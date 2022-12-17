RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022: RRB Bhubneshwar will release the result of the Group D Exam 2022. Get here direct link to check Railway Group D Bhubaneswar result and Cut Off.

RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Ajmer is soon going to upload the merit list of the shortlisted candidates and marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the online Group D Exam held under RRC CEN 01/2019. According to the latest result notice, RRB Bhubneshwar Group D Result will be available anytime before 24 December 2022. The board will upload the link at rrbbbs.gov.in.

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from the RRB Bhubaneswar zone. All shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Result Date

The candidates can check the details related to the Physical Efficiency Test and other important dates in the table given below:

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Bhubaneswar Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Bhubaneswar Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Results 2022 is mentioned below.

Visit the official website - rrbbbs.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result Link' RRB Ajmer Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Bhubaneswar Group D

The RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cut-off 2022 is to be released for the Phase 1 exam along with the results. The cut shall be prepared on the basis of the number of vacancies announced by the RRB, the number of exam shifts, the difficulty level of the questions asked and the normalisation formula considered by the board.





RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category-wise RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below. The post-wise RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories are from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 69.13033 60.82752 73.86689 55.83808 Ex-servicemen 30.40393 30.51015 40.04823 34.32121 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 31.46248 40.79482 31.46248

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Bhubaneswar scorecard

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ajmer Group D

The RRB Bhubaneswar Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

How to Calculate RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Scores?

The RRB Group D Bhubaneswar scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

The said exam was started on 17 August 2022 and concluded on 11 October 2022. RRB Group D Exam was held by the Indian Railways for recruitment of various Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc.