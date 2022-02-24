IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. Candidates who have obtained a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score have been shortlisted for the Interview. Shortlisted candidates can download their IBPS PO 2021 Interview Call Letter. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise & Section-wise.

IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 14th February 2022 Last date to download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 03rd March 2022 IBPS PO Interview Date March 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 225) General (Gen) 80.75 OBC 75.75 SC 65.50 ST 57.75 EWS 77.25 HI 42.50 OC 62.50 VI 77.75 ID 46.00

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Section-wise

S. No. Subject Maximum Marks Cut Off Marks (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Cut Off Marks (General/ EWS) 1. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 4.50 7.25 2. English Language 40 10.00 13.25 3. Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 6.50 9.25 4. General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 1.75 3.75 5. English Language (Descriptive) 25 8.75 10.00

What next after IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Candidates who qualified in the IBPS Mains examination have been shortlisted for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows: