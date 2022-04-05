Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check State-wise & Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise for candidates who will be shortlisted for IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 2021.

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 14:05 IST
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut Off State wise Category wise Marks
IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut Off State wise Category wise Marks

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS Clerk Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 was held on 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 which was then held on 25th January to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise).

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

As per State applied for

General English

40

40

35 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

190

200

160 Minutes

 

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 Final Cut-off

Candidates can view their result state on the official website of IBPS by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password. Candidates can check below the Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100) and Reserve List for the IBPS Clerk 2021.

Minimum scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Minimum Scores] Out of 100

States/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

32.88

NA

30.75

Andhra Pradesh

29.38

21.38

35.38

31.13

35.63

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

17.63

NA

26.25

30.75

Assam

26.88

23.13

26.13

28.38

32

Bihar

22.38

27.38

33.88

36.68

37.63

Chandigarh

28.25

NA

32.50

35.63

38.63

Chattisgarh

23

16.25

33.63

29

33.50

Dadar & Nagar Haweli

NA

NA

NA

NA

30

Delhi

27.63

24.38

31.88

35.50

38.88

Daman & Diu

NA

NA

NA

NA

30

Goa

NA

20.13

31.25

30.38

32.13

Gujarat

26.63

19.50

29.38

31.75

35

Haryana

28.50

NA

31.38

35.75

39

Himachal Pradesh

27.50

30.13

30.25

37.63

40

Jammu & Kashmir

27.50

14

22.63

23.13

32

Jharkhand

20.38

18.13

32.38

30.88

35.88

Karnataka

27.88

20.88

32.88

30

33.50

Kerala

24.13

19.88

35.25

28.88

37.50

Ladakh

NA

29.88

NA

NA

24.50

Lakshadweep

NA

11

NA

NA

23.50

Madhya Pradesh

23.13

19.75

29.75

29.63

35.63

Maharashtra

31.13

20.25

33.13

31.50

34.38

Manipur

31.63

32.38

NA

NA

35.25

Meghalaya

NA

27.25

31.25

32

30.38

Mizoram

NA

23.13

NA

NA

19.50

Nagaland

NA

25.63

NA

24.13

29.38

Odisha

21.25

14.63

34.13

33.13

36.88

Puducherry

24.25

NA

30.88

23

30.75

Punjab

25

NA

30.25

34.13

38.50

Rajasthan

26.50

24.88

36.88

35.25

40

Sikkim

19.50

16.75

25.38

22.88

31

Tamil Nadu

25.13

14.38

36

19.88

36

Telangana

30.38

28.25

34.88

29.75

34.88

Tripura

26.13

14.75

NA

26.13

32.38

Uttar Pradesh

23.38

24.75

30.38

33.25

36.63

Uttarakhand

29.25

26.88

34.50

36.63

39.25

West Bengal

27

23.13

29.13

29.88

37.75

Maximum Scores (Online Main Examination out of 100) - CRP- Clerks-XI

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off [Maximum Scores] Out of 100

States/ UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andaman & Nicobar

NA

NA

32.88

NA

37.13

Andhra Pradesh

35.13

35.63

45.25

39.63

54.38

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

40.88

NA

26.25

36.63

Assam

35.13

33.88

42.50

35.13

44.88

Bihar

36.38

33.63

42.38

42

49.88

Chandigarh

33.63

NA

39.75

35.63

52.88

Chattisgarh

36.50

33.38

39.38

37.50

52

Dadar & Nagar Haweli, Daman & Diu

NA

NA

NA

NA

38.50

Delhi

41.50

38.25

47.13

46.75

56.63

Goa

NA

28.38

33

32.50

47.50

Gujarat

38.38

34

41.63

40.50

48.50

Haryana

43.50

NA

44

45.13

56.88

Himachal Pradesh

39.75

41.75

42.25

44.88

51.50

Jammu & Kashmir

35

26.13

32.50

30.25

48.13

Jharkhand

34

38

43.38

45.50

50.25

Karnataka

37.38

33.50

40.13

35.75

52.88

Kerala

34.25

21.75

43.38

43.13

51.88

Ladakh

NA

31.25

NA

NA

36.13

Lakshadweep

NA

17.13

NA

NA

28.75

Madhya Pradesh

43.25

40.88

43.38

44.75

52.75

Maharashtra

43.50

35

46.63

44

54.50

Manipur

31.63

34

NA

NA

40.38

Meghalaya

NA

31.63

31.25

32

38.63

Mizoram

NA

31.38

NA

NA

28.13

Nagaland

NA

32.38

NA

26.50

33.25

Odisha

36.75

36.50

45

44.88

50.38

Puducherry

33.13

NA

35.25

30.50

44.88

Punjab

45

NA

45.38

50.75

55.13

Rajasthan

45.75

35

43.75

41.75

49.75

Sikkim

23.50

24.50

33.88

28.25

40.25

Tamil Nadu

41.38

32.75

47.63

40

54.13

Telangana

38.25

35.63

41.50

38.50

53.38

Tripura

31.50

27.25

NA

33.38

42.25

Uttar Pradesh

44.25

37.88

44.13

47.38

54.38

Uttarakhand

42.13

38.38

41.63

44.25

48.88

West Bengal

43

36.50

42.88

47.13

55.13

RESERVE LIST (subject to vacancies of 2022-23 & availability of candidates)

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR

20.63

NA

27.00

NA

29.75

ANDHRA PRADESH

29.00

20.38

35.00

30.88

35.00

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

18.25

17.38

26.25

19.88

28.50

ASSAM

26.13

22.38

25.50

26.25

31.13

BIHAR

21.88

26.50

33.50

36.13

37.25

CHANDIGARH

25.63

13.75

32.25

NA

38.38

CHHATTISGARH

22.00

15.88

31.50

27.63

32.75

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU

11.75

NA

23.25

17.88

24.00

DELHI

26.88

24.00

31.25

34.63

38.50

GOA

26.00

20.00

30.75

29.50

31.63

GUJARAT

26.63

18.75

28.63

31.25

33.88

HARYANA

28.25

NA

31.13

35.13

38.75

HIMACHAL PRADESH

27.38

29.50

29.63

37.50

39.75

JAMMU & KASHMIR

27.13

10.50

22.25

22.63

31.75

JHARKHAND

19.75

17.88

32.38

30.25

35.50

KARNATAKA

27.50

19.50

32.63

29.75

32.75

KERALA

23.75

16.88

35.13

28.38

37.00

LADAKH

NA

20.63

NA

NA

22.75

LAKSHADWEEP

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

MADHYA PRADESH

22.63

19.13

28.75

28.88

34.50

MAHARASHTRA

30.75

19.75

32.88

31.00

33.25

MANIPUR

26.50

27.50

34.13

NA

34.63

MEGHALAYA

11.25

22.75

25.88

NA

28.88

MIZORAM

NA

22.63

NA

NA

NA

NAGALAND

NA

25.25

18.63

22.38

28.13

ODISHA

20.50

12.88

33.75

32.88

36.38

PUDUCHERRY

23.63

11.88

30.63

19.50

30.63

PUNJAB

24.50

25.88

29.50

34.00

37.88

RAJASTHAN

25.75

24.38

36.75

35.00

39.13

SIKKIM

NA

15.75

25.13

22.63

30.88

TAMIL NADU

24.88

14.25

35.50

18.25

35.63

TELANGANA

30.25

27.25

34.25

28.63

34.38

TRIPURA

24.25

NA

31.00

24.88

31.75

UTTAR PRADESH

22.88

24.13

29.75

32.63

36.00

UTTARAKHAND

28.25

26.13

34.00

36.38

38.88

WEST BENGAL

26.50

22.50

28.50

29.25

37.25

IBPS Clerk 2021 Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 has been done based on the category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Clerical Cadre as furnished by the participating banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that those who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the Reserve List will not be considered for any further process under IBPS Clerk 2021.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021

