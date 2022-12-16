RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: RRB Ahmedabad is going to release the Group D Exam Result, soon, on the official website of the board. Candidates can check the result, cut-off, and qualifying marks here

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Ahmedabad (RRB Ahmedabad) will upload the result of the online exam, held for the post of Group, on or before 24 December 2022. RRB Group D Results will be released via online mode on the official website of RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in).

The result shall be made in a PDF format. RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022 PDF contains the roll number of qualified candidates in the examination in the said zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone will have the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Ahmedabad Result Date

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Ahmedabad Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Ahmedabad Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The candidates are provided with the steps to download RRB Ahmedabad Group D Results 2022 in the article below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbahmedabad.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result Link RRB Ahmedabad Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Ahmedabad Group D

The board will upload the RRB Ahmedabad Group D Cutoff Marks along with Result on its official website. The cut off marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round.

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Ahmedabad cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check the post-wise RRB Group D Ahmedabad cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 66.77575 60.85283 71.86468 57.85161 Ex-servicemen 30.04044 30.38026 40.00159 ———– CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.3426 40.04823 30.3426

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Ahmedabad scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- rrbahmedabad.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Ahmedabad scorecard

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Ahmedabad Group D

The RRB Ahmedabad Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Ahmedabad Scores?

The RRB Group D Ahmedabad scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

Railway Recruitment Boards are releasing the result of the Group D CEN 02/2019 Exam on the behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC). RRB Group D Exm is a national-level railway recruitment examination conducted for the post of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. This exam was held in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022 for a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix,