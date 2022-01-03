IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2021 for the post of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale I, II & III) for Provisional Allotment on 1st January 2022. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 was held on 25th September 2021 and the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 was held on 1st & 7th August 2021 to fill up 4716 Officers (Scale I, II & III) vacancies in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India during CRP RRB X recruitment drive. The final merit listing has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Mains exam. In this article, candidates can check IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-off State-wise & Category-wise marks.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern 2021: Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale- I, II & III)

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates are required to qualify in Preliminary Examination and the Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Main exam are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates are required to qualify in the Single Online Examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination are subsequently called for a Common Interview that is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 (Scale I Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning * 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude * 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 (Scale I Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning * 40 50 Composite Time of 2 hours 2 Computer Knowledge * 40 20 3 General Awareness * 40 40 4 a• English Language English 40 40 4 b• Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude * 40 50 Total :::::: 200 200

Candidates opted for either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Final Cut-Off

IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Maximum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 54.38 53.98 56.08 55.82 68.20 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.80 NA NA 48.60 Assam 51.48 49.80 54.60 49.80 61.65 Bihar 47.08 49.30 56.10 56.20 67.80 Chhattisgarh 48.82 46.60 50.65 50.35 70.12 Gujarat 50.82 43.28 52.30 50.30 60.90 Haryana 57.95 45.92 73.98 55.20 70.52 Himachal Pradesh 58.98 53.98 53.12 57.35 65.15 Jammu & Kashmir 55.50 44.35 54.65 53.68 63.40 Jharkhand 48.08 47.58 52.15 52.75 69.75 Karnataka 51.72 50.25 52.10 52.15 68.70 Kerala 52.52 44.6 57.85 58.98 70.98 Madhya Pradesh 53.50 54.98 55.50 54.82 64.10 Maharashtra 52.68 48.05 52.90 53.05 67.32 Manipur NA NA NA NA NA Meghalaya 35.85 44.60 41 NA 51.42 Mizoram NA 50.65 30.78 31.88 50.62 Nagaland NA 43.82 NA NA NA Odisha 55.15 49.82 53.08 53.08 63.55 Puducherry NA NA 50.85 NA 63.02 Punjab 52.02 NA 59.42 56.05 67.72 Rajasthan 58.70 57.22 59.35 58.02 67.88 Tamil Nadu 56.18 43.08 57.60 56.08 67.48 Telangana 53.02 54.70 56 55.05 69.82 Tripura 47.52 44.45 51.48 49.75 61.22 Uttar Pradesh 53.25 49.85 53.82 53.78 73.62 Uttarakhand 51.18 51.58 54.08 53.90 68.20 West Bengal 53.85 47.38 60.30 56.42 65.68

IBPS RRB PO FINAL CUT OFF 2021 Minimum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 45.55 42.68 52.20 52.52 55.50 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.80 NA NA 48.60 Assam 43.15 43.38 44.98 45.38 49.92 Bihar 41.75 40.08 51.85 53.18 55.82 Chhattisgarh 39.90 41.35 45.32 45.62 51.10 Gujarat 43.65 37.25 46.18 48.02 51.02 Haryana 46.82 38.38 50.12 53.35 55.92 Himachal Pradesh 46.12 49.02 45.72 53.70 57.52 Jammu & Kashmir 46.50 40.30 45.82 49.90 54.92 Jharkhand 38.95 42.70 47.28 48.68 52.85 Karnataka 43.18 41.25 48.88 48.70 51.20 Kerala 45.28 36.05 53.58 46.88 57.90 Madhya Pradesh 42.25 38.22 48.80 50.85 52.98 Maharashtra 47.90 35.25 50.40 49.60 52.58 Manipur NA NA NA NA NA Meghalaya 35.85 44.60 38.30 NA 45.80 Mizoram NA 50.65 28.80 31.88 44.68 Nagaland NA 38. 72 NA NA NA Odisha 44 37.65 50.40 51.32 53.25 Puducherry NA NA NA 50.85 51.08 Punjab 46.20 NA 49.80 54.28 57.28 Rajasthan 48.28 46.28 53.52 55.80 58.62 Tamil Nadu 49.72 36 56.22 51.60 57.60 Telangana 48.82 45.10 53.78 52.58 55.42 Tripura 44.75 40.72 47.42 45.15 52.48 Uttar Pradesh 42.40 37.10 47.72 50.98 53.50 Uttarakhand 45.65 44.02 48.72 53.15 57.88 West Bengal 44.42 38.70 46.50 49.40 53.18

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Maximum Marks Posts SC ST OBC EWS General Officer Scale-II (GBO) 51.65 52.02 54.10 51.18 68.52 Officer Scale-II (IT) 48.45 45.05 55 49.35 70.75 Officer Scale-II (CA) 31.10 NA 38.85 40.30 48.75 Officer Scale-II (Law) 38.15 36.90 41.90 NA 46.95 Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) NA NA 32.50 NA 49.40 Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) 39.70 NA 46.40 NA 57.05 Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) 43.75 NA 47.35 47.50 52.20 Officer Scale III 47.85 42.35 51.25 43.50 59.48

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Final Cut Off- Minimum Marks Posts SC ST OBC EWS General Officer Scale-II (GBO) 39.10 37.98 45.78 41.05 49.12 Officer Scale-II (IT) 44.40 38.55 46.60 45.75 48.30 Officer Scale-II (CA) 31.10 NA 30.70 40.30 42.90 Officer Scale-II (Law) 35.80 31.55 33.85 NA 39.95 Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) NA NA 32.50 NA 24.75 Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) 37.40 NA 45.05 NA 47.30 Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) 43 NA 44.95 47.50 46 Officer Scale III 42.22 34.88 43.70 36.40 47.78

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise

State/UT UR SC ST OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 82.81 72.31 63.81 82.81 82.81 Arunachal Pradesh 61.31 NA 54.00 61.31 NA Assam 73.88 61.56 60.81 68.88 73.75 Bihar 82.19 57.25 45.63 82.19 82.19 Chhattisgarh 76.94 56.94 61.19 71.25 61.25 Gujarat 81.81 67.44 59.06 80 81.81 Haryana 91.81 67.81 43.81 82.69 91.81 Himachal Pradesh 92 72.94 72.81 73.81 86.25 Jammu & Kashmir 79.25 65.40 45.81 59.44 66.56 Jharkhand 84.31 54.06 61.75 77.19 80.25 Karnataka 68.63 68.63 56.44 68.63 68.63 Kerala 91.13 68.31 39.50 88.88 72.50 Madhya Pradesh 82.94 65.13 55.81 79.81 82.94 Maharashtra 80.13 80.13 55.13 80.13 80.13 Manipur NA NA NA NA NA Meghalaya 57.75 53.50 57.75 54.19 57.75 Mizoram NA NA 94.44 52 59.69 Nagaland NA NA 66.75 NA Na Odisha 81.88 62.94 49.19 81.88 81.88 Puducherry 87.63 87.63 NA 87.63 NA Punjab 93.88 69.50 93.88 78.81 93.88 Rajasthan 89.31 68.13 68.19 86.94 89.31 Tamil Nadu 83.25 80.38 38.94 83.25 81.06 Telangana 80 74.81 71.50 80 80 Tripura 78 66.31 51.81 71 58.81 Uttar Pradesh 82.38 62.06 59.81 75.38 82.38 Uttarakhand 94.81 62.19 65.13 76.06 82.31 West Bengal 84.56 69.00 47.75 71.50 76.94

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut-Off 2021: Section-wise & category-wise

S No Name of Test Max. Marks Qualifying Scores SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General 1 Reasoning 40 11.50 14.50 2 Computer Knowledge 40 03.50 06 3 General Awareness 40 02.50 04.50 4 (a) English Language 40 08.25 11.25 4 (b) Hindi Language 40 05.50 08.25 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 02.00 04.75

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021: State-wise & Category-wise

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 State Name UR OBC EWS ST Andhra Pradesh 52.50 Arunachal Pradesh Assam 45.75 45.75 Bihar 56.25 56.25 56.25 Chhattisgarh 48.50 48 Gujarat 57.25 57.25 Haryana 59.50 Himachal Pradesh 57.50 48.75 56.25 Jammu & Kashmir 47 Jharkhand 55 55 Karnataka 44.75 44.75 Kerala 57.75 47 Madhya Pradesh 54.25 54.25 41.50 Maharashtra 53.75 53.75 49.25 Mizoram 30 Punjab 60.25 54 Odisha 58.50 Rajasthan 60.75 60.75 53.50 Tamil Nadu 50.50 50.50 Tripura 48 Telangana 51 51 Uttar Pradesh 54.50 54.50 54.50 45.75 Uttarakhand 60.75 West Bengal 56.50 51 53. 25

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam Cut-Off 2021

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off Marks 54.50 51.30 68.13 54.38 70.19 38.38 61.44 69.06 45.19

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 66 53.25 68.75 68.75 68.75 31.88 21.25 34.75 NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Law) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 45.13 27.25 45.38 49.63 49.63 26.13 47.88 48.25 NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) Cut off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 16.38 16.38 16.38 16.38 16.38 NA 18.50 NA NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (CA) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 35.38 28 34 51.75 57.15 NA NA NA NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Agricultural) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 58.00 58.00 58.00 58.00 58.00 24.13 45.00 75.25 59.63

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Marketing) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 60.25 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88 NA 45.13 NA NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 58.50 47.63 64.06 48.06 70.69 23.81 62.19 25.25 58.75

