[Official] RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022, Direct Link @rrbahmedabad.gov.in Download PDF, Cut Off, Merit List

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Get here direct link to download Railway Group D Ahmedabad Result @ rrbAhmedabad.gov.in, Cut Off and Merit List roll number wise

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022 has been declared on December 22 by the Railway Recruitment Board Ahmedabad. According to the latest updates on RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result has been declared The result has been declared in PDF format in online mode only. A total of 27439 candidates qualified in RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result.



RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022 contains the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Ahmedabad zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone has the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Download RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result PDF

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ahmedabad Result Date

The RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result has been released on December 22, 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Ahmedabad Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result Date December 22, 2022 RRB Ahmedabad Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Ahmedabad Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Ahmedabad Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbAhmedabad.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result Link' RRB Ahmedabad Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Group D Result 2022 - Direct Link to Download Region Wise Group D Result

How to Check RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Scorecard

Candidates can view their percentile score, normalized marks, and short-listing status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The link will be live on or before 27.12.2022 (18:00 Hrs.) to 01.01.2023 (23:55 Hrs.) Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cut off 2022: What is cutoff Score of RRB Ahmedabad Group D

The RRB Group D Ahmedabad cut off 2022 is to be released for the Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Ahmedabad Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The category-wise RRB Group D Ahmedabad cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below. The post-wise RRB Group D Ahmedabad cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories are given in the table below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 70.10507 63.37549 73.73073 60.62978 Ex-servicemen 30.02539 30.47971 40.2065 30.35898 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.4326 40.04823 32.58236







RRB Ahmedabad Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Ahmedabad scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- http://rrbAhmedabad.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ahmedabad scorecard

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ahmedabad Group D

The RRB Ahmedabad Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Ahmedabad Scores?

The RRB Group D Ahmedabad scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.