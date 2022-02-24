IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. Candidates who have obtained a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score have been shortlisted for the Interview. Shortlisted candidates can download their IBPS PO 2021 Interview Call Letter. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise & Section-wise.
IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates
|
IBPS PO 2021 Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS PO Mains Exam Date
|
22nd January 2022
|
IBPS PO Interview Call Letter
|
14th February 2022
|
Last date to download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter
|
03rd March 2022
|
IBPS PO Interview Date
|
March 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.
NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
Total (200 Marks)
|
155
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
|
Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225)
|
General (Gen)
|
80.75
|
OBC
|
75.75
|
SC
|
65.50
|
ST
|
57.75
|
EWS
|
77.25
|
HI
|
42.50
|
OC
|
62.50
|
VI
|
77.75
|
ID
|
46.00
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Section-wise
|
S. No.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut Off Marks
(SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off Marks
(General/ EWS)
|
1.
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
60
|
4.50
|
7.25
|
2.
|
English Language
|
40
|
10.00
|
13.25
|
3.
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
60
|
6.50
|
9.25
|
4.
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
1.75
|
3.75
|
5.
|
English Language (Descriptive)
|
25
|
8.75
|
10.00
What next after IBPS PO Mains 2021?
Candidates who qualified in the IBPS Mains examination have been shortlisted for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks
|
General/EWS Category
|
Minimum 40 per cent
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category
|
Minimum 35 per cent