RRB Patna Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Patna Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Patna Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Patna is to release the result of the Group D Exam under under RRC CEN 01/2019 shortly on its official website. As per latest updates, RRB Patna Group D Result 2022 will be uploaded on or before 24 December 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Group D Exam can check their result on the official website of RRB Patna-www.rrbpatna.gov.in/.



Candidates qualified under RRB Patna Group D Result 2022 will have to appear in the next round which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process for the Group D posts. Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Patna zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Patna -https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/



Although, candidates appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Patna zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result in this article.

RRB Patna Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Patna Result Date

As per the latest updates, the RRB Patna Group D Result is expected on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Patna Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Patna Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Patna Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Patna Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Patna Group D PET Result March 2023

Process to Check RRB Patna Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

To download the RRB Patna Group D results 2022, you will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website-https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ Click on the ‘RRB Patna Group D Result Link' RRB Patna Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Patna Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Patna Group D

Candidates can check the RRB Patna Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Patna Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Patna cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. However, you can check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 72.51232 61.64224 77.0035 58.20304 Ex-servicemen 30.05174 33.04063 40.19724 30.54074 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.7159 40.04823 37.43518

RRB Patna Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

You can download the RRB Group D Patna scorecard 2022 after following the steps given below:

Visit the official website- https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Patna scorecard

RRB Patna Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Patna Group D

You can check the RRB Patna Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Patna Scores?

Candidates should note that the calculation of RRB Group D Patna scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

It is noted that the RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Under this recruitment drive, Railway is to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.