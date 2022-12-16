RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022 is likely to be declared by the Railway Recruitment Board Guwahati. According to latest updates, RRB Guwahati Group D Result will be declared before December 24, 2022. The result will be available in PDF format in online mode only on the official website of RRB Guwahati.

RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022 will display the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Guwahati zone. All the Railway Recruitment Boards will declare the RRB Group D Result on its official website for its zone. All the candidates will be able to check the result on the respective zones official website. Result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Guwahati Result Date

The RRB Guwahati Group D Result will be released before December 24, 2022on its official website. Candidates will be able to see the table below to know the RRB Guwahati Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Guwahati Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Guwahati Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Guwahati Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Guwahati Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

You can check the stepwise procedure to download RRB Guwahati Group D results 2022 given below. Along With this, candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Guwahati Group D Result Link' RRB Guwahati Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF



RRB Guwahati Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Guwahati Group D

It is noted that the RRB Group D Guwahati cut off 2022 will also be released for Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Guwahati Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. RRB will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the qualified candidates in January 2023.

RRB Guwahati Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Guwahati cutoff marks will be updated shortly by the RRBs as and when it will be released by the examination authority on its official website. However, candidates can check below the post-wise RRB Group D Guwahati cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 72.22287 67.39113 77.09933 57.07288 Ex-servicemen 30.45276 31.28844 40.86204 31.46806 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.42153 31.83577

RRB Guwahati Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates can download the RRB Group D Guwahati scorecard 2022 after following the steps given below:

Visit the official website- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Provide your login credentials including roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Guwahati scorecard

RRB Guwahati Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Guwahati Group D



Candidates can check the RRB Guwahati Group D qualifying marks for different categories given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Guwahati Scores?

Candidates should note that the RRB Guwahati scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by them in the exam. According to the revised RRB NTPC normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts.

It is noted that the RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. As the exams are conducted in multiple sessions so concerned authority use to adopt RRB Group D normalisation of marks .

Actually, RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up various posts. It is noted a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are to be filled in various units of Indian Railways including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in different technical departments.

Earlier the RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022 across the country.