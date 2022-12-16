RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date,  sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Kolkata is all set to release the result of the Group D Exam. It is expected that RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022 will be uploaded on or before 24 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRC CEN 01/2019 can check their result on the official website, once it is uploaded. 

Candidates qualified under RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022 will be able to appear in the next round which is  Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All those candidates appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Kolkata zone can download the Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Kolkata-https://rrbkolkata.gov.in.

All the applicants appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Kolkata zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result here. 

RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Kolkata  Result Date 

The RRB Kolkata Group D Result to be released before December 24, 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Kolkata Group D Result dates. 

RRB Group D Result Events

RRB Group D Result Dates

RRB Kolkata Group D Exam Date

August 17 to October 11, 2022

RRB Kolkata  Group D Result Date

Before December 24, 2022

RRB Kolkata Group D PET Dates

January 2023

RRB Kolkata  Group D PET Result

March 2023

 

Process to Check RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result 

 

You can download RRB Kolkata  Group D results 2022 after following the steps given below.

RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022. 

  1. Visit the official website-https://rrbkolkata.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Kolkata Group D Result Link'
  3. RRB Kolkata Group D result will open as a PDF
  4. Look out for your roll number in the result PDF
  5. Download the RRB Group D result PDF

 RRB Kolkata Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Kolkata Group D

 The RRB Group D Kolkata cut off 2022 will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Kolkata Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Kolkata cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates will be able to check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

 

Category

OBC

SC

UR

ST

Community

71.77651

71.6048

80.57238

55.76072

Ex-servicemen

30.16633

30.00703

40.01368

0

CCAA in Railways

30.3426

31.08919

40.04823

0

 

RRB Kolkata Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download 

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Kolkata scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website- https://rrbkolkata.gov.in
  2. Click on the final scorecard link
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code
  4. Download the RRB Group D Kolkata scorecard

RRB  Kolkata Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Kolkata Group D 

You can check the here the RRB Kolkata  Group D qualifying marks for different categories here.

Category

Qualifying marks (In percent)

UR

40

EWS

40

OBC (Non Creamy Layer)

30

SC and ST

30

 

How to Calculate RRB Group D Kolkata Scores?

It is noted that the calculation of RRB Group D Kolkata scores are are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. According to the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts. A number of posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways will be filled including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.

FAQ

RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: When will the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

The RRB Kolkata Group D 2022 PET likely to be conducted from January 2023 onwards.

RRB Kolkata  Group D Result 2022: Details on RRB Group D Scorecard 2022?

The RRB Kolkata  Group D Result cum scorecard will have candidate name, zone applied, candidate date of birth, registration number, roll number, normalized score of the candidate, pro-rata score, raw score, overall and sectional cut off of the exam. 

RRB Group D Kolkata  Result 2022: What is the cutoff score? 

The category-wise RRB Kolkata Group D 2022 qualifying marks prescribed for the exam is 40% for Unreserved and EWS category candidates while 30% for OBC(Non creamy layer),  SC and ST category candidates. 

RRB Kolkata Group D Result 2022: How to Check Result? 

You can check the RRB result from the official website of RRB Kolkata - rrbkolkata.gov.in

When will RRB Kolkata Group D result 2022 be announced?

RRB Group D result 2022 will announced by December 24, 2022

