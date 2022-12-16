RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022: RRB Bangalore will release the result of the RRB Group D Exam 2022 on 24 December 2022 at rrbbnc.gov.in. Candidates can check RRB Bengaluru cut off 2022 and Other imporant information related to result here.

RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bangalore (RRB Ahmedabad) is all set to release the RRB Group D Result on its official website. According to the latest official notification, RRB Bangalore Group D Result Link shall be available on or before 24 December 2022. The candidates who appeared in RRB Group D Exam from 17th August to 11th October 2022 under Bangalore Zone can download the result, once released, by visiting the website of the zone i.e. rrbbnc.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the candidates who qualify for the exam will be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D PET will be held in the month of January 2023.

RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from the RRB Bengaluru zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Bengaluru Result Date

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Bengaluru Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Bengaluru Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Bengaluru Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Bengaluru Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Bengaluru Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The candidates are provided with the steps to download RRB Bengaluru Group D Results 2022 in the article below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrbbnc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB Bengaluru Group D Result Link

Step 3: RRB Bengaluru Group D result will open as a PDF

Step 4: Look out for your roll number in the result PDF

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Bengaluru Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Bengaluru Group D

The board will upload the RRB Bengaluru Group D Cutoff Marks along with Results on its official website. The cut off marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round.

RRB Bengaluru Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Bengaluru cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check the post-wise RRB Group D Bengaluru cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 56.60285 49.6525 62.01964 48.78492 Ex-servicemen 30.06408 30.04608 40.23986 35.40327 CCAA in Railways 31.08919 30.7159 42.59145 32.20906

RRB Bengaluru Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Bengaluru scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- rrbbnc.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Bengaluru scorecard

RRB Bengaluru Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Bengaluru Group D

The RRB Bengaluru Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Bengaluru Scores?

The RRB Group D Bengaluru scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national-level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.