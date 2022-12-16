RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 to be released by RRBs along with the declaration of result. Based RRB Group D Cut Off score candidates to be selected for next round of selection process i.e. PET and document verification. Candidates can check here RRB Group D Cut Off score.

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Only those candidates to be selected in RRB Group D who will secure the cutoff score as per their category. The RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is the minimum qualifying marks required to be secured by candidates to get selected for the next round of selection process - Physical Efficiency Test (PET). There will be separate RRB Group D Cut Off for each category. 

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 will be released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) along with the declaration of result. The RRB Group D result 2022 is expected to be released on or before December 24. The examination authority will announce region-wise cutoff scores along with the result and scorecard. Candidates can access the cut offs for different regions from the official websites of RRBs. The RRB Group D cutoff marks will be also provided on this page in PDF form. 

There will be a separate RRB Group D cutoff score for each railway zone as it depends on vacancy available with respect to the number of  candidates who have appeared in the examination from the respective zone. It is expected that RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 score will be higher for Northern Railway, DMF and RCF, Eastern Railway, CLW, & Metro, Western Railway because of the high number of test takers due to availability of more than 10000 vacancies.  

Last year, the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score for Kolkata was 80.57238 which was highest among all the RRBs. While the General category RRB Group D Cutoff Score Guwahati was 77.09933, followed by RRB Patna with 77.0035 marks  and RRB Ranchi with 76.30354 marks. 

RRB Group D Cut off 2022:  What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass? 

RRB Group D Cut off 2022 will be announced along with the result. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than RRB Group D cut off will be selected for the subsequent rounds of selection process. RRB Group D cut off 2022 will be calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify the RRB Group D exam. 

 

RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff: Category Wise Marks Required to Qualify

 

Category

RRB Group D Qualifying marks (In percent)

UR

40

EWS

40

OBC (Non Creamy Layer)

30

SC and ST

30



How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download  RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority will release the cutoff score along with the declaration of result. The steps to check RRB Group D cutoff are given below:

 

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied

Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'

Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format  

Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category

Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors

 

The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off. 

    1. Number of test takers appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number number test taker is nearly 1.1 crore therefore RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 us expected to be higher as compared to previous year
    2. Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, vice versa if questions are easy the cut off score is higher
  • Number of vacancy: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining the cutoff score. 
  1. Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category wise minimum qualifying marks is fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on merit list
  2. The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off 2022

The RRB Group D exam has been concluded on October 11, 2022. The expected RRB Group D Cutoff score has been released by various coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The table below shows the RRB Group D expected cutoff score released by coaching institutes based on the exam analysis. The official RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 will be available once it is released by the examination authority. 

Region-wise Expected RRB Group D Cut Off 2022

 

RRB Regions

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 [Expected]

Kolkata

79-83

Guwahati

75-79

Patna

75-79

Ranchi

74-78

Allahabad

73-77

Bhopal

73-77

Chandigarh

73-77

Ajmer

72-76

Bhubaneshwar

72-76

Gorakhpur

72-76

Ahmedabad

70-74

Chennai

70-74

Bilaspur

68-72

Secunderabad

68-72

Mumbai

66-70

Bengaluru

60-64



RRB Group D Previous Year Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise 

Railway Group-D exam was held in 2018-19 and nearly 1.8 crore candidates appeared for 62,907 posts. RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2018-19 along with the result was released in March 2019. Railway Group D 2018-19 Cut-Off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET.  RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off 2019

CEN 02/2018 (Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix): Normalized cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET): 

 

RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ahmedabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category. 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

71.86468

66.77575

60.85283

57.85161

Ex-servicemen

40.00159

30.04044

30.38026

———–

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.3426

30.3426

 

RRB Group D Bhopal Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Bhopal. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

75.03355

70.75118

63.5172

58.61426

Ex-servicemen

40.06859

30.05624

30.33041

0

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.3426

30.7159

 

RRB Group D Bhubaneswar Cut off:  Candidates can below the  RRB Group D Bhubaneswar cutoff score. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.86689

69.13033

60.82752

55.83808

Ex-servicemen

40.04823

30.40393

30.51015

34.32121

CCAA in Railways

40.79482

30.3426

31.46248

31.46248

 

RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off: The category wise RRB Group D Chandigarh Cut off is tabulated below. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

75.07613

68.55507

34.39158

55.13337

Ex-servicemen

40.00611

30.05769

30.08656

36.19895

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.3426

30.3426

32.95565

 

RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Gorakhpur Cut off is provided below.

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.90623

69.27577

60.92724

54.35642

Ex-servicemen

40.16889

30.06729

32.36991

0

CCAA in Railways

40.79482

30.3426

31.46248

31.08919

 

RRB Group D Ajmer Cut Off: Candidates who have appeared in RRB Group D exam from Ajmer region can check the table below for cutoff score. 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.73073

70.10507

63.37549

60.62978

Ex-servicemen

40.2065

30.02539

30.47971

30.35898

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.4326

32.58236

 

RRB Group D Bangalore Cut Off: The category wise RRB Group D Bangalore Cut off is provided below.

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

62.01964

56.60285

49.6525

48.78492

Ex-servicemen

40.23986

30.06408

30.04608

35.40327

CCAA in Railways

42.59145

31.08919

30.7159

32.20906

 

RRB Group D Allahabad Cut Off: Candidates can below the cutoff for RRB Group D Allahabad. 

 

Category

UR

OBC/NCL

SC

ST

Community

74.57579

69.7874

62.92684

50.12207

Ex-servicemen

40.00081

30.04608

32.55328

33.86401

CCAA in Railways

41.16811

30.3426

30.7159

36.44781

 

RRB Group D Bilaspur Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Group D Cut off score. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

70.22887

66.0797

59.50198

52.73928

Ex-servicemen

40.04764

30.072

31.01847

30.44739

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.7159

30.3426

 

RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Chennai Cut Off for  the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

71.5312

68.63312

61.5675

55.32595

Ex-servicemen

40.14442

30.00703

30.1357

32.63244

CCAA in Railways

41.5414

30.3426

30.33041

30.7159

 

RRB Group D Guwahati Cut Off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Guwahati  Group D Cut off score.

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

77.09933

72.22287

67.39113

57.07288

Ex-servicemen

40.86204

30.45276

31.28844

31.46806

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.3426

30.3426

31.83577

 

RRB Group D Kolkata Cut off: Candidates check below the RRB Group D Kolkata Cut Off for  the Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railways. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

80.57238

71.77651

71.6048

55.76072

Ex-servicemen

40.01368

30.16633

30.00703

0

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

31.08919

0

 

RRB Group D Patna Cut off: The table below shows RRB Group D Patna Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

77.0035

72.51232

61.64224

58.20304

Ex-servicemen

40.19724

30.05174

33.04063

30.54074

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.7159

37.43518

 

RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Secunderabad Cut Off score for unreserved, OBC, SR and ST category. 

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

69.79887

65.69349

59.9624

56.68657

Ex-servicemen

40.00159

30.0036

30.39356

31.07579

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.3426

30.3426

31.94469

 

RRB Group D Ranchi Cut Off: The table below shows RRB Group D Ranchi Cut off score for Community, Ex-servicemen, CCAA in Railway

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

76.30354

71.44115

62.4157

58.68276

Ex-servicemen

40.0968

30.18282

34.04212

30.07665

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.3426

30.3426

30.3426



RRB Group D Mumbai Cut off: Check below UR/OBC/SC/ST RRB Mumbai  Group D Cut off score

 

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

67.96106

63.08909

58.88383

52.58975

Ex-servicemen

40.16796

30.08656

30.0036

37.62862

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.30418

30.3426

30.7159

 

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022. 

Take Free Online East Central Railway Junior Clerk (ECR) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next