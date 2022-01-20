IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Scorecard 2021 on 19th January 2022. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result 2021 was released on 13th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021 that will be held on 25th January 2022 to fill 7,858 vacancies of clerks in 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & State-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result
|
13th January 2022
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard
|
19th January 2022
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date
|
14th January 2022 to 25th January 2022
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date
|
25th January 2022
|
IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment
|
April 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern
In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There was a sectional timing for each section. The exam was conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:
|
Section
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
|
NOTE
(i) The exam was held online on a computer. Questions were asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.
(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.
(iii) There was a separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates needed to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.
(iv) There was a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There was no negative marking or penalty if a question was left blank.
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Category-wise & State-wise
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
|
State Name
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71
|
71
|
|
|
|
Assam
|
68
|
67.75
|
62.75
|
63
|
|
Bihar
|
76
|
76
|
|
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
74
|
74
|
|
|
|
Chandigarh
|
62.75
|
62.75
|
|
|
|
Delhi
|
77.25
|
73.25
|
|
|
73.25
|
Gujarat
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
Goa
|
62.5
|
|
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
78.50
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
78.50
|
76
|
|
|
|
J & K
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
79.25
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77
|
|
65
|
|
Maharashtra
|
70.25
|
70.25
|
|
|
|
Manipur
|
69.75
|
69.75
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
77
|
|
|
|
69.5
|
Punjab
|
75.5
|
71
|
65.25
|
|
74
|
Rajasthan
|
81.50
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
67.25
|
67.5
|
66.25
|
60.75
|
Telangana
|
65.75
|
65.75
|
|
|
|
Puducherry
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
Tripura
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77
|
74
|
67.5
|
|
67.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.25
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
79
|
73.75
|
69.5
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
67.75
|
67.75
|
|
|
|
Sikkim
|
59.25
|
59.25
|
|
|
What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?
Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which will be held on 25th January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 exam will also be held in online mode. Marks obtained ONLY in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for Provisional Allotment and Final Merit Listing. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment.
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Score Card Link
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern