RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date,  sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will be declared shortly by the Railway Recruitment Board Secunderabad on its official website. As per the short notice released,   RRB Secunderabad Group D Result will be announced on December 24, 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only. 
RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Secunderabad zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only. 


Candidates qualified under RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022 will have to appear in the next round which is  Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process for the Group D posts. Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Secunderabad zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Secunderabad -https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in


Candidates appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Secunderabad zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result in this article. 

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Secunderabad Result Date 

According to the latest updates, the RRB Secunderabad Group D Result is expected on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Secunderabad Group D Result dates. 

 

RRB Group D Result Events

RRB Group D Result Dates

RRB Secunderabad  Group D Exam Date

August 17 to October 11, 2022

RRB Secunderabad  Group D Result Date

Before December 24, 2022

RRB Secunderabad Group D PET Dates

January 2023

RRB Secunderabad Group D PET Result

March 2023

 

Process to Check RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result 

To download the RRB SecunderabadGroup D results 2022, you will have to follow the steps given below.

 

RRB SecunderabadGroup D Result 2022. 

 

  1. Visit the official website-https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Secunderabad Group D Result Link'
  3. RRB Secunderabad Group D result will open as a PDF
  4. Look out for your roll number in the result PDF
  5. Download the RRB Group D result PDF

 

RRB Secunderabad Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Ranchi Group D

 Candidates can check the RRB Secunderabad Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates can get the category wise RRB Group D Secunderabad cutoff marks which will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. However, you  can check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category

OBC

SC

UR

ST

Community

65.69349

59.9624

69.79887

56.68657

Ex-servicemen

30.0036

30.39356

40.00159

31.07579

CCAA in Railways

30.3426

30.3426

40.42153

31.94469

 

RRB Secunderabad Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download 

You can download the RRB Group D Secunderabad scorecard 2022 after following  the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website- https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
  2. Click on the final scorecard link
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code
  4. Download the RRB Group D Secunderabad scorecard

 

RRB Secunderabad Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Secunderabad Group D 

 

You can check the RRB Secunderabad Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here.

 

Category

Qualifying marks (In percent)

UR

40

EWS

40

OBC (Non Creamy Layer)

30

SC and ST

30

 

How to Calculate RRB Group D Secunderabad Scores?

The calculation of RRB Group D Secunderabad scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. According to the the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

 

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Under this recruitment drive, Railway is to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available  in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.

FAQ

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: When will the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

The RRB Secunderabad Group D 2022 PET likely to be conducted from January 2023 onwards.

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: Details on RRB Group D Scorecard 2022?

The RRB Secunderabad Group D Result cum scorecard will have candidate name, zone applied, candidate date of birth, registration number, roll number, normalized score of the candidate, pro-rata score, raw score, overall and sectional cut off of the exam. 

RRB Group D Secunderabad Result 2022: What is the cutoff score? 

The category-wise RRB Secunderabad Group D 2022 qualifying marks prescribed for the exam is 40% for Unreserved and EWS category candidates while 30% for OBC(Non creamy layer),  SC and ST category candidates. 

RRB Secunderabad Group D Result 2022: How to Check Result? 

In a bid to check the RRB result, you will have to visit to the official website of RRB Secunderabad- https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

When will RRB Secunderabad Group D result 2022 be announced?

RRB Group D result 2022 will announced by December 24, 2022
