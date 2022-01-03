IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2021 released for the post of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale I, II & III). Check IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise for Mains and Prelims Exam.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 15:13 IST
IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale I, II & III) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 was held on 25th September 2021 and the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 was held on 1st & 7th August 2021 to fill up 4716 Officers (Scale I, II & III) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise marks.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern 2021: Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale- I, II & III)

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates are required to qualify in Preliminary Examination and the Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Main exam are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates are required to qualify in the Single Online Examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 (Scale I Officer)

Sr.

No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum

Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*

40

40

Composite time of

45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*

40

40

 

Total

 

80

80

 

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 (Scale I Officer)

Sr.

No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of

Questions

Maximum

Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*

40

50

 

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

*

40

20

3

General Awareness

*

40

40

4 a

English Language

English

40

40

4 b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude

*

40

50

 

Total ::::::

 

200

200

 
  • Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off

IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Maximum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

54.38

53.98

56.08

55.82

68.20

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.80

NA

NA

48.60

Assam

51.48

49.80

54.60

49.80

61.65

Bihar

47.08

49.30

56.10

56.20

67.80

Chhattisgarh

48.82

46.60

50.65

50.35

70.12

Gujarat

50.82

43.28

52.30

50.30

60.90

Haryana

57.95

45.92

73.98

55.20

70.52

Himachal Pradesh

58.98

53.98

53.12

57.35

65.15

Jammu & Kashmir

55.50

44.35

54.65

53.68

63.40

Jharkhand

48.08

47.58

52.15

52.75

69.75

Karnataka

51.72

50.25

52.10

52.15

68.70

Kerala

52.52

44.6

57.85 

58.98

70.98 

Madhya Pradesh

53.50 

54.98 

55.50 

54.82 

64.10 

Maharashtra

52.68 

48.05 

52.90

53.05 

67.32 

Manipur

NA 

NA 

NA

NA 

NA

Meghalaya

35.85 

44.60 

41

NA 

51.42 

Mizoram

NA

50.65 

30.78 

31.88

50.62

Nagaland

NA 

43.82 

NA 

NA 

NA 

Odisha

55.15 

49.82 

53.08 

53.08

63.55

Puducherry

NA 

NA 

50.85 

NA 

63.02 

Punjab

52.02 

NA 

59.42 

56.05 

67.72

Rajasthan

58.70

57.22 

59.35 

58.02 

67.88

Tamil Nadu

56.18 

43.08 

57.60 

56.08 

67.48 

Telangana

53.02 

54.70 

56 

55.05 

69.82 

Tripura

47.52 

44.45 

51.48 

49.75 

61.22 

Uttar Pradesh

53.25 

49.85 

53.82 

53.78

73.62 

Uttarakhand

51.18 

51.58 

54.08 

53.90

68.20 

West Bengal

53.85

47.38 

60.30 

56.42

65.68

 

IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Minimum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

45.55

42.68

52.20

52.52

55.50

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.80

NA

NA

48.60

Assam

43.15

43.38

44.98

45.38

49.92

Bihar

41.75

40.08

51.85

53.18

55.82

Chhattisgarh

39.90

41.35

45.32

45.62

51.10

Gujarat

43.65

37.25

46.18

48.02

51.02

Haryana

46.82

38.38

50.12

53.35

55.92

Himachal Pradesh

46.12

49.02

45.72

53.70

57.52

Jammu & Kashmir

46.50

40.30

45.82

49.90

54.92

Jharkhand

38.95

42.70

47.28

48.68

52.85

Karnataka

43.18

41.25

48.88

48.70

51.20

Kerala

45.28

36.05

53.58

46.88

57.90

Madhya Pradesh

42.25

38.22

48.80

50.85

52.98

Maharashtra

47.90

35.25

50.40

49.60

52.58

Manipur

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Meghalaya

35.85

44.60

38.30

NA

45.80

Mizoram

NA

50.65

28.80

31.88

44.68

Nagaland

NA

38. 72

NA

NA

NA

Odisha

44

37.65

50.40

51.32

53.25

Puducherry

NA

NA

NA

50.85

51.08

Punjab

46.20

NA

49.80

54.28

57.28

Rajasthan

48.28

46.28

53.52

55.80

58.62

Tamil Nadu

49.72

36

56.22

51.60

57.60

Telangana

48.82

45.10

53.78

52.58

55.42

Tripura

44.75

40.72

47.42

45.15

52.48

Uttar Pradesh

42.40

37.10

47.72

50.98

53.50

Uttarakhand

45.65

44.02

48.72

53.15

57.88

West Bengal

44.42

38.70

46.50

49.40

53.18

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Maximum Marks

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Officer Scale-II (GBO)

51.65

52.02

54.10

51.18

68.52

Officer Scale-II (IT)

48.45

45.05

55

49.35

70.75

Officer Scale-II (CA)

31.10

NA

38.85

40.30

48.75

Officer Scale-II (Law)

38.15

36.90

41.90

NA

46.95

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

NA

NA

32.50

NA

49.40

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

39.70

NA

46.40

NA

57.05

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

43.75

NA

47.35

47.50

52.20

Officer Scale III

47.85

42.35

51.25

43.50

59.48

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Minimum Marks

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Officer Scale-II (GBO)

39.10

37.98

45.78

41.05

49.12

Officer Scale-II (IT)

44.40

38.55

46.60

45.75

48.30

Officer Scale-II (CA)

31.10

NA

30.70

40.30

42.90

Officer Scale-II (Law)

35.80

31.55

33.85

NA

39.95

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

NA

NA

32.50

NA

24.75

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

37.40

NA

45.05

NA

47.30

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

43

NA

44.95

47.50

46

Officer Scale III

42.22

34.88

43.70

36.40

47.78

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise

State/UT

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

82.81

72.31

63.81

82.81

82.81

Arunachal Pradesh

61.31

NA

54.00

61.31

NA

Assam

73.88 

61.56

60.81

68.88

73.75

Bihar

82.19 

57.25

45.63

82.19

82.19

Chhattisgarh

76.94

56.94

61.19

71.25

61.25

Gujarat

81.81 

67.44

59.06

80

81.81

Haryana

91.81 

67.81

43.81

82.69

91.81

Himachal Pradesh

92

72.94

72.81

73.81

86.25

Jammu & Kashmir

79.25 

65.40

45.81

59.44

66.56

Jharkhand

84.31

54.06

61.75

77.19

80.25

Karnataka

68.63

68.63

56.44

68.63

68.63

Kerala

91.13 

68.31

39.50

88.88

72.50

Madhya Pradesh

82.94 

65.13

55.81

79.81

82.94

Maharashtra

80.13

80.13

55.13

80.13

80.13

Manipur

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA 

Meghalaya

57.75 

53.50

57.75

54.19

57.75

Mizoram

NA

NA

94.44

52

59.69

Nagaland

NA

NA

66.75

NA

Na

Odisha

81.88

62.94

49.19

81.88

81.88

Puducherry

87.63 

87.63

NA

87.63

NA

Punjab

93.88

69.50

93.88

78.81

93.88

Rajasthan

89.31

68.13

68.19

86.94

89.31

Tamil Nadu

83.25

80.38

38.94

83.25

81.06

Telangana

80

74.81

71.50

80

80

Tripura

78 

66.31

51.81

71

58.81

Uttar Pradesh

82.38 

62.06

59.81

75.38

82.38

Uttarakhand

94.81

62.19

65.13

76.06

82.31

West Bengal

84.56

69.00

47.75

71.50

76.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: Section-wise & category-wise

S No

Name of Test

Max. Marks

Qualifying Scores

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

1

Reasoning

40

11.50

14.50

2

Computer Knowledge

40

03.50

06

3

General Awareness

40

02.50

04.50

4 (a)

English Language

40

08.25

11.25

4 (b)

Hindi Language

40

05.50

08.25

5

Quantitative Aptitude

40

02.00

04.75

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 

State Name

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

Andhra Pradesh

52.50

 

 

 

Arunachal Pradesh

 

 

 

 

Assam

45.75

45.75

 

 

Bihar

56.25

56.25

56.25 

 

Chhattisgarh

48.50

48

 

 

Gujarat

57.25

57.25

 

 

Haryana

59.50

 

 

 

Himachal Pradesh

57.50

48.75 

56.25

 

Jammu & Kashmir

47 

 

 

 

Jharkhand

55

55

 

 

Karnataka

44.75

44.75

 

 

Kerala

57.75

 

47 

 

Madhya Pradesh 

54.25 

54.25

 

41.50  

Maharashtra

53.75 

53.75 

 

49.25 

Mizoram

 

 

 

30

Punjab

60.25

54

 

 

Odisha

58.50

 

 

 

Rajasthan

60.75

 

60.75 

53.50  

Tamil Nadu

50.50

50.50

 

 

Tripura

48

 

 

 

Telangana

51

51 

 

 

Uttar Pradesh

54.50

54.50 

54.50 

45.75 

Uttarakhand

60.75 

 

 

 

West Bengal

56.50

51

53. 25 

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam Cut-Off 2021

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off Marks

54.50

51.30

68.13

54.38

70.19

38.38

61.44

69.06

45.19

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

66

53.25

68.75

68.75

68.75

31.88

21.25

34.75

NA

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Law) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

45.13

27.25

45.38

49.63

49.63

26.13

47.88

48.25

NA

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) Cut off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

NA

18.50

NA

NA

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (CA) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

35.38

28

34

51.75

57.15

NA

NA

NA

NA

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Agricultural) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

58.00

58.00

58.00

58.00

58.00

24.13

45.00

75.25

59.63

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Marketing) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

60.25

64.88

64.88

64.88

64.88

NA

45.13

NA

NA

 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

58.50

47.63

64.06

48.06

70.69

23.81

62.19

25.25

58.75

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

 

FAQ

Q1. Is the IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-off Out?

Yes. IBPS released the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale I, II & III) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022.

Q2 How are the candidates shortlisted for IBPS RRB PO 2021?

For Officers Scale I: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. For Officers Scale II and III: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Q3 How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB PO 2021?

A total of 4716 Officers (Scale I, II & III) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

Q4 When was IBPS RRB PO 2021 Prelims and Mains exam held?

The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 was held on 25th September 2021 and the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 was held on 1st & 7th August 2021

Q5. How is the IBPS RRB PO 2021 Interview and Final Merit List prepared?

For The Post Of Officers Scale I: Marks Obtained Only In The Main Examination Will Be Considered For Shortlisting For Interview And Final Merit Listing. For The Post Of Officers Scale II (Generalist And Specialist) And Scale III: Marks Obtained In The Single Level Examination Will Be Considered For Shortlisting For Interview And Final Merit Listing.

