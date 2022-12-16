RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Bhopal Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhopal is going to release the result of the exam for the post of Group. Check Result Date, Cut Off and Other Details Below.

RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Ajmer (RRB Ajmer) will publish the selection list of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The selection will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Group D Exam conducted from August to October 2022. RRB Group D Exam Result will be available on 24 December 2022.

Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

Aspirants can download RRB Group D Result from the website of the board which is rrbbhopal.gov.in.

RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ajmer Result Date

Railway Recruitment Board will publish RRC CEN 01/2019 Result on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell on 24 December 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Ajmer Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Bhopal Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Bhopal Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Bhopal Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Bhopal Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Bhopal Group D Results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download.

RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbbhopal.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Ajmer Group D Result Link' RRB Bhopal Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Bhopal Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Bhopal Group D

The candidates can check category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks as and when released by the examination authority.

RRB Bhopal Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the post-wise RRB Group D Ajmer cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 70.75118 63.5172 75.03355 58.61426 Ex-servicemen 30.05624 30.33041 40.06859 0 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.04823 30.7159

RRB Bhopal Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website- rrbbhopal.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ajmer scorecard

RRB Bhopal Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ajmer Group D

The RRB Bhopal Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Bhopal Scores?

The RRB Group D Bhopal scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D Exam 2022 was conducted across the country in which 1.50 crores candidates appeared against 1,03,679 vacancies. The selection will be done inder Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.