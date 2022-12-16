RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022: Candidates can check the RRB Bilaspur Group D Result from the official website. Candidate can check the details here.

RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022 will be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board Bilaspur on its official website (rrbbilaspur.gov.in). A total of 1.50 crores candidates appeared in the exam. According to the latest updates on RRB Bilaspur Group D, Results are to be declared before December 24, 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only.

RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022 List consists of the roll number of those who cleared the RRB Bilaspur Phase 1 Exam. Those who clear the exam will be called to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Once, the PDF is available, the candidates would be able to download RRB Bilaspur Result from the official website.

RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Bilaspur Result Date

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Bilaspur Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Bilaspur Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Bilaspur Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Bilaspur Group D PET Result March 2023

It is to be noted that the result will be available by 24 December 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Bilaspur Group D Result dates.

How to Check RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Bilaspur Group D Results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download.

RRB Bilaspur Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbajmer.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Bilaspur Group D Result Link' RRB Bilaspur Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF RRB Bilaspur Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Bilaspur Group D

The RRB Group D Bilaspur cut-off 2022 is to be released for the Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Bilaspur Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Bilaspur Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category-wise RRB Group D Bilaspur cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check The post-wise RRB Group D Bilaspur cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 66.0797 59.50198 70.22887 52.73928 Ex-servicemen 30.072 31.01847 40.04764 30.44739 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.7159 40.04823 30.3426

RRB Bilaspur Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Bilaspur scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- http://rrbajmer.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard

RRB Bilaspur Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Bilaspur Group D

The RRB Bilaspur Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Ajmer Scores?

The RRB Group D Ajmer scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.