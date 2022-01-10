IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Prelims Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS PO Scorecard 2021 on 10th January 2022. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 was released on 5th January 2022 for students to check if they qualified for the IBPS PO Mains 2021. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 was held on 11th December 2021 and 4th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 that will be held on 22nd January 2022 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise) along with the link to check along with IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Result.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Dates

Events Dates IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 04th & 11th December 2021 IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 5th January 2022 IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 10th January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Mains Scorecard February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) were asked in the IBPS PO Prelims 2021. The Questions were asked from 3 sections – English language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude. Each question carried 1 Mark. The medium of examination was bilingual – English & Hindi except for the English Language section. There was a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) were deducted for wrong answers.

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Category-wise & Section-wise

The IBPS PO Cut-off is decided by the IBPS alone after the declaration of the IBPS PO Result. The IBPS PO Cut-off is decided based on the number of total vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the difficulty level of the exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Category-wise

Category Cut-Off Marks GEN 50.5 SC 44.50 ST 38 OBC 50.5 EWS 50.5 HI 20.75 OC 42 VI 37 ID 20.75

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021 Section-wise

Section Total Questions Total Marks Category UR OBC EWS/SC/ ST/PwBD Reasoning Ability 35 35 10 6.25 6.25 English Language 30 30 10 6.75 6.75 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 9 6.25 6.25 Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks

What next after IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 will be shortlisted for IBPS PO Mains 2021 that will be held on 22nd January 2022 (as per the IBPS Information Handout). The IBPS PO Mains 2021 exam will also be held in online mode. Marks obtained ONLY in the Mains exam will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and Final Merit Listing. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Result Link

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Score Card Link

IBPS PO 2021 Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS PO 2021 Mains Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern