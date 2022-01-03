IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Final Cut-Off 2021 released for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment. Check IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021 was held on 17th October 2021 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 8th & 14th August 2021 to fill up 6888 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern 2021: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2021

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning * 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning * 40 50 Composite Time of 2 hours 2 Computer Knowledge * 40 20 3 General Awareness * 40 40 4 a• English Language English 40 40 4 b• Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability * 40 50 Total :::::: 200 200

Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2021

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021 Maximum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 63.19 62.72 69.16 66.13 79.69 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.91 NA NA 55.57 Assam 60.50 58.22 60.35 60.97 73.57 Bihar 64.16 57.16 70.03 65.10 75.85 Chhattisgarh 60.03 46.91 NA 59 78.60 Gujarat 60.60 52.85 62.69 61.38 74.28 Haryana 77.97 NA 65. 50 65.82 80.35 Himachal Pradesh 66.07 59.44 64.35 69.47 74.63 Jammu & Kashmir 60.91 54.72 60.94 65.07 71.19 Jharkhand 57.78 50.94 62.41 62.57 74.25 Karnataka 59.88 59.85 62.07 60.97 74.35 Kerala 67.50 49.03 67.03 71.85 78 Madhya Pradesh 62 63.16 64.60 65.66 70.19 Maharashtra 62 55.50 67.25 64.44 76.32 Manipur NA 55.03 63.19 NA 64.03 Meghalaya NA 52.50 40.91 NA 58.57 Mizoram NA 56.94 40.60 NA 56.50 Nagaland NA 51.82 NA NA NA Odisha 69.28 60.16 64.57 64.38 69.85 Puducherry 63 NA 62.57 NA 70.91 Punjab 63.91 NA 67 66.94 75.91 Rajasthan 69.16 68.03 66.25 63.75 73.53 Tamil Nadu 65.63 49.66 71.85 63.88 76.25 Telangana 61.35 60.75 67.97 62.28 80.88 Tripura 57.35 56 NA 54.32 68.53 Uttar Pradesh 69.97 54.44 68.16 64.66 77.47 Uttarakhand 53.97 53.22 63.41 73.85 75.72 West Bengal 64.07 56.63 67.91 64.60 77.25

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 53.03 47.85 61.85 60.35 62.97 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.91 NA NA 50.50 Assam 51.88 47.44 54.75 55.78 60.97 Bihar 43.97 41.53 57.88 60.69 62.32 Chhattisgarh 48.25 39.91 NA 53.47 60.22 Gujarat 57.13 42.72 58.50 59.53 63 Haryana 50.85 NA 58.03 61.94 65.94 Himachal Pradesh 51.44 50.03 54.50 58.69 66.32 Jammu & Kashmir 49.47 38.38 48.35 54 61.35 Jharkhand 44.94 44.16 58.50 60.53 64.88 Karnataka 51.25 44.32 57.28 57.16 60.85 Kerala 52.32 41.44 60.72 53.82 64.50 Madhya Pradesh 50 43.32 59.13 61.10 63.22 Maharashtra 57.78 41.44 59.75 58.69 62.72 Manipur NA 55.03 59.60 NA 59.60 Meghalaya NA 47.66 40.91 NA 49.57 Mizoram NA 48.22 40.60 NA 49.85 Nagaland NA 51.22 NA NA NA Odisha 51.19 44.47 63.32 60.75 64.72 Puducherry 51.41 NA 58.25 NA 53.19 Punjab 51.16 NA 59.85 64.72 67.03 Rajasthan 49.97 47.69 60.69 60.60 64.35 Tamil Nadu 54.88 46.91 65.03 54.82 66.10 Telangana 52.19 51.22 60.28 57.78 62.22 Tripura 53.44 35.25 NA 51.10 58.50 Uttar Pradesh 50.72 42.13 56.25 60.10 64.72 Uttarakhand 49.72 53.22 55.94 62.50 67.60 West Bengal 55.13 49.57 55 56.91 64.28

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State/UT General OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 69.25 69.25 69.25 Arunachal Pradesh Assam 71 Bihar 73 73 Chhattisgarh 71 Gujarat 76.75 76.75 Haryana 75.75 Himachal Pradesh 74.25 Jammu & Kashmir 72 Jharkhand 76.25 76.25 Karnataka 70.75 70.75 Kerala 77 Madhya Pradesh 73.75 73.75 Maharashtra 72.75 72.75 Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha 78.5 Puducherry Punjab 76.5 Rajasthan 76.75 76.75 Tamil Nadu 70.5 70.5 Telangana 69 69 69 Tripura 61.5 Uttar Pradesh 76.5 76.5 76.5 Uttarakhand 77.5 West Bengal 75.75

How are the scores for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Mains exam (Office Assistant) calculated?

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.

(iii) Cut-offs were applied on scores in individual tests.

(iv) Total Weighted Score (TWS) is arrived at as follows:

Total Weighted Score = Scores obtained in (Reasoning x 1.25 + Computer Knowledge x 0.50 + General Awareness x 1.00 + English Language/ Hindi Language x 1.00 + Numerical Ability x 1.25)

