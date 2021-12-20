IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Result to be out soon: Check PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam was held on 4th and 11th December 2021 and the results are expected in December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to begin their preparation.
IBPS PO Mains 2021: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date
|
December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Date
|
January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Result Declaration
|
January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative)
|
Interview Call Letters Download Date
|
February 2022 (Tentative)
|
Interview Date
|
February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2022
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There will be a Descriptive Paper also which will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.
NOTE: There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
Total (200 Marks)
|
155
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
|
Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2021
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
English Language
|
General Awareness
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
Basic Computer Knowledge
|
Data Interpretation (Tabular, Line Graph, Pie, Bar Graph, Mixed Graph, Caselet, Missing case)
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Banking Awareness
|
Analogy
|
MS Office
|
Quadratic Equations
|
Fill in the blanks
|
Current Affairs
|
Blood Relation
|
Keyboard Shortcuts
|
Permutation, Combination & Probability
|
Error Spotting
|
GK Updates
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Computer Abbreviation
|
Number system
|
Cloze Test
|
|
Seating arrangement
|
Computer Hardware/Software
|
Simplification & Approximation
|
Para Jumbles
|
|
Syllogism
|
Operating System
|
HCF & LCM
|
Sentence Improvement
|
|
Time & Sequence Test
|
Internet & Networking
|
Age Problems
|
Word Association
|
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
|
Percentages
|
Vocabulary
|
|
Data Sufficiency
|
|
Ratio & proportion
|
Grammar
|
|
Puzzle
|
|
Average
|
Error Detection
|
|
Inequalities
|
|
Mixture & Alligations
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
|
Input-Output
|
|
Time & work
|
|
|
Ranking & Order
|
|
Pipe & Cistern
|
|
|
Direction and Sense
|
|
Speed, Distance & time
|
|
|
|
|
Simple & compound interest
|
|
|
|
|
Profit, Loss & Discount
|
|
|
|
|
Mensuration
|
|
What next after IBPS PO 2021 Mains?
Candidates who will qualify in the Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.
Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:
General/EWS Category: Minimum 40 per cent
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category: Minimum 35 per cent
IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2021
For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. A candidate must qualify both in the Online Mains exam and the Interview as well as secure sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent Provisional Allotment. The weightage of the marks of the Mains Exam and Interview will be 80:20 respectively.