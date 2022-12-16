RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date,  sarkari result along with zone-wise cut off and merit list.

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022
RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022

RRB Mumbai  Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Mumbai will release the result of the Group D Exam shortly on its official website. As per reports, RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022 will be uploaded on or before 24 December 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Group D Exam under RRC CEN 01/2019 can check their result on the official website of RRB Mumbai-http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.
As per the notification published earlier, candidates qualified under RRB Mumbai  Group D Result 2022 will be allowed to appear in the next round which is  Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have appeared in the Group D Exam under RRB Mumbai zone can download their Group D Result 2022 from the official website of RRB Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Meanwhile, all the applicants appeared in the Group D exam under RRB Mumbai zone can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result here. 

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Mumbai  Result Date 

The RRB Mumbai Group D Result is expected to release on 24 December 2022 and candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Mumbai Group D Result dates. 

RRB Group D Result Events

RRB Group D Result Dates

RRB Mumbai Group D Exam Date

August 17 to October 11, 2022

RRB Mumbai  Group D Result Date

Before December 24, 2022

RRB Mumbai Group D PET Dates

January 2023

RRB Mumbai  Group D PET Result

March 2023

 

Process to Check RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result 

You can download RRB Mumbai  Group D results 2022 after following the steps given below. 

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022. 

  1. Visit the official website-http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Mumbai Group D Result Link'
  3. RRB Mumbai Group D result will open as a PDF
  4. Look out for your roll number in the result PDF
  5. Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Mumbai Group D

Candidates will be able to check the RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off 2022 which will be released with the announcement of Phase 1 results.

RRB Mumbai Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks
The category wise RRB Group D Mumbai cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates will be able to check below the post-wise RRB Group D cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category

OBC

SC

UR

ST

Community

63.08909

58.88383

67.96106

52.58975

Ex-servicemen

30.08656

30.0036

40.16796

37.62862

CCAA in Railways

30.30418

30.3426

40.04823

30.7159

 

RRB Mumbai Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download 

To download the RRB Group D Mumbai scorecard 2022, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website- http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
  2. Click on the final scorecard link
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code
  4. Download the RRB Group D Mumbai scorecard

RRB Mumbai Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Mumbai Group D 

You can check the RRB Mumbai Group D Qualifying Marks for different categories here. 

 

Category

Qualifying marks (In percent)

UR

40

EWS

40

OBC (Non Creamy Layer)

30

SC and ST

30

 

How to Calculate RRB Group D Mumbai Scores?

The calculation of RRB Group D Mumbai scores are based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places as per the revised formula. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

The RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in the different units of Indian Railways. These vacancies are available  in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. 
The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.

FAQ

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: When will the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

The RRB Mumbai Group D 2022 PET likely to be conducted from January 2023 onwards.

RRB Mumbai  Group D Result 2022: Details on RRB Group D Scorecard 2022? 

The RRB Mumbai  Group D Result cum scorecard will have candidate name, zone applied, candidate date of birth, registration number, roll number, normalized score of the candidate, pro-rata score, raw score, overall and sectional cut off of the exam. 

RRB Group D Mumbai  Result 2022: What is the cutoff score? 

The category-wise RRB Mumbai Group D 2022 qualifying marks prescribed for the exam is 40% for Unreserved and EWS category candidates while 30% for OBC(Non creamy layer),  SC and ST category candidates. 

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: How to Check Result? 

You can check the RRB result from the official website of RRB Mumbai - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

When will RRB Mumbai Group D result 2022 be announced?

RRB Group D result 2022 will announced by December 24, 2022
