RRB Group D Result 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Check Railway Group D Zone-wise Cut Off, Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), recently, announced the result of the exam for Group D Posts on RRB Bhopal i.e.rrbbhopal.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in the RRB Group D Exam from 17 August to 11 October 2022 can download RRB Result from the regional website of the board. The candidates who are qualified in the exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The result for each zone shall be announced in other zones in due course. The zone-wise link for the result is also given below:

RB Zones RRB Group D Result Link RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal Group D Result RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer Group D Result RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad Group D Result RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore Group D Result RRB Bhubaneswar RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur Group D Result RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh Group D Result RRB Chennai RRB Chennai Group D Result RRB Gorakhpur RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati Group D Result RRB Jammu RRB Jammu Group D Result RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata Group D Result RRB Malda RRB Malda Group D Result RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Result RRB Patna RRB Patna Group D Result RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi Group D Result RRB Schendarabad RRB Schendarabad Group D Result RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri Group D Result RRB Trivandrum RRB Trivandrum Group D Result

Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam conducted during the period 17-08-2022 to 11-10-2022 by Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) for the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed hereinunder are provisionally shortlisted to appear in the . Candidates equal to three times the community wise total vacancies (excluding PwBD and CCAA candidates shortlisted in that community) for the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC), have been shortlisted for the PET.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format and Link will be made live on or before 27.12.2022 (18:00 Hrs) and will be available upto 01.01.2023 (23:55 Hrs). Persons with Benchmark disabilities(PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways. The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Pa

How to Download RRB Group D Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board

Click on the result

Download RRB Group D Result

Take the print out of the result