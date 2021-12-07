IBPS SO Syllabus 2021: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exams - Download PDF

IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims on 26th December 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains will be held on 30th January 2022 for the recruitment of 1,828 personnel in Specialist Officers’ (SO) cadre posts (Scale-I) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. In this article, we share the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the IBPS SO 2021 (Prelims and Mains).
IBPS SO 2021 Admit Card – Download Link
IBPS SO 2021: Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Registration Date
|
3rd November 2021 to 23rd November 2021
|
Last Date for Online application
|
23rd November 2021
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date
|
26th December 2021
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date
|
30th January 2022
|
IBPS SO Interview Date
|
February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS SO 2021 Notification – Download PDF
IBPS SO 2021 Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains
The IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment Process consists of two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Mains exam. The shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam will be called for the Interview round. The IBPS SO 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in online mode (post-wise). It will consist of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each section will be allotted 40 minutes. The medium of exam for Reasoning and General Awareness (with Special Reference to Banking Industry) will be English & Hindi. The paper for the English Language will be conducted in English only.
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims
For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|General Awareness with Special
Reference to Banking Industry
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
For the post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|English Language
|50
|25
|English
|40 Minutes
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|English & Hindi
|40 Minutes
|Total
|150
|125
IBPS SO 2021 Mains
For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|Professional Knowledge
|60
|60
|English & Hindi
|45 Minutes
For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari
|Section
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Medium of Exam
|Duration
|Professional Knowledge (Objective)
|45
|60
|English & Hindi
|30 Minutes
|Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)
|2
|English & Hindi
|30 Minutes
NOTE: Candidates have to qualify each section by securing minimum cut-off marks in the Prelims and Mains that will be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main exams.
There will be a penalty for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted.
IBPS SO 2021 Syllabus
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus
|
IBPS SO 2021 Prelims Syllabus
|English Language
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability
|
General Awareness
|
Reading Comprehension
Tenses Rules
Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)
Paragraph Jumbles
Idioms & Phrases
Error Detection
Multiple Meanings
Paragraph/Sentence Completion
Sentence Correction/Improvement
|
Number Series
Data Interpretation
Simplification/Approximation
Quadratic Equation
Data Sufficiency
Mensuration
Average
Profit & Loss
Ratio & Proportion
Work, Time & Energy
Time & Distance
Probability
Relations
Simple and Compound Interest
Permutation & Combination
|
Seating Arrangement
Puzzles
Inequalities
Syllogism
Input-Output
Data Sufficiency
Blood Relation
Order & Ranking
Alphanumeric Series
Distance & Direction
Verbal Reasoning
|
Current Affairs
Banking Awareness
General Knowledge (GK)
Currencies
Important Places
Books & Authors
Awards
Headquarters
Prime Minister SchemesImportant Days
IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus
|
IBPS SO 2021 Mains Syllabus
|IT Officer (Scale - I)
|
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
|
Marketing Officer (Scale-I)
|
Law Officer (Scale-I)
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
|
Database Management System
Data Communication and Networking
Operating Systems
Data Structures
Software Engineering
Computer Organization and Microprocessor
Object-oriented Programming
Embedded Systems
|
Basics of Crop Production
Horticulture
Seed Science
Agronomy and Irrigation
Agricultural Economics and Practices
Soil Resources
Animal Husbandry
Agroforestry
Ecology
Government Schemes related to Agriculture
|
Basics of Marketing Management
Brand Management
Advertising
PR
Sales
Retail
Business Ethics
Market Segmentation
Market research and forecasting demand
Product Life Cycle
Corporate Social Responsibility
Service Marketing
Marketing Strategies
|
Banking Regulations
Compliance and Legal Aspects
Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange
Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act
Consumer Protection Act
Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act
Banking Ombudsman
Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector
Bankers Book Evidence Act
Debt Recovery Tribunals Act
|
Human Resource Development
Business policy and strategic analysis
Transnational Analysis
Training and Development
Recruitment and Selection
Rewards and Recognition
Industrial Relations
Business Policy and Strategic Analysis
Grievance and Conflict Management
Performance Management and Appraisal
|
Reading Comprehension
Banking Regulations Passages
Synonyms-Antonyms
Cloze Test
Fill in the Blanks
Practical Translation
Hindi/English Grammar
Letter Writing
Essay Writing
IBPS SO 2021 Interview
The IBPS SO 2021 will be conducted in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main exam will be called for an Interview. Interviews will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT. The tentative date for the Interviews is February/March 2022. Each candidate will have to secure the minimum score in the Online Mains exam and also obtain sufficiently high scores overall to be considered for the Interview.
IBPS SO 2021 Interview: Marking
The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XI and Interview.
NOTE: Marks obtained in the Online Main exam only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing.