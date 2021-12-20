IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Result to be out soon: Check PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) in public sector banks.

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam was held on 4th and 11th December 2021 and the results are expected in December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to begin their preparation.

IBPS PO Mains 2021: Important Dates

Event Dates Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Result Declaration January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative) Interview Call Letters Download Date February 2022 (Tentative) Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2022

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There will be a Descriptive Paper also which will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2021

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Data Analysis & Interpretation English Language General Awareness Alphanumeric Series Basic Computer Knowledge Data Interpretation (Tabular, Line Graph, Pie, Bar Graph, Mixed Graph, Caselet, Missing case) Reading Comprehension Banking Awareness Analogy MS Office Quadratic Equations Fill in the blanks Current Affairs Blood Relation Keyboard Shortcuts Permutation, Combination & Probability Error Spotting GK Updates Coding-Decoding Computer Abbreviation Number system Cloze Test Seating arrangement Computer Hardware/Software Simplification & Approximation Para Jumbles Syllogism Operating System HCF & LCM Sentence Improvement Time & Sequence Test Internet & Networking Age Problems Word Association Analytical Reasoning Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Percentages Vocabulary Data Sufficiency Ratio & proportion Grammar Puzzle Average Error Detection Inequalities Mixture & Alligations Sentence Rearrangement Input-Output Time & work Ranking & Order Pipe & Cistern Direction and Sense Speed, Distance & time Simple & compound interest Profit, Loss & Discount Mensuration

What next after IBPS PO 2021 Mains?

Candidates who will qualify in the Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:

General/EWS Category: Minimum 40 per cent

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category: Minimum 35 per cent

IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2021

For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. A candidate must qualify both in the Online Mains exam and the Interview as well as secure sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent Provisional Allotment. The weightage of the marks of the Mains Exam and Interview will be 80:20 respectively.