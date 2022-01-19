IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022: Check PO Mains Preparation Strategies Section-wise

Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Preparation Strategies for English, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness. The IBPS SO Mains 2021 will be held on 22nd January 2021 to fill up 4135 PO/MTs in 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Preparation Strategies: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card is available for download from 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022. Candidates who qualified in the Prelims will appear for the IBPS PO Mains exam. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Syllabus Section-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for candidates to ace their preparation.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Dates IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result Declaration February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Call Letters Download Date February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There will be a Descriptive Paper also which will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Preparation Strategies

Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 are advised to go through section-wise important preparations strategies for acing the exam. One who adopts smart preparation strategies for each section is able to attempt more questions correctly and score high. In IBPS PO Mains 2020, candidates were able to make 25-30 good attempts in Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, 20-25 good attempts in Data Analysis & Interpretation, 22-28 good attempts in General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and 20-26 good attempts in English Language.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Tips: How to prepare Reasoning & Computer Aptitude?

Reasoning Ability section assesses the skills of candidates in analyzing & evaluation of arguments. Always read the whole question before arriving at the possible assumptions or conclusions of the case. Start with topics that consume less time such as data sufficiency, reverse syllogism, analytical reasoning, miscellaneous questions. Candidates should prepare questions from topics such as coding-decoding, logical reasoning, course of action, statement & assumption, blood relations, input/output, direction sense, etc. Most numbers of questions are expected from puzzle & seating arrangement. Solve at least 5 puzzles every day and mock tests to ace topics.

Computer Aptitude is equally important as 5-6 questions are expected. Candidates should practice mock tests & quizzes with focus on basic computer knowledge, computer fundamentals & terminologies, keyboard shortcuts, MS Office, computer abbreviations, computer hardware & software, operating system, viruses & security tools, and internet & networking.

Candidates can expect 10-15 puzzles & seating arrangement questions, 4-5 coding-decoding questions, 3-5 questions each from direction sense, verbal/critical reasoning, blood relations, syllogism, data sufficiency, order & ranking, machine input-output, and other miscellaneous topics.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Tips: How to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness?

In General Awareness/Current Affairs, candidates should focus on monthly current affairs, GK updates, Important days, government schemes, Awards & Honours, International reports, Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, Countries & Currencies, Summits & Conferences, States & capitals, Cabinet Ministers, Joint Military Exercises, Obituaries, Sports events, Brand Ambassadors, International organizations, etc.

In Economy/Banking Awareness, candidates should focus on Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) of Banks, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, Heads and headquarters of Banks, Mergers, and acquisitions of banks, Negotiable instruments act, Static banking concepts, Financial market instruments (derivatives, insurance, mutual funds). Banks-related products.

Candidates can expect 20-25 questions from general awareness, 8-10 questions from current affairs, and 12-15 questions from banking awareness. Read newspapers and magazines related to Economy, Banking, and Finance-related content. Keep yourself updated with the past 4-6 months of current affairs in the Banking Sector. Daily revision and memorizing important dates, events, authors, books, places, political/ banking/economic events, currencies, and everything of significance is the key to scoring high General Awareness questions.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Tips: How to prepare English Language?

In English Language, candidates should practice 2-3 reading comprehensions every day to improve the speed & understanding tones of RCs. Focus on passages based on economy, banking, financial current affairs, vocabulary & grammar, and theme-based questions. Grammar & vocabulary are a MUST to solving the English section correctly. Practice 2-3 grammar exercises every day. Candidates should read the editorial section of newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economist, and The Indian Express, etc every day. Mark at least 10- 15 new words to learn their meaning. Solve upto 10 reading comprehensions weekly from mock test papers or previous years’ papers. Practice a lot from topics such as cloze test, sentence arrangement, sentence improvement, para jumbles, and error detection.

Candidates can expect 10-12 reading comprehensions questions, 3-5 questions each from error detection, sentence improvement, cloze test, sentence arrangement, word replacement, para-fillers.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Tips: How to prepare Data Analysis & Interpretation?

Data Interpretation questions would mostly be based on a pie chart, bar diagram, tabular chart, line graphs, missing data caselets. Multiplication tables and speedy calculations will be key to solving DI questions. One can expect 10 to 15 DI questions.

Arithmetic questions would be based on Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability. One can expect 10 to 15 Arithmetic questions.

Simplification & Approximation questions would be based on the BODMAS rule, decimals, percentages, approximation, etc. These require quick calculations, hence candidates should practice the basic rules of simplification, BODMAS rule, converting decimal numbers to the nearest number. One can expect 5 to 7 Simplification & Approximation questions.

Quadratic Equations questions are usually based on comparing values of x and y when two equations are given. Practicing linear equations, squares equations, cases such as squares & square root case, cubes case, square & cube case, and table method to solve quadratic equations is crucial. One can expect 4 to 5 quadratic equation questions.

In Data Analysis & Interpretation, candidates are advised to always begin with easy topics & questions. It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20-25 questions of Arithmetic every other day, 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Section-wise Tips: How to prepare Descriptive Paper (Letter Writing & Essay)?

Descriptive Paper requires candidates to develop good writing skills and current affairs knowledge to be able to write meaningful content in a well-structured manner. Candidates should go through editorials of newspapers and current affairs. Read grammar books to stay abreast with the latest letter writing formats.

For Essay Writing, refer to past years’ essay writing topics and practice writing 100-150 words articles on them. Writing one article minimum every day will aid in improving your writing skills. When writing an essay, break down it into 3-4 paragraphs which include the introduction, body, and conclusion. Avoid using too complicated words or flowery language. Write in the simplest and layman language. Most importantly, ensure your essay is free from grammatical errors.

For Letter Writing, candidates should know most important that there are two formats of letter writing namely formal & informal. For formal letter writing, ensure left alignment, correct spacing between salutations, date, subject, address, etc. Formal letter writing is very crisp so ensure to put down your intent of letter in the introductory paragraph. Remember to include closing remarks such as ‘Yours Sincerely’ and do not mention your name anywhere (unless specified to do so). In Informal Letter Writing, salutations or any kind of formality is not a requisite. These are written to family, friends, relatives, etc.

