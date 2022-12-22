RRB Malda Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Malda Group D Result 2022: Get here direct link to check Railway Group D Malda result, also check RRB Malda cut off 2022, previous cut off marks, merit list and download score card.

RRB Malda Group D Result 2022: Important Update for the candidates who have appeared for RRB Group D Exam for MaldaZone. Railway Recruitment Board has decided to release the result of the exam before 24 December 2022 on the zonal website of Malda. Candidates can check the PDF of all the shortlisted candidates in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam by clicking on RRB Chennai Group D Link, once available.

After the declaration of the result, the board will organize the Physical Efficiency Exam 2022 for all the shortlisted candidates. RRB Chennai Group D PET will be held in the month of January 2023.

RRB GROUP D RESULT 2022: Zone Wise Result Link

RRB Malda Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ajmer Result Date

Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Chennai Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Malda Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Malda Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Malda Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Malda Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Malda Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Malda Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website

Click on the ‘RRB Malda Group D Result Link'

RRB Malda Group D result will open as a PDF

Look out for your roll number in the result PDF

Download the RRB Group D result PDF

The RRB Group D Malda cut off 2022 is to be released for Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Chennai Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Malda Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Malda scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website

Click on the final scorecard link

Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code

Download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard

RRB Malda Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ajmer Group D

The RRB Malda Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Malda Scores?

The RRB Group D Chennai scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

Railway Recruitment Cell published the notification for the recruitment of more than one lakh vacancies for Group D Posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments under CEN 01/2019. RRBs conducted the exam for the selection of candidates from 17 August to 11 October 2022.