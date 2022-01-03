IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021 was held on 17th October 2021 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 8th & 14th August 2021 to fill up 6888 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern 2021: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021
|
Sr.
No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of
45 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021
|
Sr.
No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of
Questions
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
4 a•
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4 b•
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total ::::::
|
|
200
|
200
|
- Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.
IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2021
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021 Maximum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
63.19
|
62.72
|
69.16
|
66.13
|
79.69
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.91
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.57
|
Assam
|
60.50
|
58.22
|
60.35
|
60.97
|
73.57
|
Bihar
|
64.16
|
57.16
|
70.03
|
65.10
|
75.85
|
Chhattisgarh
|
60.03
|
46.91
|
NA
|
59
|
78.60
|
Gujarat
|
60.60
|
52.85
|
62.69
|
61.38
|
74.28
|
Haryana
|
77.97
|
NA
|
65. 50
|
65.82
|
80.35
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
66.07
|
59.44
|
64.35
|
69.47
|
74.63
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
60.91
|
54.72
|
60.94
|
65.07
|
71.19
|
Jharkhand
|
57.78
|
50.94
|
62.41
|
62.57
|
74.25
|
Karnataka
|
59.88
|
59.85
|
62.07
|
60.97
|
74.35
|
Kerala
|
67.50
|
49.03
|
67.03
|
71.85
|
78
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
62
|
63.16
|
64.60
|
65.66
|
70.19
|
Maharashtra
|
62
|
55.50
|
67.25
|
64.44
|
76.32
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
55.03
|
63.19
|
NA
|
64.03
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
52.50
|
40.91
|
NA
|
58.57
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
56.94
|
40.60
|
NA
|
56.50
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
51.82
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
69.28
|
60.16
|
64.57
|
64.38
|
69.85
|
Puducherry
|
63
|
NA
|
62.57
|
NA
|
70.91
|
Punjab
|
63.91
|
NA
|
67
|
66.94
|
75.91
|
Rajasthan
|
69.16
|
68.03
|
66.25
|
63.75
|
73.53
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.63
|
49.66
|
71.85
|
63.88
|
76.25
|
Telangana
|
61.35
|
60.75
|
67.97
|
62.28
|
80.88
|
Tripura
|
57.35
|
56
|
NA
|
54.32
|
68.53
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
69.97
|
54.44
|
68.16
|
64.66
|
77.47
|
Uttarakhand
|
53.97
|
53.22
|
63.41
|
73.85
|
75.72
|
West Bengal
|
64.07
|
56.63
|
67.91
|
64.60
|
77.25
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
53.03
|
47.85
|
61.85
|
60.35
|
62.97
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.91
|
NA
|
NA
|
50.50
|
Assam
|
51.88
|
47.44
|
54.75
|
55.78
|
60.97
|
Bihar
|
43.97
|
41.53
|
57.88
|
60.69
|
62.32
|
Chhattisgarh
|
48.25
|
39.91
|
NA
|
53.47
|
60.22
|
Gujarat
|
57.13
|
42.72
|
58.50
|
59.53
|
63
|
Haryana
|
50.85
|
NA
|
58.03
|
61.94
|
65.94
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
51.44
|
50.03
|
54.50
|
58.69
|
66.32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
49.47
|
38.38
|
48.35
|
54
|
61.35
|
Jharkhand
|
44.94
|
44.16
|
58.50
|
60.53
|
64.88
|
Karnataka
|
51.25
|
44.32
|
57.28
|
57.16
|
60.85
|
Kerala
|
52.32
|
41.44
|
60.72
|
53.82
|
64.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
50
|
43.32
|
59.13
|
61.10
|
63.22
|
Maharashtra
|
57.78
|
41.44
|
59.75
|
58.69
|
62.72
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
55.03
|
59.60
|
NA
|
59.60
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
47.66
|
40.91
|
NA
|
49.57
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
48.22
|
40.60
|
NA
|
49.85
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
51.22
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
51.19
|
44.47
|
63.32
|
60.75
|
64.72
|
Puducherry
|
51.41
|
NA
|
58.25
|
NA
|
53.19
|
Punjab
|
51.16
|
NA
|
59.85
|
64.72
|
67.03
|
Rajasthan
|
49.97
|
47.69
|
60.69
|
60.60
|
64.35
|
Tamil Nadu
|
54.88
|
46.91
|
65.03
|
54.82
|
66.10
|
Telangana
|
52.19
|
51.22
|
60.28
|
57.78
|
62.22
|
Tripura
|
53.44
|
35.25
|
NA
|
51.10
|
58.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
50.72
|
42.13
|
56.25
|
60.10
|
64.72
|
Uttarakhand
|
49.72
|
53.22
|
55.94
|
62.50
|
67.60
|
West Bengal
|
55.13
|
49.57
|
55
|
56.91
|
64.28
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
|
State/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
Assam
|
71
|
|
|
Bihar
|
73
|
73
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
71
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
|
Haryana
|
75.75
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
74.25
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
72
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
76.25
|
76.25
|
|
Karnataka
|
70.75
|
70.75
|
|
Kerala
|
77
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73.75
|
73.75
|
|
Maharashtra
|
72.75
|
72.75
|
|
Manipur
|
|
|
|
Meghalaya
|
|
|
|
Mizoram
|
|
|
|
Nagaland
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
78.5
|
|
|
Puducherry
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
76.5
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
70.5
|
70.5
|
|
Telangana
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
Tripura
|
|
|
61.5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
77.5
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
75.75
|
|
How are the scores for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Mains exam (Office Assistant) calculated?
(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.
(ii) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.
(iii) Cut-offs were applied on scores in individual tests.
(iv) Total Weighted Score (TWS) is arrived at as follows:
Total Weighted Score = Scores obtained in (Reasoning x 1.25 + Computer Knowledge x 0.50 + General Awareness x 1.00 + English Language/ Hindi Language x 1.00 + Numerical Ability x 1.25)
