IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Result to be out soon: Check PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) in public sector banks.

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 19:19 IST
IBPS PO Mains Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam was held on 4th and 11th December 2021 and the results are expected in December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains Section-wise Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to begin their preparation.

IBPS PO Mains 2021: Important Dates

Event

Dates

Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Date

January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Result Declaration

January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative)

Interview Call Letters Download Date

February 2022 (Tentative)

Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2022

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There will be a Descriptive Paper also which will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English and Hindi

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total (200 Marks)

155

200

3 Hours

 

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2021

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis & Interpretation

English Language

General Awareness

Alphanumeric Series

Basic Computer Knowledge

Data Interpretation (Tabular, Line Graph, Pie, Bar Graph, Mixed Graph, Caselet, Missing case)

Reading Comprehension

Banking Awareness

Analogy

MS Office

Quadratic Equations

Fill in the blanks

Current Affairs

Blood Relation

Keyboard Shortcuts

Permutation, Combination & Probability

Error Spotting

GK Updates

Coding-Decoding

Computer Abbreviation

Number system

Cloze Test

 

Seating arrangement

Computer Hardware/Software

Simplification & Approximation

Para Jumbles

 

Syllogism

Operating System

HCF & LCM

Sentence Improvement

 

Time & Sequence Test

Internet & Networking

Age Problems

Word Association

 

Analytical Reasoning

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Percentages

Vocabulary

 

Data Sufficiency

 

Ratio & proportion

Grammar

 

Puzzle

 

Average

Error Detection

 

Inequalities

 

Mixture & Alligations

Sentence Rearrangement

 

Input-Output

 

Time & work

 

 

Ranking & Order

 

Pipe & Cistern

 

 

Direction and Sense

 

Speed, Distance & time

 

 

 

 

Simple & compound interest

 

 

 

 

Profit, Loss & Discount

 

 

 

 

Mensuration

 

 

IBPS PO 2021: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy, Notification PDF

What next after IBPS PO 2021 Mains?

Candidates who will qualify in the Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:

General/EWS Category: Minimum 40 per cent

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category: Minimum 35 per cent

IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2021

For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. A candidate must qualify both in the Online Mains exam and the Interview as well as secure sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent Provisional Allotment. The weightage of the marks of the Mains Exam and Interview will be 80:20 respectively.

FAQ

Q1. How many sections are there in the IBPS PO Mains 2021?

There are a total of 5 sections in the IBPS PO Mains 2021: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Descriptive Paper.

Q2. What are the maximum marks for each section in the IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Maximum marks: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60 marks), General/Economy/Banking Awareness (40 marks), English Language (40 marks), Data Analysis & Interpretation (60 marks), Descriptive Paper (25 marks).

Q3. Is there a negative marking for IBPS SO 2021 Prelims & Mains?

Yes. There Will Be A Penalty For Each Wrong Answer. 1/4th Or 0.25 Of The Marks Assigned To A Question Will Be Deducted To Arrive At A Final Score. If A Question Is Left Blank, No Marks Will Be Deducted.

Q4. Is there a sectional cut-off for IBPS PO mains 2021?

Yes. Candidates have to qualify each section in the IBPS PO Mains 2021 by securing minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by IBPS.

Q5. What is the exam date of IBPS PO 2021 Mains?

The IBPS will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative).

