RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 to be released by RRBs along with the declaration of result. Based RRB Group D Cut Off score candidates to be selected for next round of selection process i.e. PET and document verification. Candidates can check here RRB Group D Cut Off score.

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Only those candidates to be selected in RRB Group D who will secure the cutoff score as per their category. The RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is the minimum qualifying marks required to be secured by candidates to get selected for the next round of selection process - Physical Efficiency Test (PET). There will be separate RRB Group D Cut Off for each category.

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 will be released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) along with the declaration of result. The RRB Group D result 2022 is expected to be released on or before December 24. The examination authority will announce region-wise cutoff scores along with the result and scorecard. Candidates can access the cut offs for different regions from the official websites of RRBs. The RRB Group D cutoff marks will be also provided on this page in PDF form.

There will be a separate RRB Group D cutoff score for each railway zone as it depends on vacancy available with respect to the number of candidates who have appeared in the examination from the respective zone. It is expected that RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 score will be higher for Northern Railway, DMF and RCF, Eastern Railway, CLW, & Metro, Western Railway because of the high number of test takers due to availability of more than 10000 vacancies.

Last year, the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score for Kolkata was 80.57238 which was highest among all the RRBs. While the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score Guwahati was 77.09933, followed by RRB Patna with 77.0035 marks and RRB Ranchi with 76.30354 marks.

RRB Group D Cut off 2022: What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass?

RRB Group D Cut off 2022 will be announced along with the result. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than RRB Group D cut off will be selected for the subsequent rounds of selection process. RRB Group D cut off 2022 will be calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify the RRB Group D exam.

RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff: Category Wise Marks Required to Qualify

Category RRB Group D Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30







How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority will release the cutoff score along with the declaration of result. The steps to check RRB Group D cutoff are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied

Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'

Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format

Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category

Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors

The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off.

Number of test takers appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number number test taker is nearly 1.1 crore therefore RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 us expected to be higher as compared to previous year Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, vice versa if questions are easy the cut off score is higher

Number of vacancy: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining the cutoff score.

Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category wise minimum qualifying marks is fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on merit list The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2022

The RRB Group D exam has been concluded on October 11, 2022. The expected RRB Group D Cutoff score has been released by various coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The table below shows the RRB Group D expected cutoff score released by coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The official RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 will be available once it is released by the examination authority.

Region-wise Expected RRB Group D Cut Off 2022

RRB Regions RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 [Expected] Kolkata 79-83 Guwahati 75-79 Patna 75-79 Ranchi 74-78 Allahabad 73-77 Bhopal 73-77 Chandigarh 73-77 Ajmer 72-76 Bhubaneshwar 72-76 Gorakhpur 72-76 Ahmedabad 70-74 Chennai 70-74 Bilaspur 68-72 Secunderabad 68-72 Mumbai 66-70 Bengaluru 60-64







RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise

Railway Group-D exam was held in 2018-19 and nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for 62,907 posts. RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2018-19 along with the result was released in March 2019. Railway Group D 2018-19 Cut-Off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET. RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off 2019

CEN 02/2018 (Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix): Normalized cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 71.86468 66.77575 60.85283 57.85161 Ex-servicemen 40.00159 30.04044 30.38026 ———– CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.3426 30.3426

RRB Group D Bhopal Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Bhopal.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 75.03355 70.75118 63.5172 58.61426 Ex-servicemen 40.06859 30.05624 30.33041 0 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.3426 30.7159

RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Cut off: Candidates can below the RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cutoff score.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.86689 69.13033 60.82752 55.83808 Ex-servicemen 40.04823 30.40393 30.51015 34.32121 CCAA in Railways 40.79482 30.3426 31.46248 31.46248

RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off: The category wise RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off is tabulated below.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 75.07613 68.55507 34.39158 55.13337 Ex-servicemen 40.00611 30.05769 30.08656 36.19895 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.3426 30.3426 32.95565

RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut off is provided below.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.90623 69.27577 60.92724 54.35642 Ex-servicemen 40.16889 30.06729 32.36991 0 CCAA in Railways 40.79482 30.3426 31.46248 31.08919

RRB Group D Ajmer Cut Off: Candidates who have appeared in RRB Group D exam from Ajmer region can check the table below for cutoff score.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.73073 70.10507 63.37549 60.62978 Ex-servicemen 40.2065 30.02539 30.47971 30.35898 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.4326 32.58236

RRB Group D Bangalore Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Bangalore Cut off is provided below.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 62.01964 56.60285 49.6525 48.78492 Ex-servicemen 40.23986 30.06408 30.04608 35.40327 CCAA in Railways 42.59145 31.08919 30.7159 32.20906

RRB Group D Allahabad Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Allahabad.

Category UR OBC/NCL SC ST Community 74.57579 69.7874 62.92684 50.12207 Ex-servicemen 40.00081 30.04608 32.55328 33.86401 CCAA in Railways 41.16811 30.3426 30.7159 36.44781

RRB Group D Bilaspur Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Group D Cut off score.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 70.22887 66.0797 59.50198 52.73928 Ex-servicemen 40.04764 30.072 31.01847 30.44739 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.7159 30.3426

RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off for the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 71.5312 68.63312 61.5675 55.32595 Ex-servicemen 40.14442 30.00703 30.1357 32.63244 CCAA in Railways 41.5414 30.3426 30.33041 30.7159

RRB Group D Guwahati Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Guwahati Group D Cut off score.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 77.09933 72.22287 67.39113 57.07288 Ex-servicemen 40.86204 30.45276 31.28844 31.46806 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.3426 30.3426 31.83577

RRB Group D Kolkata Cut off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Kolkata Cut Off for the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 80.57238 71.77651 71.6048 55.76072 Ex-servicemen 40.01368 30.16633 30.00703 0 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 31.08919 0

RRB Group D Patna Cut off: The table below shows RRB Group D Patna Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 77.0035 72.51232 61.64224 58.20304 Ex-servicemen 40.19724 30.05174 33.04063 30.54074 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.7159 37.43518

RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category.

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 69.79887 65.69349 59.9624 56.68657 Ex-servicemen 40.00159 30.0036 30.39356 31.07579 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.3426 30.3426 31.94469

RRB Group D Ranchi Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ranchi Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 76.30354 71.44115 62.4157 58.68276 Ex-servicemen 40.0968 30.18282 34.04212 30.07665 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.3426 30.3426 30.3426







RRB Group D Mumbai Cut off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off score

Category UR OBC SC ST Community 67.96106 63.08909 58.88383 52.58975 Ex-servicemen 40.16796 30.08656 30.0036 37.62862 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.30418 30.3426 30.7159

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.