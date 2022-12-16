RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Mumbai will release the result of the Group D Exam shortly on its official website. As per reports, RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022 will be uploaded on or before 24 December 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Group D Exam under RRC CEN 01/2019 can check their result on the official website of RRB Mumbai-http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

As per the notification published earlier, candidates qualified under RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022 will be allowed to appear in the next round which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Mumbai zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Meanwhile, all the applicants appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Mumbai zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result here.

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Mumbai Result Date

The RRB Mumbai Group D Result is expected to release on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Mumbai Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Mumbai Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Mumbai Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Mumbai Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Mumbai Group D PET Result March 2023

Process to Check RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

You can download RRB Mumbai Group D results 2022 after following the steps given below.

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website-http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Mumbai Group D Result Link' RRB Mumbai Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Mumbai Group D

Candidates will be able to check the RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Mumbai Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Mumbai cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates will be able to check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 63.08909 58.88383 67.96106 52.58975 Ex-servicemen 30.08656 30.0036 40.16796 37.62862 CCAA in Railways 30.30418 30.3426 40.04823 30.7159

RRB Mumbai Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

To download the RRB Group D Mumbai scorecard 2022, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website- http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Mumbai scorecard

RRB Mumbai Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Mumbai Group D

You can check the RRB Mumbai Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Mumbai Scores?

The calculation of RRB Group D Mumbai scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

The RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.