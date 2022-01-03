IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale I, II & III) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 was held on 25th September 2021 and the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 was held on 1st & 7th August 2021 to fill up 4716 Officers (Scale I, II & III) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise marks.
IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern 2021: Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale- I, II & III)
For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates are required to qualify in Preliminary Examination and the Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Main exam are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates are required to qualify in the Single Online Examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 (Scale I Officer)
|
Sr.
No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of
45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
|
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 (Scale I Officer)
|
Sr.
No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of
Questions
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*
|
40
|
40
|
4 a•
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4 b•
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total ::::::
|
|
200
|
200
|
- Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.
IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off
|
IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Maximum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
54.38
|
53.98
|
56.08
|
55.82
|
68.20
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.80
|
NA
|
NA
|
48.60
|
Assam
|
51.48
|
49.80
|
54.60
|
49.80
|
61.65
|
Bihar
|
47.08
|
49.30
|
56.10
|
56.20
|
67.80
|
Chhattisgarh
|
48.82
|
46.60
|
50.65
|
50.35
|
70.12
|
Gujarat
|
50.82
|
43.28
|
52.30
|
50.30
|
60.90
|
Haryana
|
57.95
|
45.92
|
73.98
|
55.20
|
70.52
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
58.98
|
53.98
|
53.12
|
57.35
|
65.15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
55.50
|
44.35
|
54.65
|
53.68
|
63.40
|
Jharkhand
|
48.08
|
47.58
|
52.15
|
52.75
|
69.75
|
Karnataka
|
51.72
|
50.25
|
52.10
|
52.15
|
68.70
|
Kerala
|
52.52
|
44.6
|
57.85
|
58.98
|
70.98
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
53.50
|
54.98
|
55.50
|
54.82
|
64.10
|
Maharashtra
|
52.68
|
48.05
|
52.90
|
53.05
|
67.32
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Meghalaya
|
35.85
|
44.60
|
41
|
NA
|
51.42
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
50.65
|
30.78
|
31.88
|
50.62
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
43.82
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
55.15
|
49.82
|
53.08
|
53.08
|
63.55
|
Puducherry
|
NA
|
NA
|
50.85
|
NA
|
63.02
|
Punjab
|
52.02
|
NA
|
59.42
|
56.05
|
67.72
|
Rajasthan
|
58.70
|
57.22
|
59.35
|
58.02
|
67.88
|
Tamil Nadu
|
56.18
|
43.08
|
57.60
|
56.08
|
67.48
|
Telangana
|
53.02
|
54.70
|
56
|
55.05
|
69.82
|
Tripura
|
47.52
|
44.45
|
51.48
|
49.75
|
61.22
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
53.25
|
49.85
|
53.82
|
53.78
|
73.62
|
Uttarakhand
|
51.18
|
51.58
|
54.08
|
53.90
|
68.20
|
West Bengal
|
53.85
|
47.38
|
60.30
|
56.42
|
65.68
|
IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Minimum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
45.55
|
42.68
|
52.20
|
52.52
|
55.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.80
|
NA
|
NA
|
48.60
|
Assam
|
43.15
|
43.38
|
44.98
|
45.38
|
49.92
|
Bihar
|
41.75
|
40.08
|
51.85
|
53.18
|
55.82
|
Chhattisgarh
|
39.90
|
41.35
|
45.32
|
45.62
|
51.10
|
Gujarat
|
43.65
|
37.25
|
46.18
|
48.02
|
51.02
|
Haryana
|
46.82
|
38.38
|
50.12
|
53.35
|
55.92
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
46.12
|
49.02
|
45.72
|
53.70
|
57.52
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
46.50
|
40.30
|
45.82
|
49.90
|
54.92
|
Jharkhand
|
38.95
|
42.70
|
47.28
|
48.68
|
52.85
|
Karnataka
|
43.18
|
41.25
|
48.88
|
48.70
|
51.20
|
Kerala
|
45.28
|
36.05
|
53.58
|
46.88
|
57.90
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
42.25
|
38.22
|
48.80
|
50.85
|
52.98
|
Maharashtra
|
47.90
|
35.25
|
50.40
|
49.60
|
52.58
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Meghalaya
|
35.85
|
44.60
|
38.30
|
NA
|
45.80
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
50.65
|
28.80
|
31.88
|
44.68
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
38. 72
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
44
|
37.65
|
50.40
|
51.32
|
53.25
|
Puducherry
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
50.85
|
51.08
|
Punjab
|
46.20
|
NA
|
49.80
|
54.28
|
57.28
|
Rajasthan
|
48.28
|
46.28
|
53.52
|
55.80
|
58.62
|
Tamil Nadu
|
49.72
|
36
|
56.22
|
51.60
|
57.60
|
Telangana
|
48.82
|
45.10
|
53.78
|
52.58
|
55.42
|
Tripura
|
44.75
|
40.72
|
47.42
|
45.15
|
52.48
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
42.40
|
37.10
|
47.72
|
50.98
|
53.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
45.65
|
44.02
|
48.72
|
53.15
|
57.88
|
West Bengal
|
44.42
|
38.70
|
46.50
|
49.40
|
53.18
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Maximum Marks
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Officer Scale-II (GBO)
|
51.65
|
52.02
|
54.10
|
51.18
|
68.52
|
Officer Scale-II (IT)
|
48.45
|
45.05
|
55
|
49.35
|
70.75
|
Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
31.10
|
NA
|
38.85
|
40.30
|
48.75
|
Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
38.15
|
36.90
|
41.90
|
NA
|
46.95
|
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.50
|
NA
|
49.40
|
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|
39.70
|
NA
|
46.40
|
NA
|
57.05
|
Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)
|
43.75
|
NA
|
47.35
|
47.50
|
52.20
|
Officer Scale III
|
47.85
|
42.35
|
51.25
|
43.50
|
59.48
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Minimum Marks
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Officer Scale-II (GBO)
|
39.10
|
37.98
|
45.78
|
41.05
|
49.12
|
Officer Scale-II (IT)
|
44.40
|
38.55
|
46.60
|
45.75
|
48.30
|
Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
31.10
|
NA
|
30.70
|
40.30
|
42.90
|
Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
35.80
|
31.55
|
33.85
|
NA
|
39.95
|
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.50
|
NA
|
24.75
|
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|
37.40
|
NA
|
45.05
|
NA
|
47.30
|
Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)
|
43
|
NA
|
44.95
|
47.50
|
46
|
Officer Scale III
|
42.22
|
34.88
|
43.70
|
36.40
|
47.78
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise
|
State/UT
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
82.81
|
72.31
|
63.81
|
82.81
|
82.81
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
61.31
|
NA
|
54.00
|
61.31
|
NA
|
Assam
|
73.88
|
61.56
|
60.81
|
68.88
|
73.75
|
Bihar
|
82.19
|
57.25
|
45.63
|
82.19
|
82.19
|
Chhattisgarh
|
76.94
|
56.94
|
61.19
|
71.25
|
61.25
|
Gujarat
|
81.81
|
67.44
|
59.06
|
80
|
81.81
|
Haryana
|
91.81
|
67.81
|
43.81
|
82.69
|
91.81
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
92
|
72.94
|
72.81
|
73.81
|
86.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
79.25
|
65.40
|
45.81
|
59.44
|
66.56
|
Jharkhand
|
84.31
|
54.06
|
61.75
|
77.19
|
80.25
|
Karnataka
|
68.63
|
68.63
|
56.44
|
68.63
|
68.63
|
Kerala
|
91.13
|
68.31
|
39.50
|
88.88
|
72.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
82.94
|
65.13
|
55.81
|
79.81
|
82.94
|
Maharashtra
|
80.13
|
80.13
|
55.13
|
80.13
|
80.13
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Meghalaya
|
57.75
|
53.50
|
57.75
|
54.19
|
57.75
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
NA
|
94.44
|
52
|
59.69
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
NA
|
66.75
|
NA
|
Na
|
Odisha
|
81.88
|
62.94
|
49.19
|
81.88
|
81.88
|
Puducherry
|
87.63
|
87.63
|
NA
|
87.63
|
NA
|
Punjab
|
93.88
|
69.50
|
93.88
|
78.81
|
93.88
|
Rajasthan
|
89.31
|
68.13
|
68.19
|
86.94
|
89.31
|
Tamil Nadu
|
83.25
|
80.38
|
38.94
|
83.25
|
81.06
|
Telangana
|
80
|
74.81
|
71.50
|
80
|
80
|
Tripura
|
78
|
66.31
|
51.81
|
71
|
58.81
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
82.38
|
62.06
|
59.81
|
75.38
|
82.38
|
Uttarakhand
|
94.81
|
62.19
|
65.13
|
76.06
|
82.31
|
West Bengal
|
84.56
|
69.00
|
47.75
|
71.50
|
76.94
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: Section-wise & category-wise
|
S No
|
Name of Test
|
Max. Marks
|
Qualifying Scores
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
|
EWS/General
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
11.50
|
14.50
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
03.50
|
06
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
02.50
|
04.50
|
4 (a)
|
English Language
|
40
|
08.25
|
11.25
|
4 (b)
|
Hindi Language
|
40
|
05.50
|
08.25
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
02.00
|
04.75
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise
|
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021
|
State Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
52.50
|
|
|
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
Assam
|
45.75
|
45.75
|
|
|
Bihar
|
56.25
|
56.25
|
56.25
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
48.50
|
48
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
57.25
|
57.25
|
|
|
Haryana
|
59.50
|
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
57.50
|
48.75
|
56.25
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
47
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
55
|
55
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
|
|
Kerala
|
57.75
|
|
47
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
54.25
|
54.25
|
|
41.50
|
Maharashtra
|
53.75
|
53.75
|
|
49.25
|
Mizoram
|
|
|
|
30
|
Punjab
|
60.25
|
54
|
|
|
Odisha
|
58.50
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
60.75
|
|
60.75
|
53.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
50.50
|
50.50
|
|
|
Tripura
|
48
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
51
|
51
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
54.50
|
54.50
|
54.50
|
45.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
60.75
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
56.50
|
51
|
53. 25
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam Cut-Off 2021
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off Marks
|
54.50
|
51.30
|
68.13
|
54.38
|
70.19
|
38.38
|
61.44
|
69.06
|
45.19
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
66
|
53.25
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
31.88
|
21.25
|
34.75
|
NA
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Law) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
45.13
|
27.25
|
45.38
|
49.63
|
49.63
|
26.13
|
47.88
|
48.25
|
NA
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) Cut off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
16.38
|
16.38
|
16.38
|
16.38
|
16.38
|
NA
|
18.50
|
NA
|
NA
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (CA) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
35.38
|
28
|
34
|
51.75
|
57.15
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Agricultural) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
58.00
|
58.00
|
58.00
|
58.00
|
58.00
|
24.13
|
45.00
|
75.25
|
59.63
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Marketing) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
60.25
|
64.88
|
64.88
|
64.88
|
64.88
|
NA
|
45.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
58.50
|
47.63
|
64.06
|
48.06
|
70.69
|
23.81
|
62.19
|
25.25
|
58.75
IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks