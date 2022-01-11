IBPS PO 2021 Mains on 22nd Jan 2022: Check PO Mains Descriptive Test Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Test Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics for IBPS PO 2021 Mains that will be held on 22nd January 2022 to fill up 4,135 vacancies for PO/MTs in 11 Public Sector Banks.

IBPS PO Mains Essay & Letter Writing 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card is available for download from 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam was held on 4th and 11th December 2021. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Results were out on 5th January 2022 and the IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard & Final Cut-off was released on 10th January 2022. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Paper Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics as well as Previous Years IBPS PO Mains Essay & Letter Writing Topics (2020 & 2019) for candidates to ace their preparation.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Dates IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result Declaration February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Call Letters Download Date February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will be held ONLINE in two sections – Objective Tests of 200 marks and a Descriptive Test for 25 Marks. The Objective Tests will include a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. The Descriptive Test will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE:

(i) There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates in the Objective Tests. One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be a deduction for wrong answers. There will be no penalty for a question if a question is left blank wherein no answer is marked by the candidate.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of vacancies available and candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

(iii) Marks obtained in the online main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview and also for final merit listing.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper

Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) in the IBPS PO Mains 2021 will include two questions for a total of 25 marks. One question will be conducted online immediately after the completion of the Online Objective Test. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Paper by typing on the computer using the keyboard. Candidates will only be able to submit their answer paper after the completion of the test duration which is 30 minutes. There will be no facility for spell check.

Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) may be evaluated by an automated scoring mechanism for identifying features related to writing proficiency. This scoring mechanism is duly validated and evaluates the candidate's proficiency in writing in English Language in an objective manner as the mechanism does not have any in-built biases for evaluating responses.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Descriptive Paper Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics (Expected)

Important Essay Topics for IBPS PO Mains 2021 (Expected) # Topics 1 Climate Crisis 2 Delhi Air Pollution problem – How it should be tackled? 3 India’s Space Mission – Chandrayaan 2 4 Cryptocurrency: Govt’s Ban & RBI’s Digital Currency 5 India’s Rank in ease of doing business 6 World’s largest COVID-19 Vaccination Programme 7 Swachh Bharat Mission 8 World Economy amid COVID-19 Pandemic 9 Disinvestment of PSUs 10 Farm Laws: Impact of Farmer’s Protest on Economy

Important Formal Letter Writing Topics for IBPS PO Mains 2021 (Expected) # Topics 1 Write a letter to the Superintendent of Police of your district suggesting steps to make the police department more approachable 2 Write a letter to the editor of a local newspaper about the stray animal problem getting out of hand in your locality. 3 Write a letter to the branch manager of your bank to conduct a campaign in your area to create awareness about the benefits of KYC. 4 Write a letter to an editor on types of pollution and on the ways of tackling them. 5 Write a letter to the GM of a Bank for Failure transaction on UPI.

Important Informal Letter Writing Topics for IBPS PO Mains 2021 (Expected) # Topics 1 Write a letter to your younger sibling, who has recently started working, to not take too much stress at work. 2 Write a letter to your parents advising them to invest in mutual funds. 3 Write a letter to your friend telling your experience of a foreign trip. 4 Write a letter to your sister to start her own start-up. 5 Write a letter to your favourite author on her recent bestseller.

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years' Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Look at the questions asked in the Descriptive Test (Letter & Essay Writing) in 2020 & 2019.

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Essay Writing (word limit 250 words)

(i) Work From Home amid COVID-19

(ii) Inflation

Letter Writing (word limit 150 words)

(i) Letter to the shopkeeper to complain about damaged electronic product

(ii) Letter related to Loan; to inform the customer about his or her not being eligible for the loan

IBPS PO Mains 2019 Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Essay Writing Topics (word limit 250 words)

(i) Ethical Banking

(ii) Influence of Social Media

(iii) Contribution of Unorganised Sector in Indian Economy

(iv) Pros and Cons of 4 days working in a week

(v) FDI in retail sector

Letter Writing Topics (word limit 150 words)

(i) Write a letter to your bank’s branch manager informing him that your EMI installment of Rs. 3000 has been deducted instead of Rs. 2000. Request him to take the necessary action to roll back the transaction or adjust the amount.

(ii) Write a letter to the Road Transport Authority expressing your concern over usage of high beam LED lights in bikes and cars

(iii) Write a letter to the editor of a newspaper expressing your concern on the state of elderly living alone by themselves. Request the government to take some initiatives to help the senior citizens living alone.

