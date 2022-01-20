JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks

Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & State-wise) along with IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result. IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 13:10 IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Final Cut Off State wise Category wise Marks

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Scorecard 2021 on 19th January 2022. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result 2021 was released on 13th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021 that will be held on 25th January 2022 to fill 7,858 vacancies of clerks in 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & State-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event

Date

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result

13th January 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard

19th January 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

14th January 2022 to 25th January 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date

25th January 2022

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There was a sectional timing for each section. The exam was conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

NOTE

(i) The exam was held online on a computer. Questions were asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.

(iii) There was a separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates needed to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(iv) There was a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There was no negative marking or penalty if a question was left blank.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Category-wise & State-wise

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State Name

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS  

Andhra Pradesh

71

71

 

 

 

Assam

68

67.75

62.75

63

 

Bihar

76

76

 

 

 

Chhattisgarh 

74

74

 

 

 

Chandigarh

62.75

62.75

 

 

 

Delhi

77.25

73.25

 

 

73.25

Gujarat

72

 

 

 

 

Goa

62.5 

 

 

 

 

Himachal Pradesh

78.50 

 

 

 

 

Haryana

78.50

76

 

 

 

J & K

72

 

 

 

 

Jharkhand

79.25

 

 

 

 

Kerala

78

 

 

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

77

 

  

65

 

Maharashtra 

70.25

70.25

 

 

 

Manipur

69.75

69.75

 

 

 

Odisha

77

 

 

 

69.5

Punjab

75.5

71

65.25

 

74

Rajasthan

81.50

 

 

 

 

Karnataka

67.25

67.5

  

66.25

60.75

Telangana

65.75

65.75

 

 

 

Puducherry

 

57

 

 

 

Tripura

 

 

 

 

 

Uttar Pradesh

77

74

67.5

 

67.50

Uttarakhand

81.25

 

 

 

 

West Bengal

79

73.75

69.5

 

 

Tamil Nadu

67.75

67.75

 

 

 

Sikkim

59.25

59.25

 

 

 

What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which will be held on 25th January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 exam will also be held in online mode. Marks obtained ONLY in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for Provisional Allotment and Final Merit Listing. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment.

