RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai will release the result of the Group D Exam on its official website on or before 24 Dec 2022. Candidates can steps to download the result and cut-off here.

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Important Update for the candidates who have appeared for RRB Group D Exam for Chennai Zone. Railway Recruitment Board has decided to release the result of the exam before 24 December 2022 on the zonal website of Chennai i.e. rrbchennai.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF of all the shortlisted candidates in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam by clicking on RRB Chennai Group D Link, once available.

After the declaration of the result, the board will organize the Physical Efficiency Exam 2022 for all the shortlisted candidates. RRB Chennai Group D PET will be held in the month of January 2023.

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ajmer Result Date

Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Chennai Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Chennai Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Chennai Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Chennai Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Chennai Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Chennai Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ajmer Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website - rrbchennai.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Chennai Group D Result Link' RRB Chennai Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Chennai Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Chennai Group D

The RRB Group D Chennai cut off 2022 is to be released for Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Chennai Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Chennai Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Chennai cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below.The post-wise RRB Group D Ajmer cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 68.63312 61.5675 71.5312 55.32595 Ex-servicemen 30.00703 30.1357 40.14442 32.63244 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.33041 41.5414 30.7159

RRB Chennai Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Chennai scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- http://rrbchennai.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard

RRB Chennai Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ajmer Group D

The RRB Chennai Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Chennai Scores?

The RRB Group D Chennai scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

Railway Recruitment Cell published the notification for the recruitment of more than one lakh vacancies for Group D Posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments under CEN 01/2019. RRBs conducted the exam for the selection of candidates from 17 August to 11 October 2022. The