IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which was then held on 25th January to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise).
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
160 Minutes
|
NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-off
Candidates can view their result state on the official website of IBPS by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password. Candidates can check below the Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100) and Reserve List for the IBPS Clerk 2021.
Minimum scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Minimum Scores] Out of 100
|
States/ UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.88
|
NA
|
30.75
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
29.38
|
21.38
|
35.38
|
31.13
|
35.63
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
17.63
|
NA
|
26.25
|
30.75
|
Assam
|
26.88
|
23.13
|
26.13
|
28.38
|
32
|
Bihar
|
22.38
|
27.38
|
33.88
|
36.68
|
37.63
|
Chandigarh
|
28.25
|
NA
|
32.50
|
35.63
|
38.63
|
Chattisgarh
|
23
|
16.25
|
33.63
|
29
|
33.50
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Delhi
|
27.63
|
24.38
|
31.88
|
35.50
|
38.88
|
Daman & Diu
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Goa
|
NA
|
20.13
|
31.25
|
30.38
|
32.13
|
Gujarat
|
26.63
|
19.50
|
29.38
|
31.75
|
35
|
Haryana
|
28.50
|
NA
|
31.38
|
35.75
|
39
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
27.50
|
30.13
|
30.25
|
37.63
|
40
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
27.50
|
14
|
22.63
|
23.13
|
32
|
Jharkhand
|
20.38
|
18.13
|
32.38
|
30.88
|
35.88
|
Karnataka
|
27.88
|
20.88
|
32.88
|
30
|
33.50
|
Kerala
|
24.13
|
19.88
|
35.25
|
28.88
|
37.50
|
Ladakh
|
NA
|
29.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
24.50
|
Lakshadweep
|
NA
|
11
|
NA
|
NA
|
23.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
23.13
|
19.75
|
29.75
|
29.63
|
35.63
|
Maharashtra
|
31.13
|
20.25
|
33.13
|
31.50
|
34.38
|
Manipur
|
31.63
|
32.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
35.25
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
27.25
|
31.25
|
32
|
30.38
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
23.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
19.50
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
25.63
|
NA
|
24.13
|
29.38
|
Odisha
|
21.25
|
14.63
|
34.13
|
33.13
|
36.88
|
Puducherry
|
24.25
|
NA
|
30.88
|
23
|
30.75
|
Punjab
|
25
|
NA
|
30.25
|
34.13
|
38.50
|
Rajasthan
|
26.50
|
24.88
|
36.88
|
35.25
|
40
|
Sikkim
|
19.50
|
16.75
|
25.38
|
22.88
|
31
|
Tamil Nadu
|
25.13
|
14.38
|
36
|
19.88
|
36
|
Telangana
|
30.38
|
28.25
|
34.88
|
29.75
|
34.88
|
Tripura
|
26.13
|
14.75
|
NA
|
26.13
|
32.38
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
23.38
|
24.75
|
30.38
|
33.25
|
36.63
|
Uttarakhand
|
29.25
|
26.88
|
34.50
|
36.63
|
39.25
|
West Bengal
|
27
|
23.13
|
29.13
|
29.88
|
37.75
Maximum Scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Maximum Scores] Out of 100
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
NA
|
NA
|
32.88
|
NA
|
37.13
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
35.13
|
35.63
|
45.25
|
39.63
|
54.38
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
40.88
|
NA
|
26.25
|
36.63
|
Assam
|
35.13
|
33.88
|
42.50
|
35.13
|
44.88
|
Bihar
|
36.38
|
33.63
|
42.38
|
42
|
49.88
|
Chandigarh
|
33.63
|
NA
|
39.75
|
35.63
|
52.88
|
Chattisgarh
|
36.50
|
33.38
|
39.38
|
37.50
|
52
|
Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
38.50
|
Delhi
|
41.50
|
38.25
|
47.13
|
46.75
|
56.63
|
Goa
|
NA
|
28.38
|
33
|
32.50
|
47.50
|
Gujarat
|
38.38
|
34
|
41.63
|
40.50
|
48.50
|
Haryana
|
43.50
|
NA
|
44
|
45.13
|
56.88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
39.75
|
41.75
|
42.25
|
44.88
|
51.50
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
35
|
26.13
|
32.50
|
30.25
|
48.13
|
Jharkhand
|
34
|
38
|
43.38
|
45.50
|
50.25
|
Karnataka
|
37.38
|
33.50
|
40.13
|
35.75
|
52.88
|
Kerala
|
34.25
|
21.75
|
43.38
|
43.13
|
51.88
|
Ladakh
|
NA
|
31.25
|
NA
|
NA
|
36.13
|
Lakshadweep
|
NA
|
17.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
28.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
43.25
|
40.88
|
43.38
|
44.75
|
52.75
|
Maharashtra
|
43.50
|
35
|
46.63
|
44
|
54.50
|
Manipur
|
31.63
|
34
|
NA
|
NA
|
40.38
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
31.63
|
31.25
|
32
|
38.63
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
31.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
28.13
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
32.38
|
NA
|
26.50
|
33.25
|
Odisha
|
36.75
|
36.50
|
45
|
44.88
|
50.38
|
Puducherry
|
33.13
|
NA
|
35.25
|
30.50
|
44.88
|
Punjab
|
45
|
NA
|
45.38
|
50.75
|
55.13
|
Rajasthan
|
45.75
|
35
|
43.75
|
41.75
|
49.75
|
Sikkim
|
23.50
|
24.50
|
33.88
|
28.25
|
40.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41.38
|
32.75
|
47.63
|
40
|
54.13
|
Telangana
|
38.25
|
35.63
|
41.50
|
38.50
|
53.38
|
Tripura
|
31.50
|
27.25
|
NA
|
33.38
|
42.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44.25
|
37.88
|
44.13
|
47.38
|
54.38
|
Uttarakhand
|
42.13
|
38.38
|
41.63
|
44.25
|
48.88
|
West Bengal
|
43
|
36.50
|
42.88
|
47.13
|
55.13
RESERVE LIST (subject to vacancies of 2022-23 & availability of candidates)
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
|
20.63
|
NA
|
27.00
|
NA
|
29.75
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
29.00
|
20.38
|
35.00
|
30.88
|
35.00
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
18.25
|
17.38
|
26.25
|
19.88
|
28.50
|
ASSAM
|
26.13
|
22.38
|
25.50
|
26.25
|
31.13
|
BIHAR
|
21.88
|
26.50
|
33.50
|
36.13
|
37.25
|
CHANDIGARH
|
25.63
|
13.75
|
32.25
|
NA
|
38.38
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
22.00
|
15.88
|
31.50
|
27.63
|
32.75
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU
|
11.75
|
NA
|
23.25
|
17.88
|
24.00
|
DELHI
|
26.88
|
24.00
|
31.25
|
34.63
|
38.50
|
GOA
|
26.00
|
20.00
|
30.75
|
29.50
|
31.63
|
GUJARAT
|
26.63
|
18.75
|
28.63
|
31.25
|
33.88
|
HARYANA
|
28.25
|
NA
|
31.13
|
35.13
|
38.75
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
27.38
|
29.50
|
29.63
|
37.50
|
39.75
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
27.13
|
10.50
|
22.25
|
22.63
|
31.75
|
JHARKHAND
|
19.75
|
17.88
|
32.38
|
30.25
|
35.50
|
KARNATAKA
|
27.50
|
19.50
|
32.63
|
29.75
|
32.75
|
KERALA
|
23.75
|
16.88
|
35.13
|
28.38
|
37.00
|
LADAKH
|
NA
|
20.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
22.75
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
22.63
|
19.13
|
28.75
|
28.88
|
34.50
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
30.75
|
19.75
|
32.88
|
31.00
|
33.25
|
MANIPUR
|
26.50
|
27.50
|
34.13
|
NA
|
34.63
|
MEGHALAYA
|
11.25
|
22.75
|
25.88
|
NA
|
28.88
|
MIZORAM
|
NA
|
22.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NAGALAND
|
NA
|
25.25
|
18.63
|
22.38
|
28.13
|
ODISHA
|
20.50
|
12.88
|
33.75
|
32.88
|
36.38
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
23.63
|
11.88
|
30.63
|
19.50
|
30.63
|
PUNJAB
|
24.50
|
25.88
|
29.50
|
34.00
|
37.88
|
RAJASTHAN
|
25.75
|
24.38
|
36.75
|
35.00
|
39.13
|
SIKKIM
|
NA
|
15.75
|
25.13
|
22.63
|
30.88
|
TAMIL NADU
|
24.88
|
14.25
|
35.50
|
18.25
|
35.63
|
TELANGANA
|
30.25
|
27.25
|
34.25
|
28.63
|
34.38
|
TRIPURA
|
24.25
|
NA
|
31.00
|
24.88
|
31.75
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
22.88
|
24.13
|
29.75
|
32.63
|
36.00
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
28.25
|
26.13
|
34.00
|
36.38
|
38.88
|
WEST BENGAL
|
26.50
|
22.50
|
28.50
|
29.25
|
37.25
IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment
Provisional Allotment under IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 has been done based on the category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Clerical Cadre as furnished by the participating banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that those who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the Reserve List will not be considered for any further process under IBPS Clerk 2021.