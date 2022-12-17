RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh will release the RRB Group D Exam Result 2022. Candidates can check the previous cut off marks, merit list and download score card here.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh will release the result of the exam on or before 24 December 2022 for the post of Group D on its official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam was held from 6th to 11th October 2022 across the country. Candidates who appeared on any of the mentioned dates, can check RRB Chandigarh Group D Marks, once released, by clicking on RRB Chandigarh Group D Result Link provided on the official website. They can also click on the score card link in order to check the individual scores

The shortlisted candidates who will find their roll number in the list are required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D Chandigarh PET will be held in the month of January 2023.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022 will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Chandigarh zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ajmer Result Date

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Chandigarh Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Chandigarh Group D Result 2022.

Step 1: Go to the website of RRB Chandigarh i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result flashing link on the homepage

Step 3: RRB Chandigarh Group D PDF will be opened on your screen

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card for future use

RRB Chandigarh Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Chandigarh Group D

Railway Group D exam was held in online mode and there were questions on the subjects such as General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. The level of the exam was moderate. The category-wise RRB Group D Chandigarh cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The post-wise RRB Group D Chandigarh cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 68.55507 34.39158 75.07613 55.13337 Ex-servicemen 30.05769 30.08656 40.00611 36.19895 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.42153 32.95565

RRB Chandigarh Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

The candidates also check download RRB Group D Chandigarh Scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First, search and visit the official website- http://rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Score Card Link

Step 3: Provide the roll number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Download RRB Group D Chandigarh scorecard

RRB Chandigarh Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Chandigarh Group D

In order to qualify the Phase 1 Exam, the candidates need to score following marks as per their category group.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Chandigarh Scores?

The RRB Group D Chandigarh scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D Recruitment is being done for filling up around 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. The vacancies are available for the posts such as like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.