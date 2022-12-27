RRB Group D Score Card 2022 (Out): Check Marks Download Link Here

RRB Group D Score Card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on zonal website of the board. Candidates can check the direct download link here.

RRB Group D Score Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the scorecard for Group D Exam 2022. All candidates whether they are selected or not can check the RRB Group Score Card Link on the zonal website of the board. Students are required to provide their registration number and password in order to check the marks they have scored in the exam. This scorecard will help the candidates to understand RRB Group D Merit List which was released earlier.

RRB Group D Score Card- Direct Download Link

How to Download RRB Group D Score Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the zonal website of the board for which you have appeared in the exam. For example. RRB Ahmedabad

Step 2: Click on the score card link 'Link for View the Short-listing Status for PET, Percentile Score, Normalize Marks CEN RRC-01/2019' on the homepage of the board

Step 3: Now, your registrations details for login into the website

Step 4: Download RRB Group D Marks

Step 5: Take print out of the RRB Group D Score Card

RRB Group D Result 2022

RRBs have released the list of the selected candidates along with cut-off on its zonal websites. The candidates can download RRB Group D Result PDF by clicking on the result link provided in this article below.

RRB Group D Result Zone-Wise

RRB Group D Normalization of Marks 2022

According to the official notice, “It is clarified to candidates that the merit for Shortlisting for PET has been determined on

the basis of Percentile Score (RRC Scores). The Percentile Score of a candidate is dependent on only two values – number of candidates scoring Prorated Raw Marks equal to or less than the candidate and total number of candidates who have appeared in the particular shift for that particular RRC.The Normalized Marks have been used to determine whether the candidate has scored minimum qualifying marks or not i.e. UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (NCL)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30% with 2% relaxation for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them as per qualifying criteria.

“Normalized Marks are interpolated marks of the candidate which are determined by using standard mathematical interpolation formula that helps to determine the marks a candidate would have scored had the candidate appeared in Base Shift which is again dependent upon the relative performance of candidate reflected in candidate’s Prorated Raw Marks along with Percentile Score. For each RRC there is unique Base Shift. Normalization has been done RRC wise.”