RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date,  sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022 : RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022 will be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board Ajmer. According to latest updates on RRB Ajmer Group D Result to be declared before December 24, 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only. 

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Ajmer zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only. 

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ajmer Result Date 

The RRB Ajmer Group D Result to be released before December 24, 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Ajmer Group D Result dates. 

 

RRB Group D Result Events

RRB Group D Result Dates

RRB Ajmer Group D Exam Date

August 17 to October 11, 2022

RRB Ajmer Group D Result Date

Before December 24, 2022

RRB Ajmer Group D PET Dates

January 2023

RRB Ajmer Group D PET Result

March 2023

 

How to Check RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result 

 

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Ajmer Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022. 

 

  1. Visit the official website- rrbajmer.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Ajmer Group D Result Link'
  3. RRB Ajmer Group D result will open as a PDF
  4. Look out for your roll number in the result PDF
  5. Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Ajmer Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Ajmer Group D

The RRB Group D Ajmer cut off 2022 to be released for Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Ajmer Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023. 

 

RRB Ajmer Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Ajmer cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below The post-wise RRB Group D Ajmer cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

 

Category

OBC

SC

UR

ST

Community

70.10507

63.37549

73.73073

60.62978

Ex-servicemen

30.02539

30.47971

40.2065

30.35898

CCAA in Railways

30.3426

30.4326

40.04823

32.58236

 

RRB Ajmer Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download 

 

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

 

  1. Visit the official website- http://rrbajmer.gov.in
  2. Click on the final scorecard link
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code
  4. Download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard

 

RRB  Ajmer Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB  Ajmer Group D 

The RRB Ajmer  Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category

Qualifying marks (In percent)

UR

40

EWS

40

OBC (Non Creamy Layer)

30

SC and ST

30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Ajmer Scores?

The RRB NTPC Ajmer scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB NTPC normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022. 

FAQ

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: When will the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

The RRB Ajmer Group D 2022 PET likely to be conducted from January 2023 onwards.

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: Details on RRB Group D Scorecard 2022?

The RRB Ajmer Group D Result cum scorecard will have candidate name, zone applied, candidate date of birth, registration number, roll number, normalized score of the candidate, pro-rata score, raw score, overall and sectional cut off of the exam.

RRB Group D Ajmer Result 2022: What is the cutoff score?

The category-wise RRB Ajmer Group D 2022 qualifying marks prescribed for the exam is 40% for Unreserved and EWS category candidates while 30% for OBC(Non creamy layer), SC and ST category candidates.

RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022: How to Check Result?

Candidates can check the RRB result from the official website of RRB Ajmer - rrbajmer.gov.in.

When will RRB Ajmer Group D result 2022 be announced?

RRB Group D result 2022 will announced by December 24, 2022

