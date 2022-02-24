IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Released: Check Category-wise & Post-wise Marks

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS SO 2021 Mains successfully on 30th January 2022. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO Mains 2021 was Moderate. The IBPS SO Mains 2021 tested the professional knowledge of the candidates for the posts they had applied for. Only shortlisted candidates in the IBPS SO Mains 2021 have been called for the Interview phase. Shortlisted candidates can download their IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2021. The IBPS SO 2021 was held in two phases – Online Preliminary and Online Main exams to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In this article, we have shared the IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise & Post-wise.

IBPS SO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS SO 2021 Events Important Dates IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 30th January 2022 IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 21st February 2022 Last date to download IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 8th March 2022 IBPS SO Interview Date February/March 2022

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

NOTE

(i) There was a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for Shortlisting for the Interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Category-wise & Post-wise

IBPS SO Posts Scale I Category (Cut-off Marks Shortlisting for Interview (Out of 60) SC ST OBC EWS Gen HI OC VI ID IT Officer 6.25 6.25 10.25 9.50 10.50 6.25 6.25 7.25 6.50 Agricultural Officer 27.75 23.75 27.75 27.75 27.75 18.75 25.75 25.25 19.25 Rajbhasha Adhikari 23.25 22.25 23.25 23.25 23.26 NA 19.50 30.75 NA Law Officer 13.50 13.50 13.50 17.25 17.25 NA 19.50 13.75 NA HR/Personnel Officer 23.25 22.50 23.75 23.75 23.75 NA 16.50 18.50 25.00 Marketing Officer 16.25 16.25 16.25 16.25 16.25 13.00 16.75 12.50 13.25

What next after IBPS SO Mains 2021?

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Online Mains exam for the IBPS SO 2021 have been called for the Interview round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT.

Final Score: The combined final score of candidates will be derived on the basis of total scores attained in the online Mains and Interview in the IBPS SO 2021.