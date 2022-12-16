RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022 will be declared shortly by the Railway Recruitment Board Gorakhpur on its official website. As per the latest updates, RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result will be declared before December 24 2022. The result will be declared in PDF format in online mode only on the official website-rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Gorakhpur zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Gorakhpur Result Date

The RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022 is likely to announced before 24 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Group D Exam can check the table below to know the RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022 dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Gorakhpur Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Gorakhpur Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Gorakhpur Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Gorakhpur Group D results 2022 is mentioned below and candidates can check the RRB Group D Result after following these steps. Along with this, candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ Click on the ‘RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result Link' RRB Gorakhpur Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Gorakhpur Group D

The RRB Group D Gorakhpur cut off 2022 is to be released for Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Gorakhpur Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Gorakhpur cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below the post-wise RRB Group D Gorakhpur cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 69.27577 60.92724 73.90623 54.35642 Ex-servicemen 30.06729 32.36991 40.16889 0 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 31.46248 40.79482 31.08919

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

To download the RRB Group D Gorakhpur scorecard 2022, you will have to follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website- http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ Click on the final scorecard link Provide your credentials including roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Gorakhpur scorecard and save the same for future reference.

RRB Gorakhpur Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Gorakhpur Group D

You can check the RRB Gorakhpur Group D qualifying marks for different categories from the table given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

Process to Calculate RRB Group D Gorakhpur Scores?

You should note that the RRB Gorakhpur scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by you in the exam. If you go through the revised RRB NTPC normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts.

It is noted that the RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

Needless to say, the RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Under the drive, efforts are being made to fill up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.