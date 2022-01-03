Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Final Cut-Off 2021 released for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment. Check IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 15:14 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021 was held on 17th October 2021 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 8th & 14th August 2021 to fill up 6888 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern 2021: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021

Sr.

No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum

Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*

40

40

Composite time of

45 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*

40

40

 

Total

 

80

80

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021

Sr.

No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of

Questions

Maximum

Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*

40

50

 

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

*

40

20

3

General Awareness

*

40

40

4 a

English Language

English

40

40

4 b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

*

40

50

 

Total ::::::

 

200

200

 
  • Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2021

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021 Maximum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

63.19

62.72

69.16

66.13

79.69

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.91

NA

NA

55.57

Assam

60.50

58.22

60.35

60.97

73.57

Bihar

64.16

57.16

70.03

65.10

75.85

Chhattisgarh

60.03

46.91

NA

59

78.60

Gujarat

60.60

52.85

62.69

61.38

74.28

Haryana

77.97

NA 

65. 50

65.82

80.35 

Himachal Pradesh

66.07

59.44

64.35 

69.47 

74.63 

Jammu & Kashmir

60.91

54.72

60.94 

65.07 

71.19 

Jharkhand

57.78

50.94

62.41

62.57

74.25

Karnataka

59.88 

59.85 

62.07 

60.97

74.35

Kerala

67.50 

49.03 

67.03 

71.85

78 

Madhya Pradesh

62

63.16 

64.60 

65.66 

70.19 

Maharashtra

62 

55.50

67.25 

64.44 

76.32

Manipur

NA 

55.03

63.19 

NA

64.03 

Meghalaya

NA 

52.50 

40.91 

NA

58.57

Mizoram

NA

56.94

40.60 

NA 

56.50

Nagaland

NA 

51.82

NA 

NA 

NA 

Odisha

69.28

60.16

64.57 

64.38

69.85 

Puducherry

63

NA

62.57 

NA 

70.91

Punjab

63.91 

NA 

67 

66.94 

75.91

Rajasthan

69.16 

68.03 

66.25 

63.75 

73.53

Tamil Nadu

65.63 

49.66 

71.85 

63.88 

76.25

Telangana

61.35 

60.75

67.97

62.28 

80.88

Tripura

57.35

56

NA 

54.32 

68.53

Uttar Pradesh

69.97 

54.44

68.16 

64.66

77.47

Uttarakhand

53.97

53.22 

63.41

73.85

75.72 

West Bengal

64.07

56.63

67.91

64.60

77.25

 

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

53.03

47.85

61.85

60.35

62.97

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.91

NA

NA

50.50

Assam

51.88

47.44

54.75

55.78

60.97

Bihar

43.97

41.53

57.88

60.69

62.32

Chhattisgarh

48.25

39.91

NA

53.47

60.22

Gujarat

57.13

42.72

58.50

59.53

63

Haryana

50.85

NA

58.03

61.94

65.94

Himachal Pradesh

51.44

50.03

54.50

58.69

66.32

Jammu & Kashmir

49.47

38.38

48.35

54

61.35

Jharkhand

44.94

44.16

58.50

60.53

64.88

Karnataka

51.25

44.32

57.28

57.16

60.85

Kerala

52.32

41.44

60.72

53.82

64.50

Madhya Pradesh

50

43.32

59.13

61.10

63.22

Maharashtra

57.78

41.44

59.75

58.69

62.72

Manipur

NA

55.03

59.60

NA

59.60

Meghalaya

NA

47.66

40.91

NA

49.57

Mizoram

NA

48.22

40.60

NA

49.85

Nagaland

NA

51.22

NA

NA

NA

Odisha

51.19

44.47

63.32

60.75

64.72

Puducherry

51.41

NA

58.25

NA

53.19

Punjab

51.16

NA

59.85

64.72

67.03

Rajasthan

49.97

47.69

60.69

60.60

64.35

Tamil Nadu

54.88

46.91

65.03

54.82

66.10

Telangana

52.19

51.22

60.28

57.78

62.22

Tripura

53.44

35.25

NA

51.10

58.50

Uttar Pradesh

50.72

42.13

56.25

60.10

64.72

Uttarakhand

49.72

53.22

55.94

62.50

67.60

West Bengal

55.13

49.57

55

56.91

64.28

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State/UT

General

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

 69.25

 69.25

 69.25

Arunachal Pradesh

 

 

 

Assam

 71

 

 

Bihar

73

73

 

Chhattisgarh

 71

 

 

Gujarat

76.75

76.75

 

Haryana

 75.75

 

 

Himachal Pradesh

 74.25

 

 

Jammu & Kashmir

 72

 

 

Jharkhand

76.25 

 76.25 

 

Karnataka

70.75

70.75

 

Kerala

 77

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

73.75

73.75

 

Maharashtra

72.75

 72.75

 

Manipur

 

 

 

Meghalaya

 

 

 

Mizoram

 

 

 

Nagaland

 

 

 

Odisha

78.5

 

 

Puducherry

 

 

 

Punjab

76.5

 

 

Rajasthan

76.75

76.75

 

Tamil Nadu

 70.5

 70.5

 

Telangana

 69

 69

69

Tripura

 

 

 61.5

Uttar Pradesh

 76.5

76.5

76.5

Uttarakhand

 77.5

 

 

West Bengal

75.75

 

 

How are the scores for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Mains exam (Office Assistant) calculated?

(i)            Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii)           Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.

(iii)          Cut-offs were applied on scores in individual tests.

(iv)         Total Weighted Score (TWS) is arrived at as follows:

Total Weighted Score = Scores obtained in (Reasoning x 1.25 + Computer Knowledge x 0.50 + General Awareness x 1.00 + English Language/ Hindi Language x 1.00 + Numerical Ability x 1.25)

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

FAQ

Q1. Is the IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off Out?

Yes. IBPS released the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022.

Q2. Are IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 Cut-off marks considered for calculation of final merit list?

No. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Mains exam.

Q3. When was IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Prelims and Mains exam held?

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021 was held on 17th October 2021 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 8th & 14th August 2021.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB Clerk 2021?

A total of 6888 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

Q5. How are the candidates shortlisted for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment?

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

