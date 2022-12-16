RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will be declared shortly by the Railway Recruitment Board Secunderabad on its official website. As per the short notice released, RRB Secunderabad Group D Result will be announced on December 24, 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Secunderabad zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only.



Candidates qualified under RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will have to appear in the next round which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process for the Group D posts. Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Secunderabad zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Secunderabad -https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in



Candidates appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Secunderabad zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result in this article.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Secunderabad Result Date

According to the latest updates, the RRB Secunderabad Group D Result is expected on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Secunderabad Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Secunderabad Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Secunderabad Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Secunderabad Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Secunderabad Group D PET Result March 2023

Process to Check RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

To download the RRB SecunderabadGroup D results 2022, you will have to follow the steps given below.

RRB SecunderabadGroup D Result 2022.

Visit the official website-https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Secunderabad Group D Result Link' RRB Secunderabad Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Secunderabad Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Ranchi Group D

Candidates can check the RRB Secunderabad Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates can get the category wise RRB Group D Secunderabad cutoff marks which will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. However, you can check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 65.69349 59.9624 69.79887 56.68657 Ex-servicemen 30.0036 30.39356 40.00159 31.07579 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.42153 31.94469

RRB Secunderabad Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

You can download the RRB Group D Secunderabad scorecard 2022 after following the steps given below:

Visit the official website- https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Secunderabad scorecard

RRB Secunderabad Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Secunderabad Group D

You can check the RRB Secunderabad Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Secunderabad Scores?

The calculation of RRB Group D Secunderabad scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. According to the the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Under this recruitment drive, Railway is to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.