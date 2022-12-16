RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Only those candidates to be selected in RRB Group D who will secure the cutoff score as per their category. The RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is the minimum qualifying marks required to be secured by candidates to get selected for the next round of selection process - Physical Efficiency Test (PET). There will be separate RRB Group D Cut Off for each category.
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 will be released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) along with the declaration of result. The RRB Group D result 2022 is expected to be released on or before December 24. The examination authority will announce region-wise cutoff scores along with the result and scorecard. Candidates can access the cut offs for different regions from the official websites of RRBs. The RRB Group D cutoff marks will be also provided on this page in PDF form.
There will be a separate RRB Group D cutoff score for each railway zone as it depends on vacancy available with respect to the number of candidates who have appeared in the examination from the respective zone. It is expected that RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 score will be higher for Northern Railway, DMF and RCF, Eastern Railway, CLW, & Metro, Western Railway because of the high number of test takers due to availability of more than 10000 vacancies.
Last year, the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score for Kolkata was 80.57238 which was highest among all the RRBs. While the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score Guwahati was 77.09933, followed by RRB Patna with 77.0035 marks and RRB Ranchi with 76.30354 marks.
RRB Group D Cut off 2022: What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass?
RRB Group D Cut off 2022 will be announced along with the result. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than RRB Group D cut off will be selected for the subsequent rounds of selection process. RRB Group D cut off 2022 will be calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify the RRB Group D exam.
RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff: Category Wise Marks Required to Qualify
|
Category
|
RRB Group D Qualifying marks (In percent)
|
UR
|
40
|
EWS
|
40
|
OBC (Non Creamy Layer)
|
30
|
SC and ST
|
30
How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure
Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority will release the cutoff score along with the declaration of result. The steps to check RRB Group D cutoff are given below:
Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied
Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'
Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format
Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category
Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors
The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off.
- Number of test takers appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number number test taker is nearly 1.1 crore therefore RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 us expected to be higher as compared to previous year
- Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, vice versa if questions are easy the cut off score is higher
- Number of vacancy: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining the cutoff score.
- Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category wise minimum qualifying marks is fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on merit list
- The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts
RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2022
The RRB Group D exam has been concluded on October 11, 2022. The expected RRB Group D Cutoff score has been released by various coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The table below shows the RRB Group D expected cutoff score released by coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The official RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 will be available once it is released by the examination authority.
Region-wise Expected RRB Group D Cut Off 2022
|
RRB Regions
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 [Expected]
|
Kolkata
|
79-83
|
Guwahati
|
75-79
|
Patna
|
75-79
|
Ranchi
|
74-78
|
Allahabad
|
73-77
|
Bhopal
|
73-77
|
Chandigarh
|
73-77
|
Ajmer
|
72-76
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
72-76
|
Gorakhpur
|
72-76
|
Ahmedabad
|
70-74
|
Chennai
|
70-74
|
Bilaspur
|
68-72
|
Secunderabad
|
68-72
|
Mumbai
|
66-70
|
Bengaluru
|
60-64
RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise
Railway Group-D exam was held in 2018-19 and nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for 62,907 posts. RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2018-19 along with the result was released in March 2019. Railway Group D 2018-19 Cut-Off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET. RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off 2019
CEN 02/2018 (Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix): Normalized cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET):
RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
71.86468
|
66.77575
|
60.85283
|
57.85161
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00159
|
30.04044
|
30.38026
|
———–
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
RRB Group D Bhopal Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Bhopal.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
75.03355
|
70.75118
|
63.5172
|
58.61426
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.06859
|
30.05624
|
30.33041
|
0
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
30.7159
RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Cut off: Candidates can below the RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cutoff score.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.86689
|
69.13033
|
60.82752
|
55.83808
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.04823
|
30.40393
|
30.51015
|
34.32121
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.79482
|
30.3426
|
31.46248
|
31.46248
RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off: The category wise RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off is tabulated below.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
75.07613
|
68.55507
|
34.39158
|
55.13337
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00611
|
30.05769
|
30.08656
|
36.19895
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
32.95565
RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut off is provided below.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.90623
|
69.27577
|
60.92724
|
54.35642
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.16889
|
30.06729
|
32.36991
|
0
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.79482
|
30.3426
|
31.46248
|
31.08919
RRB Group D Ajmer Cut Off: Candidates who have appeared in RRB Group D exam from Ajmer region can check the table below for cutoff score.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.73073
|
70.10507
|
63.37549
|
60.62978
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.2065
|
30.02539
|
30.47971
|
30.35898
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.4326
|
32.58236
RRB Group D Bangalore Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Bangalore Cut off is provided below.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
62.01964
|
56.60285
|
49.6525
|
48.78492
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.23986
|
30.06408
|
30.04608
|
35.40327
|
CCAA in Railways
|
42.59145
|
31.08919
|
30.7159
|
32.20906
RRB Group D Allahabad Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Allahabad.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC/NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
74.57579
|
69.7874
|
62.92684
|
50.12207
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00081
|
30.04608
|
32.55328
|
33.86401
|
CCAA in Railways
|
41.16811
|
30.3426
|
30.7159
|
36.44781
RRB Group D Bilaspur Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Group D Cut off score.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
70.22887
|
66.0797
|
59.50198
|
52.73928
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.04764
|
30.072
|
31.01847
|
30.44739
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.7159
|
30.3426
RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off for the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
71.5312
|
68.63312
|
61.5675
|
55.32595
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.14442
|
30.00703
|
30.1357
|
32.63244
|
CCAA in Railways
|
41.5414
|
30.3426
|
30.33041
|
30.7159
RRB Group D Guwahati Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Guwahati Group D Cut off score.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
77.09933
|
72.22287
|
67.39113
|
57.07288
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.86204
|
30.45276
|
31.28844
|
31.46806
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
31.83577
RRB Group D Kolkata Cut off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Kolkata Cut Off for the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
80.57238
|
71.77651
|
71.6048
|
55.76072
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.01368
|
30.16633
|
30.00703
|
0
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
31.08919
|
0
RRB Group D Patna Cut off: The table below shows RRB Group D Patna Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
77.0035
|
72.51232
|
61.64224
|
58.20304
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.19724
|
30.05174
|
33.04063
|
30.54074
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.7159
|
37.43518
RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
69.79887
|
65.69349
|
59.9624
|
56.68657
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00159
|
30.0036
|
30.39356
|
31.07579
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
31.94469
RRB Group D Ranchi Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ranchi Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
76.30354
|
71.44115
|
62.4157
|
58.68276
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.0968
|
30.18282
|
34.04212
|
30.07665
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
|
30.3426
RRB Group D Mumbai Cut off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Mumbai Group D Cut off score
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
67.96106
|
63.08909
|
58.88383
|
52.58975
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.16796
|
30.08656
|
30.0036
|
37.62862
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.30418
|
30.3426
|
30.7159
RRB Group D 2022 is a national level recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.