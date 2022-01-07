IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Check Clerk Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern

Check IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern. IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam was conducted on 12th, 18th & 19th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result is to be released soon.

IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. IBPS Clerk XI Selection Process will be carried out in three phases - Online Preliminary, Online Mains Examinations, and Provisional Allotment. Last, the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021. Candidates who qualify in the Clerk Prelims will be shortlisted for the Clerk Mains exam. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Section-wise Syllabus (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language) and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to ace their preparation.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Date January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes As per State applied for General English 40 40 35 minutes English Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes As per State applied for Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes As per State applied for Total 190 200 160 Minutes

NOTE

(i) The exam will be held online on a computer.

(ii) Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.

(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iv) There is separate sectional timing for each section

(v) Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(vi) There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

(vii) The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equi-percentile method. Scores up to two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculations.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude English Language Reasoning & Computer Aptitude General/Financial Awareness Number Series Quadratic Equations Data Interpretation (Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart) Simple Interest & Compound Interest Approximation & Simplification Profit and Loss Percentages Average Data Sufficiency Mensuration Probability Permutation and Combination Ratio and Proportion Problem on Ages Speed Distance and Time Work Time and Wages Boats and Stream Pipes and Cisterns Reading Comprehensions Vocabulary Fin the blanks Antonym & Synonym Sentence Completion Cloze Test Error Detection Para jumbles Phrase Replacement Inference Connectors Alphanumeric Series Syllogism Blood Relations Distance and Direction Verbal Reasoning Figure Series Seating Arrangements Box-based Puzzle Month-Based puzzle Days-Based puzzle Row-based puzzle Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Input-Output Inequalities Basic Computer Knowledge Microsoft Office Computer Hardware & Software Internet & Networking Keyboard shortcuts Abbreviations Static GK Country Currency & Capital Firsts in the world and India Indian Constitution Indian Culture Airports & Railways History Geography Current Affairs Government schemes National & International Days/weeks Awards Sports & other happenings Financial Awareness Indian Banking Important Terms Bank Headquarters Regulatory Bodies Functions of RBI Indian Financial System Fiscal & Monetary Policy International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU

What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available, and accordingly, candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of the provisional allotment process scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.

NOTE: Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional Allotment. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for final merit listing.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam Updates