IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 to fill up 7858 PO/MTs in 11 Public Sector Banks. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 to fill up 7,858 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card is available for download from 10th January 2022 to 25th January 2022. IBPS Clerk XI Selection Process will be carried out in three phases - Online Preliminary, Online Mains Examinations, and Provisional Allotment. Candidates who qualified in the IBPS Clerk Prelims will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Date IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 13th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 19th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 14th January 2022 to 25th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 25th January 2022 IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 190 questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 Marks from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be held online on a computer. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

NOTE: There is separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to qualify each section separately by obtaining minimum cut-off marks. There are five alternatives in every question of a test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. There will be no negative marking or penalty if an answer is left blank.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes As per State applied for General English 40 40 35 minutes English Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes As per State applied for Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes As per State applied for Total 190 200 160 Minutes

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

Going through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. The total duration of the examination is 2 hours & 40 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time.]

2. Avoid guesswork, each wrong answer is a penalty

In the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims, each wrong answer carries a penalty. Remember, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted. There is also a sectional cut-off for each section. Candidates have to qualify each section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims by securing minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by IBPS.

3. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

4. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Candidates will be given 20 minutes each for all sections.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Candidates appearing for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 on 25th January 2022 are advised to go through section-wise important preparations strategies & aim to attempt a minimum number of questions for acing the exam. In IBPS Clerk Mains 2020, candidates were able to make 27-32 good attempts in Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, 31-36 good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude, 29-33 good attempts in General English, and 28-34 good attempts in General/Financial Awareness.

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: Seating Arrangement, Puzzles (box, month, days, row-based), Inequalities, Syllogism, Input-Output, Data Sufficiency, Blood Relation, Order & Ranking, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-Decoding, Distance & Direction, Verbal Reasoning, Basic Computer Knowledge, Computer Fundamentals & Terminologies, Keyboard Shortcuts, MS Office, Computer Abbreviations, Internet & Networking, Computer Hardware & Software. Aim to attempt at least 30-35 questions.

Quantitative Aptitude: Number Series, Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Mensuration, Average, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Work, Time & Energy, Time & Distance, Probability, Relations, Simple and Compound Interest, Permutation & Combination. Revise basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Aim to attempt at least 30-35 questions.

General/ Financial Awareness: Monthly current affairs, GK updates, Important days, government schemes, Awards & Honours, International reports, Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, etc. Aim to attempt at least 30 to 35 questions.

General English: Reading Comprehension, Tenses Rules, Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks), Para Jumbles, Idioms & Phrases, Error Detection, Multiple Meanings, Paragraph/Sentence Completion, Sentence Correction/Improvement. Aim to attempt at least 30-34 questions.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021: Check Clerk Syllabus Section wise & Latest Exam Pattern

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are advised to carry their Mains Admit Card, photo-ID proofs, photographs, and other required documents and reach at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities completion. Please note that candidates must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof along with original photo identity proof. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. (Check Below). NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The night before the exam day is the day you remind yourself to take a pause and give yourself rest after all the hard work. Candidates are advised to consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

