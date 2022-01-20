IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 to fill up 4135 PO/MTs in 11 Public Sector Banks. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the IBPS PO Mains 2021 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card is available for download from 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022. Candidates who qualified in the Prelims will appear for the IBPS PO Mains exam. In this article, we have shared IBPS PO Mains 2021 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Important Dates

Event Dates IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date 10th January 2022 to 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 22nd January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result Declaration February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Call Letters Download Date February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) IBPS PO Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will consist of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There will be a Descriptive Paper also which will consist of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

A day before the exam is the time to go through the syllabus to recall the important topics, practice important questions, recall the exam pattern, check the cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines to avoid any mistakes. The total duration of the examination is 3 hours & 30 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time]. Descriptive Paper will be administered online immediately after the online objective test. Spellcheck facility will not be available for candidates.

2. Avoid guesswork, each wrong answer is a penalty

In the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims, each wrong answer carries a penalty. Remember, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted. There is also a sectional cut-off for each section. Candidates have to qualify each section in the IBPS SO 2021 Prelims by securing minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by IBPS.

3. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Candidates will be given 20 minutes each for all sections.

4. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 are advised to go through section-wise important preparations strategies & aim to attempt a minimum number of questions for acing the exam. In IBPS PO Mains 2020, candidates were able to make 25-30 good attempts in Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, 20-25 good attempts in Data Analysis & Interpretation, 22-28 good attempts in General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and 20-26 good attempts in English Language.

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: Seating Arrangement, Puzzles, Inequalities, Syllogism, Input-Output, Data Sufficiency, Blood Relation, Order & Ranking, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-Decoding, Distance & Direction, Verbal Reasoning, Basic Computer Knowledge, Computer Fundamentals & Terminologies, Keyboard Shortcuts, MS Office, Computer Abbreviations. Aim to attempt at least 25 to 28 questions.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: Monthly current affairs, GK updates, Important days, government schemes, Awards & Honours, International reports, Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, etc. Aim to attempt at least 30 to 32 questions.

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Tenses Rules, Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks), Para Jumbles, Idioms & Phrases, Error Detection, Multiple Meanings, Paragraph/Sentence Completion, Sentence Correction/Improvement. Aim to attempt at least 20 to 23 questions.

Data Analysis & Interpretation: Number Series, Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Mensuration, Average, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Work, Time & Energy, Time & Distance, Probability, Relations, Simple and Compound Interest, Permutation & Combination. Revise basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Aim to attempt at least 19 to 21 questions.

Descriptive Paper (Letter Writing & Essay): Go through the important & expected topics for Essay and Letter Writing in IBPS PO Mains 2021. Practice writing 100-150 words articles on them. Practice writing both formats of letter writing namely formal & informal. Go through editorials of newspapers and current affairs to be able to write meaningful content in a well-structured manner in Descriptive Paper.

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are advised to carry their Admit Card, photo-ID proofs, photographs, and other required documents at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities completion. Please note that candidates must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof along with original photo identity proof. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. (Check Below). NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The night before the exam day is the day you remind yourself to take a pause and give yourself rest after all the hard work. Candidates are advised to consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe,then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

a. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

b. Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

c. Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter and ID proof management:

a. Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

b. Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

c. Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

a. On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

b. The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card Download Link