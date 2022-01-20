IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks

Check IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & State-wise) along with IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result. IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Scorecard 2021 on 19th January 2022. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result 2021 was released on 13th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains 2021 that will be held on 25th January 2022 to fill 7,858 vacancies of clerks in 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & State-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Result.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Date IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 13th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 19th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 14th January 2022 to 25th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 25th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There was a sectional timing for each section. The exam was conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 100 1 Hour

NOTE

(i) The exam was held online on a computer. Questions were asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability was according to the State applied for.

(iii) There was a separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates needed to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(iv) There was a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There was no negative marking or penalty if a question was left blank.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Category-wise & State-wise

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021 State Name General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh 71 71 Assam 68 67.75 62.75 63 Bihar 76 76 Chhattisgarh 74 74 Chandigarh 62.75 62.75 Delhi 77.25 73.25 73.25 Gujarat 72 Goa 62.5 Himachal Pradesh 78.50 Haryana 78.50 76 J & K 72 Jharkhand 79.25 Kerala 78 Madhya Pradesh 77 65 Maharashtra 70.25 70.25 Manipur 69.75 69.75 Odisha 77 69.5 Punjab 75.5 71 65.25 74 Rajasthan 81.50 Karnataka 67.25 67.5 66.25 60.75 Telangana 65.75 65.75 Puducherry 57 Tripura Uttar Pradesh 77 74 67.5 67.50 Uttarakhand 81.25 West Bengal 79 73.75 69.5 Tamil Nadu 67.75 67.75 Sikkim 59.25 59.25

What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which will be held on 25th January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 exam will also be held in online mode. Marks obtained ONLY in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for Provisional Allotment and Final Merit Listing. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment.

