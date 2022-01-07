JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Check Clerk Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern

Check IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus Section-wise  & Latest Exam Pattern. IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam was conducted on 12th, 18th & 19th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result is to be released soon.

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 18:03 IST
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. IBPS Clerk XI Selection Process will be carried out in three phases - Online Preliminary, Online Mains Examinations, and Provisional Allotment. Last, the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021. Candidates who qualify in the Clerk Prelims will be shortlisted for the Clerk Mains exam. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Section-wise Syllabus (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language) and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to ace their preparation.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event

Date

Prelims Result

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Date

January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

As per State applied for

General English

40

40

35 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

190

200

160 Minutes

 

NOTE

(i) The exam will be held online on a computer.

(ii) Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iv) There is separate sectional timing for each section

(v) Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(vi) There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

(vii) The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equi-percentile method. Scores up to two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculations.  

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

General/Financial Awareness

Number Series

Quadratic Equations

Data Interpretation (Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart)

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Approximation & Simplification

Profit and Loss

Percentages

Average

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Ratio and Proportion

Problem on Ages

Speed

Distance and Time

Work

Time and Wages

Boats and Stream

Pipes and Cisterns

Reading Comprehensions

Vocabulary

Fin the blanks

Antonym & Synonym

Sentence Completion

Cloze Test

Error Detection

Para jumbles

Phrase Replacement

Inference

Connectors

Alphanumeric Series

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Figure Series

Seating Arrangements

Box-based Puzzle

Month-Based puzzle

Days-Based puzzle

Row-based puzzle

Order and Ranking

Coding-Decoding

Input-Output

Inequalities

Basic Computer Knowledge

Microsoft Office

Computer Hardware & Software

Internet & Networking

Keyboard shortcuts

Abbreviations

Static GK

Country

Currency & Capital

Firsts in the world and India

Indian Constitution

Indian Culture

Airports & Railways

History

Geography

Current Affairs

Government schemes

National & International Days/weeks

Awards

Sports & other happenings

Financial Awareness

Indian Banking

Important Terms

Bank Headquarters

Regulatory Bodies

Functions of RBI

Indian Financial System

Fiscal & Monetary Policy

International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU

What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available, and accordingly, candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of the provisional allotment process scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.

NOTE: Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional Allotment. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for final merit listing.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam Updates

FAQ

Q1. What is the exam date of IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 will be held in January/February 2022 (Tentative).

Q2. What is the syllabus of IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus: Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language.

Q3 Is there a negative marking in IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

Q4. Is there a sectional cut-off for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

Yes. Candidates Have To Qualify Each Section In The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 By Securing Minimum Cut-Off Marks That Will Be Decided By IBPS.

Q5. What are total marks allotted for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021?

The total marks allotted for IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains Examination are 200.

Take Free Online IBPS Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.