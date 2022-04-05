IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise for candidates who will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 2021.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which was then held on 25th January to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise).

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes As per State applied for General English 40 40 35 minutes English Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes As per State applied for Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes As per State applied for Total 190 200 160 Minutes

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-off

Candidates can view their result state on the official website of IBPS by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password. Candidates can check below the Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100) and Reserve List for the IBPS Clerk 2021.

Minimum scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Minimum Scores] Out of 100 States/ UT SC ST OBC EWS UR Andaman & Nicobar NA NA 32.88 NA 30.75 Andhra Pradesh 29.38 21.38 35.38 31.13 35.63 Arunachal Pradesh NA 17.63 NA 26.25 30.75 Assam 26.88 23.13 26.13 28.38 32 Bihar 22.38 27.38 33.88 36.68 37.63 Chandigarh 28.25 NA 32.50 35.63 38.63 Chattisgarh 23 16.25 33.63 29 33.50 Dadar & Nagar Haweli NA NA NA NA 30 Delhi 27.63 24.38 31.88 35.50 38.88 Daman & Diu NA NA NA NA 30 Goa NA 20.13 31.25 30.38 32.13 Gujarat 26.63 19.50 29.38 31.75 35 Haryana 28.50 NA 31.38 35.75 39 Himachal Pradesh 27.50 30.13 30.25 37.63 40 Jammu & Kashmir 27.50 14 22.63 23.13 32 Jharkhand 20.38 18.13 32.38 30.88 35.88 Karnataka 27.88 20.88 32.88 30 33.50 Kerala 24.13 19.88 35.25 28.88 37.50 Ladakh NA 29.88 NA NA 24.50 Lakshadweep NA 11 NA NA 23.50 Madhya Pradesh 23.13 19.75 29.75 29.63 35.63 Maharashtra 31.13 20.25 33.13 31.50 34.38 Manipur 31.63 32.38 NA NA 35.25 Meghalaya NA 27.25 31.25 32 30.38 Mizoram NA 23.13 NA NA 19.50 Nagaland NA 25.63 NA 24.13 29.38 Odisha 21.25 14.63 34.13 33.13 36.88 Puducherry 24.25 NA 30.88 23 30.75 Punjab 25 NA 30.25 34.13 38.50 Rajasthan 26.50 24.88 36.88 35.25 40 Sikkim 19.50 16.75 25.38 22.88 31 Tamil Nadu 25.13 14.38 36 19.88 36 Telangana 30.38 28.25 34.88 29.75 34.88 Tripura 26.13 14.75 NA 26.13 32.38 Uttar Pradesh 23.38 24.75 30.38 33.25 36.63 Uttarakhand 29.25 26.88 34.50 36.63 39.25 West Bengal 27 23.13 29.13 29.88 37.75

Maximum Scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Maximum Scores] Out of 100 States/ UT SC ST OBC EWS UR Andaman & Nicobar NA NA 32.88 NA 37.13 Andhra Pradesh 35.13 35.63 45.25 39.63 54.38 Arunachal Pradesh NA 40.88 NA 26.25 36.63 Assam 35.13 33.88 42.50 35.13 44.88 Bihar 36.38 33.63 42.38 42 49.88 Chandigarh 33.63 NA 39.75 35.63 52.88 Chattisgarh 36.50 33.38 39.38 37.50 52 Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu NA NA NA NA 38.50 Delhi 41.50 38.25 47.13 46.75 56.63 Goa NA 28.38 33 32.50 47.50 Gujarat 38.38 34 41.63 40.50 48.50 Haryana 43.50 NA 44 45.13 56.88 Himachal Pradesh 39.75 41.75 42.25 44.88 51.50 Jammu & Kashmir 35 26.13 32.50 30.25 48.13 Jharkhand 34 38 43.38 45.50 50.25 Karnataka 37.38 33.50 40.13 35.75 52.88 Kerala 34.25 21.75 43.38 43.13 51.88 Ladakh NA 31.25 NA NA 36.13 Lakshadweep NA 17.13 NA NA 28.75 Madhya Pradesh 43.25 40.88 43.38 44.75 52.75 Maharashtra 43.50 35 46.63 44 54.50 Manipur 31.63 34 NA NA 40.38 Meghalaya NA 31.63 31.25 32 38.63 Mizoram NA 31.38 NA NA 28.13 Nagaland NA 32.38 NA 26.50 33.25 Odisha 36.75 36.50 45 44.88 50.38 Puducherry 33.13 NA 35.25 30.50 44.88 Punjab 45 NA 45.38 50.75 55.13 Rajasthan 45.75 35 43.75 41.75 49.75 Sikkim 23.50 24.50 33.88 28.25 40.25 Tamil Nadu 41.38 32.75 47.63 40 54.13 Telangana 38.25 35.63 41.50 38.50 53.38 Tripura 31.50 27.25 NA 33.38 42.25 Uttar Pradesh 44.25 37.88 44.13 47.38 54.38 Uttarakhand 42.13 38.38 41.63 44.25 48.88 West Bengal 43 36.50 42.88 47.13 55.13

RESERVE LIST (subject to vacancies of 2022-23 & availability of candidates)

State/UT SC ST OBC EWS UR ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 20.63 NA 27.00 NA 29.75 ANDHRA PRADESH 29.00 20.38 35.00 30.88 35.00 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 18.25 17.38 26.25 19.88 28.50 ASSAM 26.13 22.38 25.50 26.25 31.13 BIHAR 21.88 26.50 33.50 36.13 37.25 CHANDIGARH 25.63 13.75 32.25 NA 38.38 CHHATTISGARH 22.00 15.88 31.50 27.63 32.75 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU 11.75 NA 23.25 17.88 24.00 DELHI 26.88 24.00 31.25 34.63 38.50 GOA 26.00 20.00 30.75 29.50 31.63 GUJARAT 26.63 18.75 28.63 31.25 33.88 HARYANA 28.25 NA 31.13 35.13 38.75 HIMACHAL PRADESH 27.38 29.50 29.63 37.50 39.75 JAMMU & KASHMIR 27.13 10.50 22.25 22.63 31.75 JHARKHAND 19.75 17.88 32.38 30.25 35.50 KARNATAKA 27.50 19.50 32.63 29.75 32.75 KERALA 23.75 16.88 35.13 28.38 37.00 LADAKH NA 20.63 NA NA 22.75 LAKSHADWEEP NA NA NA NA NA MADHYA PRADESH 22.63 19.13 28.75 28.88 34.50 MAHARASHTRA 30.75 19.75 32.88 31.00 33.25 MANIPUR 26.50 27.50 34.13 NA 34.63 MEGHALAYA 11.25 22.75 25.88 NA 28.88 MIZORAM NA 22.63 NA NA NA NAGALAND NA 25.25 18.63 22.38 28.13 ODISHA 20.50 12.88 33.75 32.88 36.38 PUDUCHERRY 23.63 11.88 30.63 19.50 30.63 PUNJAB 24.50 25.88 29.50 34.00 37.88 RAJASTHAN 25.75 24.38 36.75 35.00 39.13 SIKKIM NA 15.75 25.13 22.63 30.88 TAMIL NADU 24.88 14.25 35.50 18.25 35.63 TELANGANA 30.25 27.25 34.25 28.63 34.38 TRIPURA 24.25 NA 31.00 24.88 31.75 UTTAR PRADESH 22.88 24.13 29.75 32.63 36.00 UTTARAKHAND 28.25 26.13 34.00 36.38 38.88 WEST BENGAL 26.50 22.50 28.50 29.25 37.25

IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 has been done based on the category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Clerical Cadre as furnished by the participating banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that those who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the Reserve List will not be considered for any further process under IBPS Clerk 2021.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021