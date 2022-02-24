JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise. Shortlisted candidates can download their IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2021.

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 11:33 IST



IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. Candidates who have obtained a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score have been shortlisted for the Interview. Shortlisted candidates can download their IBPS PO 2021 Interview Call Letter. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise & Section-wise.

IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Events

Important Dates

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 

22nd January 2022

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter

14th February 2022

Last date to download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter

03rd March 2022

IBPS PO Interview Date

March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English and Hindi

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total (200 Marks)

155

200

3 Hours

 

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225)

General (Gen)

80.75

OBC

75.75

SC

65.50

ST

57.75

EWS

77.25

HI

42.50

OC

62.50

VI

77.75

ID

46.00

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Section-wise

S. No.

Subject

Maximum Marks

Cut Off Marks

(SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)

Cut Off Marks

(General/ EWS)

1.

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

4.50

7.25

2.

English Language

40

10.00

13.25

3.

Data Analysis & Interpretation

60

6.50

9.25

4.

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

1.75

3.75

5.

English Language (Descriptive)

25

8.75

10.00

What next after IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Candidates who qualified in the IBPS Mains examination have been shortlisted for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:

Category

Minimum Marks

General/EWS Category

Minimum 40 per cent

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category

Minimum 35 per cent

Download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2022

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
