Interest Permutation & Combination Seating Arrangement Puzzles Inequalities Syllogism Input-Output Data Sufficiency Blood Relation Order & Ranking Alphanumeric Series Distance & Direction Verbal Reasoning Current Affairs Banking Awareness General Knowledge (GK) Currencies Important Places Books & Authors Awards Headquarters Prime Minister Schemes Important Days

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus

IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus IT Officer (Scale - I) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) Marketing Officer (Scale-I) Law Officer (Scale-I) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Database Management System Data Communication and Networking Operating Systems Data Structures Software Engineering Computer Organization and Microprocessor Object-oriented Programming Embedded Systems Basics of Crop Production Horticulture Seed Science Agronomy and Irrigation Agricultural Economics and Practices Soil Resources Animal Husbandry Agroforestry Ecology Government Schemes related to Agriculture Basics of Marketing Management Brand Management Advertising PR Sales Retail Business Ethics Market Segmentation Market research and forecasting demand Product Life Cycle Corporate Social Responsibility Service Marketing Marketing Strategies Banking Regulations Compliance and Legal Aspects Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act Consumer Protection Act Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act Banking Ombudsman Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector Bankers Book Evidence Act Debt Recovery Tribunals Act Human Resource Development Business policy and strategic analysis Transnational Analysis Training and Development Recruitment and Selection Rewards and Recognition Industrial Relations Business Policy and Strategic Analysis Grievance and Conflict Management Performance Management and Appraisal Reading Comprehension Banking Regulations Passages Synonyms-Antonyms Cloze Test Fill in the Blanks Practical Translation Hindi/English Grammar Letter Writing Essay Writing

IBPS SO 2021 Interview

The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. Interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT. The tentative date for the Interviews is February/March 2022. Each candidate will have to secure the minimum score in the Online Mains exam and also obtain sufficiently high scores overall to be considered for the Interview.

IBPS SO 2021 Interview: Marking

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XI and Interview.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the Online Main exam only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing.