RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022 will be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board Ranchi. According to latest updates on RRB Ranchi Group D Result to be declared before December 24, 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only.

RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Ranchi zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only.

Candidates qualified under RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022 will have to appear in the next round which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process for the Group D posts. Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Ranchi zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Ranchi -https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Candidates appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Ranchi zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result in this article.

RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ranchi Result Date

According to the latest updates, the RRB Ranchi Group D Result is expected on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Ranchi Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Ranchi Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Ranchi Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Ranchi Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Ranchi Group D PET Result March 2023

Process to Check RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

To download the RRB Ranchi Group D results 2022, you will have to follow the steps given below.

RRB Ranchi Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website-https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ Click on the ‘RRB Ranchi Group D Result Link' RRB Patna Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Ranchi Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Ranchi Group D

Candidates can check the RRB Ranchi Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Ranchi Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates can get the category wise RRB Group D Ranchi cutoff marks which will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. However, you can check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 71.44115 62.4157 76.30354 58.68276 Ex-servicemen 30.18282 34.04212 40.0968 30.07665 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.04823 30.3426

RRB Ranchi Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

You can download the RRB Group D Ranchi scorecard 2022 after following the steps given below:

Visit the official website- https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ranchi scorecard

RRB Ranchi Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ranchi Group D

You can check the RRB Ranchi Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Ranchi Scores?

The calculation of RRB Group D Ranchi scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. According to the the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Under this recruitment drive, Railway is to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.