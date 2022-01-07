IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Check Clerk Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 in January/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. IBPS Clerk XI Selection Process will be carried out in three phases - Online Preliminary, Online Mains Examinations, and Provisional Allotment. Last, the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam was held on 12th, 18th, and 19th December 2021. Candidates who qualify in the Clerk Prelims will be shortlisted for the Clerk Mains exam. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Section-wise Syllabus (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language) and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to ace their preparation.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Prelims Result
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Date
|
January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment
|
April 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
160 Minutes
|
NOTE
(i) The exam will be held online on a computer.
(ii) Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format.
(iii) The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.
(iv) There is separate sectional timing for each section
(v) Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.
(vi) There is a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.
(vii) The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equi-percentile method. Scores up to two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculations.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Syllabus
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
English Language
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
Number Series
Quadratic Equations
Data Interpretation (Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart)
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Approximation & Simplification
Profit and Loss
Percentages
Average
Data Sufficiency
Mensuration
Probability
Permutation and Combination
Ratio and Proportion
Problem on Ages
Speed
Distance and Time
Work
Time and Wages
Boats and Stream
Pipes and Cisterns
|
Reading Comprehensions
Vocabulary
Fin the blanks
Antonym & Synonym
Sentence Completion
Cloze Test
Error Detection
Para jumbles
Phrase Replacement
Inference
Connectors
|
Alphanumeric Series
Syllogism
Blood Relations
Distance and Direction
Verbal Reasoning
Figure Series
Seating Arrangements
Box-based Puzzle
Month-Based puzzle
Days-Based puzzle
Row-based puzzle
Order and Ranking
Coding-Decoding
Input-Output
Inequalities
Basic Computer Knowledge
Microsoft Office
Computer Hardware & Software
Internet & Networking
Keyboard shortcuts
Abbreviations
|
Static GK
Country
Currency & Capital
Firsts in the world and India
Indian Constitution
Indian Culture
Airports & Railways
History
Geography
Current Affairs
Government schemes
National & International Days/weeks
Awards
Sports & other happenings
Financial Awareness
Indian Banking
Important Terms
Bank Headquarters
Regulatory Bodies
Functions of RBI
Indian Financial System
Fiscal & Monetary Policy
International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU
What next after IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains?
Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.
Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available, and accordingly, candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of the provisional allotment process scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.
NOTE: Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional Allotment. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for final merit listing.